Six of the top racers at Thunder Road joined a stacked entry list this week as drivers prepare for Sunday’s 24rd Community Bank N.A. 150.
The American-Canadian Tour stars will have a few more Central Vermont challengers during the track’s 2021 season opener.
Jason Corliss is one of the most recent additions to the field, and the two-time defending King of the Road will be among the pre-race favorites. The Barre driver has won the last three editions of the 150-lap event, accomplishing a feat that no other driver was able to do in the race’s 22-year history.
Earning a fourth straight victory will be a difficult mission for Corliss, especially after five other notable locals filed their entries during the pas few days.
Rookie Brandon Lanphear will make his debut with the Richard Green Racing team. The new partnership pairs the defending Triple Crown Series champion with a car and crew that have won two track titles.
Graniteville’s Christopher Pelkey has emerged from a quiet offseason to file an entry. Pelkey finished in the top-10 in points last year for both the Thunder Road and ACT Late Models, so he will be a racer to watch Sunday.
Danville’s Tyler Cahoon, Montpelier’s Kyle Pembroke and Graniteville’s Chip Grenier also recently joined the mix. All three are multi-time Thunder Road winners, with Cahoon and Pembroke cracking the top-10 in the season-long points battle. Grenier has run select events in recent years but is poised to return to the weekly Late Model battles for the first time in nearly a decade.
They join a slew of other local and regional stock car racing standouts. Reigning ACT champion Jimmy Hebert, multi-time Pro All Stars Series champions Ben Rowe and D.J. Shaw, defending Rookie of the Year Derek Gluchacki and Northeast Classic podium finisher Tom Carey III lead the touring charge.
Thunder Road’s 2017 King of the Road Bobby Therrien will be among the most experienced weekly racers to contend for top honors Sunday. He’ll compete alongside perennial title contender Trampas Demers, rookie Cooper Bouchard and multi-time winners Brooks Clark and Stephen Donahue. Many other Late Model heavyweights will round out the field.
The 62nd Thunder Foad season opener will also feature Flying Tigers, Street Stocks and Road Warriors in action. The weekend slate will begin with the annual Car Show at Thunder Road on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. An open practice will take place later that afternoon followed by the 2020 ACT and Thunder Road Banquet of Champions at 6 p.m.
Admission for Sunday’s main event is $25 for adults and $10 for children ages 6-12. All Vermont state attendance, health and safety guidelines are in effect. The event will be streamed live on FloRacing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.