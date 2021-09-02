After lots of back-and-forth action for much of the summer, the ACT New England Late Model Challenge Cup now has a clear frontrunner.
Barre driver Jason Corliss has asserted himself as the leader for the $5,000 top prize after putting some distance between himself and the pack over the past two weeks.
Thanks to his fifth win of the season at Thunder Road last week, Corliss now has a 60-point lead over his nearest contender, Jimmy Renfrew Jr. Corliss is now poised to earn the biggest slice of the $17,200 point-fund pie. Contingency raffles are also on the line from Port City Racecars/Crazy Horse Racing, ARBodies and Five Star Race Car Bodies.
The gap Corliss has opened comes just as the weekly Late Model racing season begins to wind down. Thunder Road, the home track of Corliss and fifth-place racer Christopher Pelkey, has just two points-counting Challenge Cup events remaining in 2021. New Hampshire’s White Mountain Motorsports Park — the home track of Renfrew along with third-place Quinny Welch and fourth-place Jeff Marshall — has three events left where drivers can earn points. There are also three races remaining at Seekonk Speedway, which sixth-place Gerry DeGasperre Jr. calls home.
The top challengers can take solace in one other thing besides the additional “home track” race left on their calendars. There is little room left for Corliss to improve his total, so closing the gap is certainly possible. All of Corliss' scoring results currently being counted under the “Pick 10” NELMCC system are for at least 33 points. The victory last weekend only netted Corliss a 14-point gain, as he replaced a 32-point score with a 46.
The drivers attempting to catch Corliss all have some space to work with. Renfrew, Welch and Marshall all have at least two scores of 30 or lower counting toward their total. White Mountain has exceeded the 18-car “full field” at every event this year, so podium finishes — especially from deep in the field — would greatly aid their Challenge Cup chances. Pelkey has reached the fifth spot despite a 20 and an 18 still in his count. He also will attempt to beat Corliss in the battle for "King of the Road" honors at Thunder Road.
DeGasparre could be a sleeper. He spent many weeks leading the standings before hitting a lull for most of August. The multi-time Seekonk champion finally snapped out of the doldrums last Saturday by grabbing his first win of the season, which replaced a 10 with a 44 in his overall score. DeGasparre still has a 14 and a 27 counting toward his total, so those numbers are easily replaceable if he keeps running well.
Seventh-place Stephen Donahue and eighth-place Kyle Pembroke, two Thunder Road racers, are also potential dark horses. Both have been hot-and-cold this year, but their hot runs have kept them in the mix. Pembroke has four scores of at least 40 points. However, he also has a 2 and 10 weighing him down. Donahue has a 10 and 12 that could be erased with more strong showings. Two solid runs during the two final points-counting events at Thunder Road could move both racers into the overall top-five.
The battle is on for the final two points in the top-10 — the last spots that pay a point fund check. Although Alby Ovitt hasn’t run a Challenge Cup race since July 24, he is still hanging on to ninth place overall. Danville’s Tyler Cahoon has the 10th spot, but he is only seven points ahead of his father Stacy. Wolcott’s Marcel J. Gravel and Brendan Moodie and St. Johnsbury’s Kasey Beattie are also still in the hunt.
Although Waterford’s Andy Hill is not in contention for the top-10, the last two weeks were still significant for him. On Aug. 20, he became the latest driver to reach 10 Challenge Cup starts. As a result, Hill now qualifies for the end-of-season Port City Racecars drawing. One lucky driver who made at least 10 starts will receive a new ACT chassis from Port City. Maine racer Mike Hopkins has driven the Port City “house car” to a victory and three top-five finishes while running a part-time ACT Tour schedule.
The Labor Day weekend will be a relatively quiet one on the Challenge Cup schedule, with several participating tracks running non-points special events. That could be a boon for the drivers and tracks who are running eligible features. The schedule opens Friday with New Hampshire’s Lee USA Speedway running double features and Claremont Motorsports Park holding a regular weekly show.
Saturday is highlighted by the Leaf Peepers 100 at New Hampshire’s White Mountain Motorsports Park. Connecticut’s New London-Waterford Speedbowl has The Racing Guy Don Caddick Memorial Late Model 50 on the card. Monadnock Speedway will run a regular Late Model Sportsman feature.
Thunder Road and Seekonk Speedway have given the weekly Late Models the week off for Labor Day. They will next compete on September 10 and 11, respectively. Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park has a Challenge Cup Late Model feature set for Sept. 15, while Hudson Speedway will host a Late Model competion Sept. 19.
