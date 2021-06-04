Jason Corliss began his push for a third straight “King of the Road” title in the best way possible by winning his third Memorial Day Classic during Friday’s rescheduled event.
The Barre driver took the lead from Milton’s Scott Dragon with time winding down in the 125-lap Late Model feature to win his first event of the year. The Late Model feature was one of two completed events before unexpected rain showers arrived in the Barre area. The precipitation persisted, forcing the postponement of the Triple Crown 100 for the Flying Tigers. The Streek Stock feature was also postponed.
Corliss started 11th in the main event and focused on staying out of trouble through a rash of early cautions. A total of nine yellows flew in the first 54 laps, sidelining early contenders Marcel J. Gravel, Brooks Clark and Derek O’Donnell.
The rough start culminated when Hinesburg’s Bobby Therrien blew a right-front tire entering turn one just after taking the lead from Dragon on a restart. Therrien slammed into the turn-one wall, with his car catching fire before coming to a halt on the backstretch. The 2017 “King of the Road” was not injured in the crash.
When the race resumed, Corliss swung around fellow Barre driver Cody Blake to grab the third spot behind Dragon and Graniteville’s Stephen Donahue. Corliss then swung inside Donahue to take second just before Matthew Smith slowed on the backstretch with a flat tire, bringing out the final yellow with 34 laps remaining.
Dragon easily cleared Corliss on the restart, but Corliss stuck to his back bumper. After moving to the inside multiple times entering turn three, Corliss went to the outside groove on lap 104. The reigning champion put the nose of his car out front the following lap and cleared Dragon three circuits later, pulling away down the stretch for his 21st career Thunder Road Late Model win. The victory gives him sole possession of third-place on the all-time Late Model wins list.
Dragon finished runner-up during the second outing with his new Todd Rueda-owned team. Graniteville’s Christopher Pelkey beat out Donahue in a late doorbuster for third. Donahue held off Shelburne’s Trampas Demers, who came back from 21st place after a major crash in qualifying. Blake, rookie Brandon Lanphear, Chip Grenier, Tyler Cahoon and Eric Chase rounded out the top-10.
Northfield’s Josh Vilbrin made a three-wide pass in the closing laps to win the Road Warrior feature. Vilbrin rallied from 12th on the starting grid to sit third behind Clary Badger and Paige Whittemore when Andrea St. Amour spun on the backstretch. Her misfortune brought out a caution with seven circuits remaining in the 20-lap showdown.
When the green flag came out, Badger and Whittemore made their moves. Whittemore took the lead with four laps to go. As the leaders came out of turn two the next time, Vilbrin dove inside, shooting the gap to take the top spot. Vilbrin and Whittemore broke away in the final stages as Badger got shuffled back.
Graniteville’s Whittemore followed Vilbrin across the finish line for a career-best second place effort. Barre’s Taylor Sayers came home third.
THUNDER ROAD SPEEDBOWL
MEMORIAL DAY CLASSIC RESULTS
FRIDAY, JUNE 4, 2021
LATE MODELS
MEMORIAL DAY CLASSIC
Pos., Start Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown, Laps 1. ( 11) Jason Corliss ( 66VT) , Barre, VT , 125 Laps 2. ( 3) Scott Dragon ( 0VT) , Milton, VT , 125 Laps 3. ( 4) Christopher Pelkey ( 64VT) , Graniteville, VT , 125 Laps 4. ( 6) Stephen Donahue ( 2VT) , Graniteville, VT , 125 Laps 5. ( 21) Trampas Demers ( 85VT) , Shelburne, VT , 125 Laps 6. ( 9) Cody Blake ( 99VT) , Barre, VT , 125 Laps 7. ( 13) #Brandon Lanphear ( 16VT) , Morrisville, VT , 125 Laps 8. ( 24) Chip Grenier ( 62VT) , Orange, VT , 125 Laps 9. ( 8) Tyler Cahoon ( 38VT) , Danville, VT , 125 Laps 10. ( 17) Eric Chase ( 40VT) , Milton, VT , 125 Laps 11. ( 7) Darrell Morin ( 17VT) , Westford, VT , 125 Laps 12. ( 15) Matthew Smith ( 04VT) , Fairfax, VT , 125 Laps 13. ( 14) #Cooper Bouchard ( 7MA) , Hinesburg, VT , 125 Laps 14. ( 12) Matt White ( 42VT) , Northfield, VT , 119 Laps 15. ( 20) Scott Coburn ( 72VT) , Barre, VT , 109 Laps 16. ( 19) Trevor Lyman ( 25VT) , Hinesburg, VT , 71 Laps 17. ( 10) Bobby Therrien ( 5VT) , Hinesburg, VT , 54 Laps 18. ( 16) Chris Roberts ( 3ME) , Washington, VT , 48 Laps 19. ( 2) Derek O’Donnell ( 60NH) , N. Haverhill, NH , 40 Laps 20. ( 23) Boomer Morris ( 7VT) , Barre, VT , 33 Laps 21. ( 1) Marcel J. Gravel ( 86VT) , Wolcott, VT , 25 Laps 22. ( 18) Anthony Hill ( 8VT) , Waterford, VT , 25 Laps 23. ( 5) Brooks Clark ( 68VT) , Waitsfield, VT , 17 Laps DNS ( 22) Brendan Moodie ( 94VT) , Wolcott, VT DNS ( 25) Kyle Pembroke ( 27VT) , Montpelier, VT Lap Leaders: Marcel J. Gravel, 1-17, Scott Dragon, 18-53; Bobby Therrien, 54; Dragon, 55-104; Jason Corliss, 105-125. (4 lead changes among 3 drivers) Time of Race: 1 hour, 8 minutes, 32 seconds Margin of Victory: 1.273 seconds Cautions: 10 (laps 17, 25, 25, 25, 33, 41, 41, 53, 54, 91) Heat Winners: Christopher Pelkey, Brooks Clark, Scott Dragon Consi Winner: Matthew Smith
ROAD WARRIORS
Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown 1. Josh Vilbrin ( 07) Northfield, VT 2. Paige Whittemore ( 47) Graniteville, VT 3. Taylor Sayers ( 95) Barre, VT 4. Matt Ballard ( 33) Williamstown, VT 5. Dan Garrett Jr. ( 54) Berlin, VT 6. Nate Brien ( 16) Williamstown, VT 7. Frank Putney ( 88) Graniteville, VT 8. Bert Duffy ( 74) Milton, VT 9. Jamie York ( 68) Barre, VT 10. Clay Badger ( 9) E. Montpelier, VT 11. Neal Foster ( 19) Waterbury, VT 12. Jacob Hall-Larsen ( 12) Northfield, VT 13. Mark Beaulieu ( 1) Essex Jct., VT 14. Rodney Campbell ( 10) Worcester, VT 15. Andrea St. Amour ( 20) Chelsea, VT 16. Ryan Foster ( 8) Waterbury, VT 17. Jason P. Kirby ( 71) Milton, VT 18. Fred Fleury ( 99) Graniteville, VT 19. Bill O’Connor ( 96) South Washington 20. Nicholas Copping ( 50) Barre, VT 21. Cole Badger ( 6) E. Montpelier, VT
DNS Kendall Zeno ( 21) Middlesex, VT
