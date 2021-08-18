Some of Vermont's top high school rivalries go back more than 100 years.
But right now many neighboring communities are realizing that it takes teamwork to make the dream work.
Dwindling enrollment and participation numbers have forced dozens of programs to join forces with other squads in order to avoid folding altogether.
The day-to-day logistics can be challenging and transitions aren't always seamless. Decisions about uniforms, mascots, coaches, playing time and home venues have been tricky at times. And of course issues with bussing can be inevitable.
For the most part, however, schools have figured out how to make it work. Marriages of convenience - or even necessity - have blossomed into strong, long-lasting unions.
The majority of the cooperative teams feature athletes who suit up against each other in other sports, and not everyone always see eye to eye. But players are still finding a way to focus on the big picture and put any differences aside. Even in towns with storied athletic histories, the resistance to change is outweighed by an urgent call to evolve.
Success stories continue to emerge in various pockets of the state, and the upcoming sports season will showcase some powerful coalitions once again. Here is a glance at potential cooperative teams in Vermont for the 2021-22 athletic year.
FOOTBALL
Burlington/South Burlington
Some fans were up in arms three years ago when two of Vermont's biggest schools joined forces on the gridiron. The SeaWolves went 5-4 that season, suffering a 34-19 quarterfinal loss to Rutland in the Division I quarterfinals.
Mt. Abe/Vergennes
Mount Abraham snapped U-32's 37-game winning streak during the 2003 Division IV final and won again in 2004 under coach Bill Leggett. But the Eagles have not advanced to a championship since then, recording their most recent winning season in 2013. The team was in desperate need of a boost when the Commodores arrived.
BFA Fairfax/Lamoille
BFA has not produced a winning season or a playoff victory since 2014, when it captured its lone title. Having two schools with rabid fans bases team up together could change the program's trajectory quickly.
U-32/Harwood
Zak Williams, Andrew Proteau and Sully O'Hara are just a few of the former Highlanders who stepped up for the Raiders during the past two decades. U-32 coach Brian Divelbliss also leaned heavily upon recent Montpelier graduate Nathan LaRosa the last few years. U-32 accomplished a Division IV three-peat from 2000-02 and went all the way again in 2006.
Lake Region/North Country
The two schools serve students from a combined 20 towns, so there's likely to be a few diamonds in the rough around the Northeast Kingdom. The Falcons have advanced to seven championships, going all the way in 1992, 1995, 1996 and 1997. This year's program will attempt to advance to the semifinals for the first time in a decade.
GIRLS SOCCER
Williamstown/Northfield
Paine Mountain went 3-11-1 during its debut season in 2017 and finished with a record of 4-10-1 in 2018 and 2019. Last year's 4-5 squad earned a home playoff match and suffered a 1-0 overtime loss to eventual D-III champ Stowe. Williamstown made its only title appearance in 2004, suffering a 1-0 loss to Peoples Acdemy. Northfield boasts 16 titles.
BOYS SOCCER
Williamstown/Northfield
Three playoff victories in the last four years reinforce Paine Mountain's reputation as a legitimate threat in Division II. The program went 9-6-1 in 2017, 6-6-2 in 2018 and 4-5-1 last year. Northfield advanced to its first title match in 1958 and is an eight-time champ. Williamstown secured its only finals berth in 2016 and fell to Stowe, 1-0.
GIRLSOCKEY
Stowe/Peoples
Peoples Academy sisters Allison and Heather Walker combined for five points in the 2018 final while leading Stowe to its first title in program history. Stowe finished 1-7 last winter after falling to Hartford in the Division II quarterfinals.
North Country/Lyndon
The Kingdom Blades proved their mettle with a 6-2 season this past winter. They were scheduled to host Rice for a Division I quarterfinal but had to forfeit due to Covid-related issues. The 2018 squad went 8-13 prior to a 10-10-1 season in 2019 and a 14-8 semifinal campaign in 2020.
Harwood/Northfield/Randolph
Randolph's Kaylee Thayer, Northfield's Molly Yacavoni and Williamstown's Hailey Brickey were all key additions for a Highlanders crew that was struggling with numbers. Coach Mike Vasseur's team went 8-10-2 in 2019 and 14-6-2 in 2020. Last winter's 4-5 team endured a 2-1 quarterfinal loss to eventual D-II champ Middlebury. Harwood hoisted the championship trophy in 2013, while Northfield was runner-up in 2002, 2003 and 2004.
Burlington/Colchester
The SeaLakers are one of the longest-running cooperative programs after merging on the ice n 2015. They have earned at least eight victories every season while winning a total of eight post-season games. Last winter BHS/Colchester eliminated BFA-St. Albans and Rutland to reach the D-I final. The SeaLakers (5-4-1) were unable to compete in the title game due to Covid concerns, prompting the VPA to declare Essex the winner.
U32/Montpelier
Coach Larry Smith has capitalized on the infusion of Capital City talent to create a perennial title contender at the Civic Center. Current University of Vermont standout and Montpelier native Bella Parento excelled for the Raiders in 2017, contributing 27 goals and 13 assists. The Solons competed in the post-season from 2006-11 but were hit hard by declining participation after that. The Raiders captured back-to-back crowns in 2010 and 2011. Smith's teams went 9-11-1 in both 2019 and 2020 before finishing 2-7 last winter.
BOYS HOCKEY
North Country/Lyndon
Both programs started in 1974 and enjoyed tons of success before forming an alliance a few years ago. The combined program went 3-2 last winter after falling to Middlebury in the Division II quarterfinals. The Falcons fielded teams from 1974-2018. They made it to the semifinals 20 times and advanced to nine finals, claiming titles in 1991, 2001 and 2017. The Vikings raised their only championship banner in 1993.
Stowe/Peoples
One of Vermont's premier ski towns is near the top of the heap for hockey most years. Stowe has earned 16 semifinal berths and is 5-5 in title games, boasting crowns from 1995, 1997, 1999, 2014 and 2015. Two years ago the Raiders (15-8) blazed a path to the D-I final. This year the team will attempt to rebound from an 0-7 season.
U-32/Montpelier
Northfield's loss was U-32's gain in 2014 when the Raiders began inheriting a talented pool of MHS standouts. The Solons competed independently from 1972-2006 and claimed the Division II title in 1976. U-32's gym features championship banners from 1981, 1991, 1992, 2012, 2013 and 2016. U-32 went 0-21 in 2020 before finishing at 3-4 last season.
BASEBALL
Stowe/Peoples
The cross-town union led a 13-3-1 season that culminated in a 4-1 championship victory in Division III last spring. Kristian Viljanen is a 2018 Stowe graduate who won three three soccer championships with the Raiders during the fall before powering PA on the baseball diamond each spring. Stowe captured a Division III title in 1954 and went all the way in D-IV in 1979. The Raiders made their last playoff appearance a decade ago. Peoples won its only other title in 1993.
SOFTBALL
Stowe/Peoples
Longtime PA coach Art Lilley knows a thing or two about winning, thanks to the help of All-State stars like Amber Cochran, Celia Hazard and Katelyn Menard. His teams have earned post-season victories for seven straight years and finished 6-9 last spring. The 11-time champs won their first crown in 1978 and prevailed most recently in 2012. Stowe played on its own from 1974-2012, capturing titles in 1985, 1986 and 2002.
Northfield/Montpelier
The Marauders brought home their lone crown in 1975 and have not pieced together a winning season since 2004. The Solons competed from 1978-2007 but never advanced past the quarterfinals. Last spring Northfield (1-12) notched its first playoff victory in 15 years by holding off Craftsbury, 10-9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.