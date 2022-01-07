Times Argus Boys Soccer Player of the Year Ben Collier is a thinker and a doer who proved just how much one player can transform a program.
The senior joined the Montpelier varsity squad as a freshman and took on players nearly twice his size for the 4-10-1 Solons. After leading his team to a 10-5-1 campaign his sophomore season, Collier ended decades of frustration in 2020 by helping the Solons (9-3) capture their first state championship since 1996.
His senior year ended with a title loss to undefeated Milton, but Montpelier’s 16-2 record revealed a lot about Collier’s drive, field vision and passion for the beautiful game. Opposing players and coaches knew every time out that they had to respect the silky smooth playmaker’s abilities in every area of the pitch. And most learned the hard way how Collier could alter the complexion of a match with a single touch.
“The program has completely changed from when Ben was a freshman to now when he’s a senior,” MHS coach Eric Bagley said. “We went from a team that was just happy to get into the playoffs and maybe win a game — and now we have really high expectations. Going to back-to-back championships really speaks to that. The program has done a complete 180 and we’re thought of as a contender ever year. We just needed that leadership and that mentality to really get us to where we all wanted to be. And Ben has been a major part of that.”
Bagley coached the MHS girls for 11 seasons, going 129-39-14 with the Solons and capturing titles in 2007 and 2012. He took the reins as Montpelier’s boys coach in 2018 as the team attempted to rebound from a 5-9 campaign the year before.
The Solons have reached the semifinals 13 times since 1992, but the program also endured lots of close-but-no-cigar moments in the post-season. Montpelier fell to Mount Abraham in the 2004 championship and nearly capped a perfect season in 2012 before losing to Burr & Burton, 1-0, in the final.
Collier was initially on the bubble between JV and varsity as a freshman but quickly earned a permanent spot on Bagley’s roster. The Solons entered playoffs as the No. 14 seed that fall and nearly eliminated No. 3 U-32 before losing in a penalty-kick shootout. It gave the Raiders their fourth straight playoff victory over their cross-town rivals, following up a penalty-shootout win in 2015 and semifinal victories in 2005 and 2011. But with most of Montpelier’s talent returning, it was clear that the Central Vermont power dynamics were shifting.
“There’s so much more soccer being played around here now and there’s so many more knowledgeable people who are around than when I played,” Bagley said. “Now it’s a no-brainer for a player like Ben to get pulled up and play varsity as a freshman. We had low numbers that year and we had about nine players on JV. So he played in some games for varsity and some for JV. I remember he played in the GMVS game that year and did a really good job for us. And that’s a team that is full of great athletes. And soccer-wise, Ben was just as good as anybody out there.”
Things truly started to change for the Solons during Collier’s sophomore campaign. Montpelier has historically boasted some of the top individual scorers in the area, but the 2019 Solons made a name for themselves as a defensive-oriented club that preferred shutouts over shootouts.
Collier took over duties as a central defensive midfielder and worked closely with a talented back line to stymie most opponents. He also excelled in the offensive third to pace his team in scoring that season. Collier tied the game at the end of regulation against North Country with a low bullet to the right corner, setting the stage for a 3-2 overtime victory.
He assisted Haris Dzonbic in a 3-0 Homecoming victory over U-32 and found the back of the net in a 2-0 victory over Lyndon. He set up Ronnie Riby-Williams for a goal in a 3-0 victory over Paine Mountain before cashing in on a penalty kick in a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Peoples.
The Solons earned a home playoff game for the first time in three years and lost to Mount Abraham on penalty kicks. Despite the setback, Montpelier’s young roster signaled even more good things to come.
“A big reason Ben is such a good player is he makes the right play almost every time he has the ball,” Bagley said. “He’s not trying to do things that aren’t called for at the time. He does the simple things really well. When he needs to do some really difficult or he sees something that needs to be done, he has the ability to do that.”
He has the technical ability to do a lot of things with the ball that a lot of other high school players can’t do. And he has the vision to go with the technical ability. He’s very intelligent out on the field and he’s able to do a lot of the things that you don’t see from other midfield players.”
Most of the Solons were gearing up for spring soccer in 2020 when the pandemic shut everything down in a flash. The limitations on public gatherings made it difficult for teammates to work together in the off-season, but Collier and former Solons goalie Max Weinstein were determined to carve out time for some socially distant training sessions. And when restrictions were loosened during that summer, Montpelier’s players were self-motivated enough to organize informal matches against Harwood and other local schools.
“Ben and Max were out there every day with each other,” Bagley said. “We had the lockdown. And as soon as that started to ease up a little, you would drive by the high school and there was Ben and Max training together. There’s a reason these guys are as good as they are. There’s a lot of kids with natural athletic ability. But not a lot of them have that work ethic and desire to get better.”
The Solons reaped the rewards during the fall of 2020 after a delayed start to an eight-game regular season. The seniors on that team had never won a playoff game during their varsity careers, and few predicted that MHS could actually win four post-season matches in a row.
“If you look at our record and how well we did that year, the mentality changed where we expected to be in every game,” Bagley said. “Stowe and Harwood are good teams and we know they’ll be difficult opponents. But now we’re going into these games expecting that we’ll have a chance to win. The boys have proved that they deserve to be thought of in that way.”
Collier kicked off his junior season by notching two assists in a 2-0 victory over Lyndon. He scored in a 2-0 victory over Paine Mountain and assisted Quinn Mills 25 seconds into overtime for a 1-0 victory over eventual D-III champ Peoples. The midfield maestro dished out assists in a 4-0 victory over Randolph and fueled a 3-2 come-from-behind victory over U-32 in overtime. A loss to the Raiders would have sent MHS into playoffs with a 4-4 record, but instead they earned the No. 6 seed with a 5-3 mark.
“Ben is very consistent with how he plays and he doesn’t show a ton for emotion through games,” Bagley said. “In big moments he shows emotion, but not like some of the other players who are a bit more emotional. He’s one of the most competitive players I’ve had. So while he many not always show that emotion, you know he’s out there giving it his all and doing everything he can to win a game or win a battle with some other player.”
Collier’s goal in a 3-0 playdown victory over Missisquoi helped the Solons finally end their post-season drought. The Solons earned a penalty-kick shootout victory over Harwood in the quarterfinals, with Ben Collier defeating his older brother Jake in the process.
Montpelier shifted to turf fields for the semis and finals, giving Collier more opportunities to dice up defenders with his fancy footwork. A 3-0 semifinal victory over Lake Region set up a championship date against a Milton side that had outscored opponents 51-4. The Solons conceded an early goal before rallying to a 2-1 victory, spoiling the Yellowjackets’ perfect season. Collier’s dedication to defense was a huge reason why Milton’s attack suddenly went cold during the showdown in below-freezing temperatures.
“He does fine regardless of the field conditions or the weather conditions,” Bagley said of Collier. “He’s outside training all the time. He will bring his shovel and go up to Norwich or go to Montpelier High School and shovel a training space just so he can get some work in. He’s used to not-ideal field conditions. All that work he puts in during the season and outside the season has really made it so he can perform in any weather or field conditions. Our field takes a beating with how much it gets used during the season. But by watching Ben, you wouldn’t know how bumpy our field actually gets.”
The Solons returned to a traditional 14-game schedule for the 2021 season and turned most of their matches into blowouts before halftime. Collier tallied one of his biggest goals during his team’s second match, sparking a 1-0 victory over Peoples. Goalie Chandler Follensbee (21 saves) was tremendous for the Wolves, but a hand ball in the 31st minute resulted in a penalty-kick goal by Collier.
“Ben took all of our penalties and he’s taken them all since his sophomore year,” Bagley said. “We never really practice penalties until the end of the year when it got toward playoff time. In his four years of varsity soccer, I think he missed two. And over the last three years, we’ve had a fair amount of them. He can hit them either side: left, right, high, low. He just stepped up and he’s very consistent.”
Collier also scored during a 6-0 victory over Lyndon, a 6-1 romp at GMVS and 4-0 victories over U-32 and Lamoille. He assisted Ronnie Riby-Williams in a 5-1 victory over Hazen and a 4-1 victory over North Country before setting up Tyler Thomas in a 6-0 victory over Thetford. His assist to fellow midfielder Noah Samuelsen sparked a string of three goals in a 10-minute span during a 3-0 victory over Stowe. Collier notched one goal and one assist in a 4-0 victory over Lake Region to close out the regular season.
“He played every minute that we needed him to,” Bagley said. “Some games we were up by a lot and we were able to get him off and get him some rest. He missed one game this year against Northfield because he had a head cold, so it made sense for him to stay home. Besides that, any close game or any time we needed him out there, he was available. Fitness for Ben is never a concern. He plays so much soccer and he’s in such good shape.”
Collier assisted Riby-Williams in a 5-0 playdown victory over Lake Region and then set up Riby-Williams’ 23rd goal of the season 23 seconds into a 2-0 quarterfinal victory over U-32. A 1-0 payback victory over Harwood in the semis resulted in a title rematch between the Yellowjackets and Solons.
This time Milton gained the upper hand with a 2-0 win, but the Solons’ body of work was still dazzling as the team’s statewide respect reached new heights. It was only the third time in program history that MHS won 16 matches.
“We obviously had a very good team this year and we had a lot of fantastic players,” Bagley said. “But without Ben, we don’t do as well as we did. The fact that he was named Player of the Year for the league really shows the impact he had on our team. I think the biggest impact he had is he changed the off-season mentality. Now guys get together and train throughout the winter and throughout the summer — more than just going to their club team practice. They’re training through the entire year because they know that’s how you get better. And that’s how our team is as good as it is.”
Collier closed out his senior season with seven goals and nine assists for the high-scoring Solons. He pushed his career totals to 13 goals and 16 assists. Swiss exchange-student Felix Seiler buried eight goals on the season, while Olin Duggan, Brooks Duprey and Samuelsen were also consistent scoring threats for one of the most dangerous offensive teams in Vermont.
“Playing as a midfielder, Ben’s seven goals and nine assists is a really good return,” Bagley said. “If he was a striker, I could see him scoring 20 goals a year. As a midfielder, his job is more to pass and get other players involved in the game. So seven goals is pretty impressive. And some of the goals he scored this year were really important for us. He scored that one to get us back in it against Harwood. He had the assist on Ronnie’s goal against U-32 in the playoffs. And he had the first assist in the Stowe game. Ben made a great pass that split three or four defenders and played Noah in behind the back line.”
Although Collier has been gifted since a young age, he made big gains over the last few years to live up to his captain’s role. The consummate team player was never compelled to steal the spotlight, but his commitment to raising the bar collectively led to the kind of results that will be talked about for decades.
“He’s evolved his game a lot from his freshman and sophomore years to now as a senior,” Bagley said. “He’s a bit more attack-minded and he’s developed the ability to really go by players in 1-vs.-1 situations. He’s become a pretty good scoring threat for us from the midfield. He plays pretty deep at times. But our first game against Harwood, when we were down 2-0, he scored one goal and almost scored another one to tie it. So that’s something he’s developed over the years. The other thing he’s really improved on is the defensive side of the game. He’s a really good team defensive player. He knows the right spaces to be in and he does a great job tracking back.”
The Solons will graduate one of the most clever tacticians in school history this spring, creating an undeniable void in the lineup. But it’s clear that Collier is leaving the program in a much better position than when he started.
“He’s very experienced as a soccer player and a lot of the guys looked up to him and looked up to his input on the field and off the field,” Bagley said. “Several times throughout the year, if we didn’t have a good first half, he took it upon himself to get the team together and talk to them to get things going in the right direction. As a coach, it’s such a valuable asset to have someone on the field who can do that for you. And the thing that has always stuck out is he always just wanted to play. He was always trying to go to as many practices as possible and get as much training training time as possible, even as a young kid. That’s a big reason why he’s as good as he is: That mentality of trying to get better has stuck with him.”
