State champs Proctor, Windsor and Fair Haven made out like bandits when the Southern Vermont League announced its girls basketball post-season awards.
All three schools were represented well on the list of All-Stars, producing a handful of First Team and Honorable Mention selections. In Division D, Proctor’s Lyndsey Elms, Maddie Flanders and Allie Almond were named to the First Team. They were joined by Twin Valley’s Katelyn Longe and Arlington’s Schuylar Nolan.
Proctor’s Chris Hughes was named Coach of the Year, while Phantoms Rachel Stuhlmueller and Maggie McKearin were selected to the Honorable Mention squad. Their team finished as co-champs in D-IV along with Mid-Vermont Christian. Also selected to the Honorable Mention squad were Twin Valley’s Sadie Boyd, Black River’s Hailey Pierce and Riley Paul, Poultney’s Kassidy Mack and Mount St. Joseph’s Jillian Perry.
West Rutland’s Carl Serrani is the Division C Coach of the Year after leading the Golden Horde to another Barre Aud appearance. West Rutland’s Jenee McGee, Elizabeth Bailey and Kiana Grabowski headlined the First Team along with White River Valley’s Sylvie Cotley and Bellows Falls standouts Taylor Goodell and Halle Dickerson. West Rutland’s Kiera Pipeling secured a spot on the Honorable Mention list.
Four of Cotley’s White River teammates made the cut for Honorable Mention accolades. Ella Perreault, Sophie Howe, Sarah Howe and Toni Turner were recognized following strong seasons for the Wildcats. Bellows Falls featured a trio of Honorable Mention players: Emily Bazin, Molly Potter and Maya Waryas. Arin Bates and Sydney Hescock collected honors for Leland & Gray, while Kim Cummings and Grace Tyrrell stood out for Green Mountain. Rivendell’s Adele Tilden and Cora Day rounded out the Honorable Mention team.
Division III quad-champ Windsor and D-II co-champ Fair Haven both had multiple players selected to the First Team for the SVL’s B Division. Olivia Rockwood and Adi Prior led the way for the Yellow Jackets. Ryleigh Coloutti and Courtney Brewster were honored for the undefeated Slaters and Fair Haven’s Kyle Wilson was tabbed Coach of the Year. Springfield’s Gabby Wardwell and Hailey Perham helped round out the First Team alongside Otter Valley’s Livia Bernhardt.
Fair Haven’s Kerigan Disorda and Kyleigh Grenier made the Honorable Mention roster. Also selected were Otter Valley’s Alice Keith and Alia Edmunds, Hartford’s Jasmine Jenkins and Kennedy Mullen, Springfield’s Juliana Albero-Levings, Mill River’s Molly Bruso and Woodstock’s Emma Tarleton.
Rutland’s Nate Bellomo was named Coach of the Year for the A Division. Two of his stars, Rylee Burgess and Kendra Sabotka, took home First Team honors. The First team also included the Burr & Burton duo of Grace Pinkus and Carol Herbert, Mount Anthony’s Grace Mahar and Brattleboro’s Rachael Rooney and Lauryn Sargent.
Rutland’s Makieya Hendrickson and Karsyn Bellomo made the Honorable Mention team. They were accompanied by Brattleboro’s Alyssa Scherlin, Burr & Burton’ Jordan Smith and Mount Anthony’s Rachael Jones and Emile O’Brien.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.