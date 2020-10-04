BARRE — Jason Corliss won the first 50-lap segment and never looked back Sunday en route to his third Milk Bowl victory in four years.
Corliss accomplished multiple feats rarely seen in the Milk Bowl’s 58-year history at Thunder Road. The Barre racer became the fourth driver to win the event three times in a four-year span after previously triumphing in 2017 and 2018. Corliss also is the first driver since 2004 to be the “King of the Road” and the Milk Bowl champion in the same year.
The Twinfield graduate wasted little time getting to the front. After taking the Segment 1 green flag in fourth, Corliss sliced past his competition. He sped around the outside of 2019 Milk Bowl winner Bobby Therrien on lap 13 before the duo briefly drove away from the field. The action was halted on lap 33 when Brendan Moodie’s spin's led to the second caution.
The biggest challenge for Corliss in the segment came after Therrien and Donahue tangled while racing for second with four laps to go. The incident sent Therrien and Donahue to the rear of the pack. Shelburne’s Trampas Demers got the jump on the initial restart, but Corliss powered back past him with two laps to earn the segment win.
Corliss survived a major scare early in Segment 2. He entered turn two on the 10th circuit and then Alby Ovitt and Andy Hill made mid-pack contact, sending Hill hard into the outside wall. With nowhere to go, several other top-10 finishers piled in and sustained major damage, including Matthew Smith, Marcel J. Gravel, Joel Hodgdon and Matt White. Partway through the yellow, Corliss was forced to pit as well due to rear-end damage, putting him at the back for the restart.
It didn't take long for Corliss to fly back through the field. He was up to eighth in the segment when he dodged another bullet, with Scott Dragon flying into the turn-one tire barrier right in front of him on lap 31. After another incident on lap 36, Corliss continued his march. He passed Cody Blake to take over fourth place on the final lap. The move turned into a third-place result after apparent Segment 2 winner Bobby Therrien was disqualified.
Corliss entered the final segment with four total points, six ahead of a tie for second between Demers and pole-sitter Ryan Kuhn. Corliss steadily picked his way through the field and was already in front of both challengers by the halfway point.
The left-front portion of Kuhn's car was damaged while exiting turn four on lap 26. The incident led to a hard crash into the turn-one wall, sending the vehicle on its roof. Kuhn was not injured in the incident.
With one of his closest challengers eliminated, Corliss focused on making history. He continued his march forward and wound up fourth in the third segment. His final score of eight points was nine more than the runner-up and marked the third straight year that eight points was the winning score.
Blake initially finished second but was disqualified for a suspension infraction. That left Demers as the runner-up following segment finishes of second, eighth and seventh. Dragon inherited the third position, capping an impressive comeback after his segment-2 mishap.
Donahue finished fourth, replacing Blake as the segment-2 winner. Tyler Cahoon, Christopher Pelkey and Ovitt came in fifth through seventh, respectively. Despite his frightening crash, Kuhn was eighth overall. Gravel bounced back to win the final segment flag-to-flag and finish ninth. Joel Hodgdon rounded out the top-10.
Colchester’s Sam Caron ended the season with his second win of the year in the Flying Tigers Mini Milk Bowl. Caron won the first 40-lap segment Saturday. After dodging a lap-16 incident Sunday involving Stephen Martin and Kasey Beattie, Caron followed Barre’s Cameron Ouellette and Waterbury Center’s Jason Woodard through the field. By the checkered flag, Caron has motored his way to sixth in the segment. That gave him the overall win with seven total points.
Ouellette finished second overall with a pair of fourth-place segment finishes. Reigning Flying Tiger champion Woodard came in fifth both days to take third overall. Michael Martin, Colin Cornell, Bryan Wall Jr., Derrick Calkins, Rich Lowrey, Cooper Bouchard and Kelsea Woodard completed the top-10. Hardwick’s Jaden Perry won the second segment.
Former Street Stock champion Jeffrey Martin ended a tough year on a high note by capturing the two-segment Mini Milk Bowl. The Barre driver finished second in Saturday’s 25-lap first segment, sandwiched between youngsters Kaiden Fisher and Tanner Woodard.
The trio was running together in fifth through seventh with five laps to go during Sunday’s Segment 2 when Fisher tried a three-wide move in turn four. The bold attempt resulted in contact with Woodard and sent Fisher spinning for the second time in the race.
Martin made his move after that, taking over the second spot with two laps to go. Coming to the white flag, Michael Gay and Scott Weston made contact while racing for third. The ensuing chain reaction ended with Josh Lovely on his door in turn two. The red flag came out as a result, so the second-segment finish reverted to how the field was running at the completion of lap 24. Martin’s two runner-up finishes on the weekend gave him the win with four total points.
Northfield’s James Dopp took full advantage of the late havoc, winning the second segment and beating Woodard in a tiebreaker for second. Fisher, Kyler Davis, Justin Blakely, Weston, Tommy Campbell, Gay and Lovely completed the overall top-10.
St. Johnsbury’s Colby Bourgeois was perfect on his way to the Dwarf Car Mini Milk Bowl win. Bourgeois sat on the pole by random draw and went flag-to-flag to win the first 20-lap segment.
The second segment was more of the same. Bourgeois cut through the field and was already up to fourth when the segment’s only caution came out on lap four when Tim Sherman Jr. went for a spin. A few circuits later, Bourgeois grabbed the lead and never looked back. It was his sixth total win of the year after claiming five victories at New Hampshire’s White Mountain Motorsports Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.