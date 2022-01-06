BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont men’s basketball team pulled away from New Hampshire to earn an 82-68 victory at Patrick Gymnasium on Thursday night during the’ America East opener for both teams.
UVM led by a point at the half but put the game away by outscoring UNH by 13 after the break.
The Catamounts’ Ben Shungu had a stellar night, recording a career-high 29 points. The Burlington native was 4 of 6 from 3-point land, dished out four assists and nabbed two steals.
Ryan Davis added 19 points and Robin Duncan had 12 points in the victory. Justin Mazzulla finished with 10 points for the Cats, who tallied a season-high 46 points in the second half.
Nick Guadarrama (18 points), Josh Hopkins (18 points) and Blondeau Tchoukuiegno (16 points) paced UNH. Vermont (9-4) will host Stony Brook on Wednesday.
UVM 82, UNH 68
NEW HAMPSHIRE (5-5)
Guadarrama 6-16 3-5 18, Martinez 3-10 3-4 9, Mattos 2-5 0-1 4, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Tchoukuiengo 5-9 2-2 16, Hopkins 6-8 2-2 18, Foster 1-2 0-0 3, Seymour 0-2 0-0 0, Lester 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 10-14 68.
VERMONT (9-4)
Davis 7-10 3-4 19, Powell 1-2 0-0 2, Mazzulla 4-7 1-2 10, Shungu 11-16 3-4 29, Sullivan 2-5 1-2 5, Duncan 5-7 1-1 12, Deloney 1-2 3-4 5, Fiorillo 0-0 0-2 0, Beckett 0-0 0-0 0, Guillory 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-49 12-19 82. Halftime—Vermont 36-35. 3-Point Goals—New Hampshire 12-21 (Tchoukuiengo 4-4, Hopkins 4-5, Guadarrama 3-5, Foster 1-1, Johnson 0-1, Lester 0-1, Martinez 0-2, Seymour 0-2), Vermont 8-15 (Shungu 4-6, Davis 2-2, Duncan 1-2, Mazzulla 1-2, Powell 0-1, Sullivan 0-2). Rebounds—New Hampshire 24 (Mattos 6), Vermont 23 (Davis, Powell 7). Assists—New Hampshire 10 (Martinez, Mattos, Tchoukuiengo 2), Vermont 13 (Shungu 4). Total Fouls—New Hampshire 17, Vermont 15. A—1,779 (3,266).
MEN’S BASKETBALLNorwich 82, Regis 49
WESTON, Mass. – Regis evened things up with four seconds remaining in overtime, but Northfield’s Kyle Booth hit a 3-point jumper as the Cadets downed the Pride in a Great Northeast Athletic Conference tilt Thursday night on Higgins Court.
Jalen Olivero scored 25 points in the win while adding eight rebounds and seven assists. Teammate Donovan Lewis Jr. added 19 points while grabbing seven boards. Booth and Samuel-Noah Osarenkhoe scored 14 points apiece for the Cadets.
Regis led 11-9 before erupting for a 12-point run that ended with 10:06 on the clock in the first half. Regis held a double-digit lead until Osarenkhoe hit a jumper with 54 seconds remaining in the first half, cutting the Pride lead to eight points. Regis scored four unanswered points to close out the first half with a 12-point advantage.
Norwich pulled ahead with 14:28 remaining in the second half. A Booth 3-pointer helped the Cadets extended their lead to 44-33 lead. After a pair of free throws by Olivero, Thomas Ahlstrom hit a 3-pointer on the other side of the court to make it 73-70. Regis’ Marc Trinidad stole the ball and Zakaria Latifi hit a 3 with eight seconds remaining to even the score, forcing overtime.
Norwich led by three points with 11.1 seconds remaining in overtime. Regis was able to find Pike on an inbounds pass and he knocked down a 3-point jumper to knot the score at 79 with four seconds remaining. Norwich pushed up court and Spencer Conatser found Booth open for the game winning shot.
Norwich (7-4, 2-1 GNAC) will face Lasell at 3 p.m. Saturday.
