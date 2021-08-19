Jason Corliss sits atop the New England Late Model Challenge Cup standings for the second time this year.
A pair of strong runs for the Barre driver and his #66VT Burnett Scrap Metals team ended the three-week reign of Jimmy Renfrew Jr. as the weekly Late Model champion seasons near the finish.
Still, much is left to be decided in the inaugural Challenge Cup. A trio of White Mountain Motorsports Park regulars, including Renfrew, are hot on Corliss’s tail as they chase the $5,000 top prize. Many others are duking it out to get in on the $17,000-plus point fund. There will also be end-of-year raffle prizes from Port City Racecars, ARBodies and Five Star Race Car Bodies.
Corliss, the two-time defending Late Model champion at Thunder Road, is having another remarkable season. He bounced back from a last-place finish at the double-points Midseason Championships by scoring a record-tying fourth weekly feature win on the season. Corliss followed that up by coming from deep in the field to finish sixth at Sunday’s make-up feature.
The veteran now has 379 points in 10 starts. Having reached the “Pick 10” threshold, Corliss can start dropping his lowest scores. Although nine of his 10 starts to date netted at least 32 Challenge Cup points, Corliss earned the two-point minimum at the Midseason Championships - meaning that race will likely be replaced this weekend.
Despite his lead in the Challenge Cup, Corliss is not the points leader at Thunder Road. That honor goes to Graniteville’s Christopher Pelkey, who sits fifth in the NELMCC standings with 301 points. Pelkey is enjoying a career year with two victories and eight top-10 finishes. He earned one of those victories at the double-points event after Corliss crashed early. That is the difference for the Thunder Road standings as Pelkey sits 10 points ahead of Corliss.
Pelkey also can still make a big move with the Challenge Cup. He has a four-point and a 12-point outing weighing down his total. With four points-counting features left at Thunder Road, there are ample chances to improve on those scores. Nine total tracks are part of the Challenge Cup, so other opportunities are available if Pelkey decides take them.
In between Corliss and Pelkey on the Challenge Cup leaderboard are a trio of White Mountain Late Model stars. Renfrew, the weekly White Mountain points leader, is eight points behind Corliss with a total of 371. The 18-year-old struggled to find the handle last Saturday but managed a seventh-place finish. The 31 points he earned replaced an 11-point score from Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park back in June. Renfrew’s 10 counting NELMCC scores are now all at least 25 points. As a result, he will have his work cut out to raise the overall mark.
Quinny Welch, who is second in the points race at White Mountain, is third in the Challenge Cup standings with 345 points. He came from 17th to finish sixth his last time out to earn 37 points, replacing an eight-points score from late May. Welch currently has one 10-point score he can easily replace. All of his other events are at least 30. He must go hard to try and catch Renfrew for the track championship, and that could benefit Welch’s Challenge Cup chances.
Fourth overall is Gilman’s Jeff Marshall, who’s third in White Mountain points. Marshall has grabbed two wins in the last month and almost went back-to-back last week before settling for the fourth spot. He has 312 Challenge Cup points, relying on one two-point score and two others in the low 20s. Based on how he’s been running lately and the room for improvement, Marshall should not be counted out in the regional championship chase.
Seekonk Speedway regular Gerry DeGasparre Jr. is back to sixth in the Challenge Cup. The multi-time Seekonk champion endured a rough spell during the last two weeks while finishing back in the pack. Field sizes at Seekonk have also been in a midseason lull, limiting his points potential. DeGasparre’s best chance to get back in the hunt will be to win races and hope the Late Model car counts get a late-season surge.
Alby Ovitt has apparently decided to call it a season, but he’s still seventh in Challenge Cup points after some great runs. Thunder Road regular Tyler Cahoon sits eighth overall, with four early-season outings at White Mountain counting in his point total. Despite some recent tough breaks, Graniteville’s Stephen Donahue remains ninth. Donahue has four scores of 12 points or lower that he can replace, so a hot streak to end the year would make a huge difference.
The battle for 10th, which is the final spot that pays a point-fund check, is razor-close. Wolcott’s Marcel J. Gravel is riding a stretch of four straight outings with at least 23 points — three at his home track of Thunder Road and one at White Mountain. That has him up to 10th overall, one point ahead of a tie between White Mountain regular Kasey Beattie and Thunder Road rival Kyle Pembroke.
St. Johnsbury’s Stacy Cahoon (White Mountain) and Wolcott’s Brendan Moodie (Thunder Road) are also within 10 points of a season-ending check. Twenty drivers are now eligible for the raffle of a new Port City Racecars American-Canadian Tour Late Model chassis.
This weekend’s slate of Challenge Cup-eligible races begins Friday. Thunder Road will run a 50-lap Late Model feature on Vermont Tire & Service Night after the event was postponed Thursday due to rain. The Late Model Sportsmen at New Hampshire’s Lee USA Speedway and Claremont Speedway Motorsports Park have the week off before returning to action.
Late Model feature events are scheduled Saturday for White Mountain Motorsports Park, Seekonk Speedway and New London-Waterford Speedbowl. The Seekonk event is the finale in their Triple Crown Series, so a big field is expected. Hudson Speedway will host a 40-lap Late Model Challenge Cup event Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.