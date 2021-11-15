DURHAM, N.H. — The University of Vermont men’s soccer team knocked off New Hampshire 1-0 on Sunday to win the America East conference tournament.
It was the sixth America East title in program history.
Yves Borie scored the game’s lone goal in the 68th minute off an assist from Adrian Solano. UVM (13-4-2) will host Villanova in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 6 p.m.
New Hampshire (16-1-1) will host either Loyola Maryland or North Carolina in Sunday’s 2 p.m. second-round match.
“It was an amazing win for this team and this staff,” Vermont coach Rob Dow. “We were in the championship last season and knew we left something on the field. We filled in the gaps and the guys put in a great championship performance from minute 1 to 90.”
The Catamounts (13-4-2) handed the nationally-ranked Wildcats their first loss of the season. The win is Vermont’s first against New Hampshire since 2016.
Vermont held a 3-1 shot advantage in the first half Sunday after firing off a pair of early shots from inside the 18-yard box. Nacho Lerech registered UVM’s first shot in the opening minutes while on the run, but he was denied by UNH keeper Jassem Koleilat (2 saves). Alex Nagy fired a strong shot from the top of the 18-yard box, but that was also handled by the UNH goalkeeper.
New Hampshire countered with a low left kick by Yannick Bright that tested UVM keeper Nate Silveira (two saves). The midfielder’s kick forced Silveira to dive to his right to make the save in the eighth minute.
Borie netted the game’s only goal by firing a laser to the upper-right corner from the top of the 18-yard box. The Wildcats rattled off four shots in the final 22 minutes in search of the equalizer. Silveira made a key save to deny Liam Bennett down the stretch.
Four Catamounts were named to the All-Championship Team: Silveira, Borie, Schulze Solano and Noah Egan. The Most Outstanding Player honor was awarded to Schulze Solano.
Borie’s goal was his second in as many career games against the Wildcats. The midfielder scored against New Hampshire in a 1-1 draw earlier this season.
Nate Silveira registered his eighth shutout of the 2021 campaign. The America East Goalkeeper of the Year recorded the 15th clean sheet of his career.
Vermont will make its 16th appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
MEN’S SOCCER
Middlebury 2, F&M 0
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Middlebury College men’s soccer team scored once in each half for a 2-0 victory over host and fourth-ranked Franklin & Marshall (15-4-1) during the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.
Ben Powers and Jordan Saint-Louis scored for Middlebury. Casey Lund and Brendan Barry logged assists.
The Panthers (12-4-3) advance to the Sectional Semifinal next weekend where they will play John Carroll at 1:30 p.m. at host school Amherst.
Saturday, Middlebury defeated Oneonta to get to Sunday’s game.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Misericordia 3, Midd 0
DALLAS, Pa. — The season ended for the Middlebury College men’s soccer team on Sunday with a 3-0 loss to Misericordia in the championship game of the Regional.
Middlebury defeated Lynchburg on Saturday to advance to Sunday’s game.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Norwich 5, Castleton 2
Brett Ouderkirk scored two goals to help power Norwich University to a 5-2 victory over Castleton University at Spartan Arena on Saturday.
Also scoring for the 3-0-2 Cadets were Clark Kerner, Scott Swanson and Cale List. Andrew Barber and Anton Tarvainen scored for the 1-5 Spartans. Castleton swings back into action on Nov. 19 at Babson.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Norwich 4, Castleton 3
NORTHFIELD — The Castleton and Norwich women’s hockey teams played a classic on Saturday that ended in overtime when Norwich’s Jillian Jackson scored off an assist from Melianne Reynolds.
Castleton drew first blood when Courtney Gauthier scored, Ryanne Mix and Darby Palisi earning assists on the play.
The teams were even after the first period with Ryenolds answering for the Cadets, Mikah Baptiste and Aimee Headland notching the assists.
Both teams scored in the second period. Harris scored for the Spartans with Palisi assisting and Headland lit the lamp for the Cadets, Ann-Frederique Guay and Julia Masotta assisting.
It was two more goals by each team in the third period. Palisi got the score for the Spartans with Harris earning the assist. Masotta answered for the Cadets to send the game into overtime, Baptiste and Reynolds getting the assists.
That set the table for Jackson and her score lifted the Cadets’ record to 4-1.
Spartan goalie Kirsten DiCicco had 44 saves and Norwich netminder Leocadia Clark collected 15.
The Spartans take a 3-2 record into the game on Nov. 19 at Spartan Arena against Salem State.
