A new leader has emerged for the fourth time this year in a heated race to capture the New England Late Model Challenge Cup.
Barre’s Jason Corliss, the two-time defending Thunder Road track champion, used the combination of outstanding performances and good weather fortune to seize the top spot in the standings.
Corliss now has 300 points following last week’s victory at the Essex Equipment Vermont Governor’s Cup. The 46 points he earned was enough to shoot past Alby Ovitt, who had overtaken Gerry DeGasperre Jr. one week before.
Ovitt and every other driver at White Mountain Motorsports Park spent the weekend on the sidelines due to the second rainout in three weeks. That kept Ovitt’s points total at 289. Another White Mountain regular, Jimmy Renfrew Jr., sits third with 267 points.
For Corliss, it has been a machine-like drive to the top. He has claimed three victories during seven eligible Challenge Cup events. He averages 42.9 points per event with two outings of 50-plus points. Those efforts made Corliss the runaway leader for a third straight Thunder Road championship. Now he paces the field in the regional Challenge Cup fight as well.
Despite all the success, the Twinfield graduate can’t relax yet. Ovitt and Renfrew are likely to be top contenders all summer in the Challenge Cup race, thanks to strong finishes and full White Mountain fields. Ovitt’s resume includes six top-three results and five 40-plus point performances. His one hiccup, a four-point effort May 29, will likely be dropped by season’s end in the “Pick 10” format. Renfrew boasts two victories and leads the White Mountain Late Model weekly standings.
DeGasperre, the longtime Challenge Cup leader, dropped to fourth place after an extended break. The last three weeks at DeGasperre’s home track of Seekonk Speedway featured two rainouts in addition to a scheduled week off for the Late Models. The multi-time Seekonk champion has not been able to score Challenge Cup points since June 26. The Seekonk weather forecast is promising for Saturday, which should provide DeGasperre with an opportunity to get back on track.
Rounding out the top-10 are Quinny Welch, Tyler Cahoon, Stephen Donahue, Jeff Marshall, Mark Hudson and Christopher Pelkey. Hudson traveled to Lee USA Speedway due to the rainout last weekend at Seekonk, but was unable to post a qualifying score. Pelkey had an uneventful Governor’s Cup at Thunder Road but won the week before to move up the standings.
Another driver to watch is Montpelier’s Kyle Pembroke. The Thunder Road regular is having a feast-or-famine year. He’s posted two wins and came from 20th to place fourth in last week’s Governor’s Cup, netting him a season-high 44 points. Pembroke also has scored the minimum of two points in three events. If he can find more consistency, there are seven points-counting events left at Thunder Road for Pembroke to erase those low scores and make a legitimate Challenge Cup run.
Racers will have eight chances to earn Challenge Cup points this weekend. Corliss will once again be the driver to beat during Thursday’s 75-lap Times Argus Midseason Championships at Thunder Road. Friday’s action at Lee USA Speedway has Round 2 of the N3 Triple Crown Series. There is also a weekly feature at Claremont Motorsports Park.
Four participating Challenge Cup tracks will go green Saturday. White Mountain Motorsports Park has the 100-lap New Hampshire Governor’s Cup. Seekonk Speedway is running a 35-lap “Power 5” Late Model event. Regular features are on the card for New London-Waterford Speedbowl and Monadnock Speedway. The weekend wraps up with Sunday’s 30-lap Late Model Sportsman feature at Hudson International Speedway.
