Three-time ‘King of the Road’ Jason Corliss is taking a bit of rest during the 2022 season, but the Barre driver was victorious again Thursday in front of a large crowd during the 43rd Vermont Governor’s Cup.
Corliss was not intimidated by a talented field that included NASCAR champion Brad Keselowski. The Twinfield graduate placed first despite only running a partial schedule this year, while Waterbury Center’s Tanner Woodard and Williamstown’s Josh Lovely also made the thrilling trip to Victory Lane while rounding out the podium.
As the field took off under the green flag, front-row starters Derrick O’Donnell and Cody Blake led the way by upwards of three car lengths. After the first caution flew on lap 16 with Keselowski spinning in turn one, O’Donnell and Blake once again paced the field with a sideable lead.
Their two-car advantage was spoiled once again on lap 22 after White Mountain Motorsports Park rookie contender Bryan Wall Jr. spun into the turn-three grass and was unable to fire up his Wall’s Ford machine again. On the restart, Corliss and fellow former track champion Scott Dragon battled side-by-side for third in front of Brendan Moodie.
By a lap-60 restart, following Keegan Lamson’s spin in turn two, it was O’Donnell on the inside and Corliss on the outside. Corliss finally edged O’Donnell for the top spot five laps later. The leaders began to hit lapped traffic by lap 85, and it was lap 111 that brought an audible gasp across the grandstands. Coming out of turn four, with Corliss, O’Donnell and Blake in close quarters, Chris Roberts and Matt White spun sideways and blocked the track. All three front-runners slammed the brakes, with only O’Donnell sustaining damage to his fender.
Ten laps after the restart, O’Donnell’s rearranged fender and hood caused the Oil Boys 60NH machine to overheat and gave Corliss the top spot. The last 28 laps were far from a walk in the park for the defending champ, as Corliss bobbed and weaved through heavy lapped traffic as Blake gained inches with every hold-up. Ultimately, Corliss crossed the line first under the checkered flag to earn his third consecutive Vermont Governor’s Cup victory.
The Street Stocks once again filled the pits with 30 cars, three of which were unable to make repairs after the qualifying rounds. On the start of their 25-lap feature, rookie Cameron Powers took off like a rocket and was followed by former champion Gary Mullen. Young gun Jesse Laquerre was set to join the lead pack before his #71 Ford Mustang went into the spin cycle in turn three. Following Laquerre’s save to keep the race green, veterans Josh Lovely and Dean Switser began to swarm Mullen. On lap 17, Laquerre spun once again and stalled in the infield to bring out the first caution of the event. On the restart, Lovely and Switser got the jump on Powers and never looked back. Lovely earned his second win of the season, while Switser and Powers rounded out the podium.
The Flying Tigers took the field at the end of the evening. The race was initially led by Logan Powers, who endured a rough start to the season. Tanner Woodard followed closely behind, with Phil Potvin putting together a strong run for third. By lap 14, Justin Prescott nabbed third around Potvin as Woodard tested the outside groove above Powers. Ten laps later, Milton’s Sam Caron sneaked under Potvin to join the top four as they came upon the lapped car of rookie Matt Ballard. Caron and Ballard made contact on the backstretch, with the rookie spinning into the infield to result in the first caution.
On the restart, Woodard launched on the outside of Powers to create a side-by-side battle for the top four completely under a two-wide blanket. By lap 33, Woodard took the lead. Caron followed Woodard on the open outside groove, but Woodard was untouchable while securing his first Thunder Road win of the season. He was followed by Caron and Powers.
Thunder Road returns to action next Thursday for the 31st annual Times Argus Midseason Championships. Double points and double the money are on the line for all four Thunder Road divisions. The annual Autograph Session on the front stretch is also on tap for race fans of all ages.
