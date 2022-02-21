BURLINGTON — Aaron Deloney had 20 points as Vermont won its 12th consecutive home game, routing Maryland-Baltimore County 86-59 on Saturday.
Ryan Davis had 18 points for Vermont (22-5, 14-1 America East Conference). Ben Shungu added 15 points. Isaiah Powell had eight rebounds. Vermont posted a season-high 24 assists.
Keondre Kennedy had 13 points for the Retrievers (13-13, 8-7). Matteo Picarelli added 10 points. The Catamounts improve to 2-0 against the Retrievers this season. Vermont defeated Maryland-Baltimore County 86-69 on Jan. 15.
“It was a great win today,” UVM coach John Becker said. “Right from the jump I thought our guys came out focused. It was good to have Ryan back obviously, who had 18 points in 18 minutes. And to have Finn (Sullivan) back as well. Aaron Deloney was great off the bench and he got hot in the second half. Isaiah Powell, when he plays like that, we’re really hard to beat. He was tough on the glass, made great passes and finished at the rim. It was just a good collective team effort against a UMBC team that’s won seven of nine games.”
Vermont will travel to play Binghamton at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
UVM 86, UMBC 59
UMBC (13-13)
Johnson 1-5 0-0 2, Obeng-Mensah 3-8 0-0 6, Kennedy 5-9 0-0 13, Owens 4-9 0-0 9, Rogers 2-6 1-1 5, Boonyasith 1-5 0-0 2, Picarelli 3-6 2-2 10, Wojcik 0-3 2-2 2, Spasojevic 2-4 1-2 5, Byrd 1-1 0-0 3, Sumpter 0-1 0-0 0, B.Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-58 6-7 59.
VERMONT (22-5)
R.Davis 8-10 1-1 18, Powell 3-4 2-2 8, Mazzulla 3-5 0-0 8, Shungu 5-10 2-2 15, Sullivan 1-4 0-0 2, Deloney 7-10 3-4 20, Duncan 0-2 0-0 0, Fiorillo 3-7 0-0 7, Gibson 2-7 0-0 6, Guillory 0-1 0-0 0, Patella 0-0 0-0 0, Lefebvre 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 33-61 8-9 86. Halftime—Vermont 46-27. 3-Point Goals—UMBC 7-19 (Kennedy 3-5, Picarelli 2-4, Byrd 1-1, Owens 1-5, Johnson 0-1, Rogers 0-1, Boonyasith 0-2), Vermont 12-31 (Deloney 3-5, Shungu 3-5, Mazzulla 2-4, Gibson 2-6, R.Davis 1-3, Fiorillo 1-4, Duncan 0-1, Powell 0-1, Sullivan 0-2). Rebounds—UMBC 25 (Obeng-Mensah 6), Vermont 35 (Powell 8). Assists—UMBC 11 (Rogers 3), Vermont 24 (Duncan 6). Total Fouls—UMBC 10, Vermont 12. A—2,645 (3,266).
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Norwich 9,
Johnson & Wales 2
NORTHFIELD – Junior forward Mikah Baptiste scored a hat trick to lead the Norwich University women’s ice hockey team to a win over No. 7 Johnson & Wales on Saturday afternoon at Kreitzberg Arena.
Norwich (19-7-0) advances to the New England Hockey Conference Semifinals and will host No. 5 seed Castleton on Saturday at Kreitzberg Arena as the Cadets continue their quest for the fifth straight NEHC Tournament title and 11th overall.
Castleton beat UMass Boston 3-2 in overtime and No. 6 William Smith upset No. 3 Southern Maine 2-1 in overtime. William Smith faces No. 1 Elmira in the other semifinal.
Freshman Taylor Girouard and junior Ann-Frederique Guay each had a goal and two assists for NU. Their team scored four times in the first period to take a 4-0 lead into the first intermission.
Baptiste opened the scoring at the 10:29 mark off assists from Jillian Jackson and Neris Archambault.
Aimee Headland scored at the 15:30 mark, slipping a puck into the open net off a feed from Emma O’Neill from the right point. Molly Flanagan picked up the secondary assist.
Jackson scored her ninth goal of the season at the at the 16:45 mark, scoring on a breakaway off a textbook break out from Melianne Reynolds and Taylor Tom. Jackson deked to the right and then slipped the puck behind JWU goalie Anna Maulson on her forehand for the goal.
Ingrid Holstad-Berge made it 4-0 to cap the first period scoring when she intercepted a pass at the blue line and fired a shot past Maulson for her seventh goal of the season.
Baptiste added her second goal of the game on the power play with assists from Girouard and Julia Masotta at the 2:50 mark of the second period.
Johnson & Wales got on the board at the 13:58 mark, with Hailey Wiltshire scoring on a rebound in front of the net. Wiltshire flipped the puck in on her back hand after an initial shot from the blue line by Emma Fetch was blocked in front of the net. Logan Arseneau picked up the second assist.
Guay scored at the 18:34 mark of the second period off assists from Flanagan and Girouard for her 16th goal of the season.
Johnson & Wales added another goal to cut it to 6-2 at the 19:05 mark of the second period, with Kaitlin Boyer scoring off an assist from Kaylin Garner. Garner won a battle behind the net and centered to Boyer alone in front of the crease who fired the puck past Alexa Berg for the goal.
Norwich added three more goals in the third period, with Baptiste completing her hat trick before O’Neill and Girouard closed out the scoring. Berg made 18 saves to pick up her 11th win of the season. Maulson made 49 saves in goal for JWU.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Babson 2, Norwich 1
BABSON PARK, Mass. — The Cadets were knocked out of the New England Hockey Conference Tournament in the quarterfinal round with an overtime loss to Babson College on Saturday.
Norwich (12-6-5) lost in the quarterfinal round for the first time since 2009. The Cadets were also playing in their first road league quarterfinal game since 1998.
Junior Callum Jones scored a shorthanded goal for Norwich’s lone tally of the game, but it wasn’t enough as Babson scored late in the third period to tie it up and then won 12:47 into overtime to knock off its long-time conference rival.
Jones collected his own rebound off a blocked shot and poked the puck past Babson’s Brad Arvanitis at the 3:53 mark of the third period. Freshman Clark Kerner picked up the assist for his 27th point in one of the best rookie campaigns in recent Norwich history.
Babson’s Cam Schmitt scored on the power play at the 14:13 mark of the third period to tie things up off assists from Matt Wiesner and James Perullo.
Andrew Holland scored the game-winning goal just past the midway point of first overtime to lift the Beavers to the victory. Norwich defeated Babson in the 2019 semifinals, but Babson beat Norwich in the 2016 semifinals at the Babson Skating Center in other recent playoff meetings between the two rivals.
Norwich’s Drennen Atherton made 38 saves in goal to finish the season 7-3-5. Norwich played in its 10th overtime game of the season, the most in program history.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
USJ 65, Norwich 45
NORTHFIELD, Vt. – The Norwich University women’s basketball team held the lead after the first quarter, but the University of St. Joseph was able to withstand the defensive pressure on their way to a 20-point win.
Norwich’s Hattie Moriarty and Hannah Stitely were honored in the pre-game ceremony on Senior Night. Haley Brewster led the Cadets with 20 points and nine rebounds, while teammate MacKenzie Moore scored eight points from off the bench. USJ outscored Norwich 24-11 in the fourth quarter to close out the victory.
Norwich (9-14, 7-9 GNAC) will be the No. 8 seed in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) Tournament. The Cadets will host a First Round matchup at 5 p.m. Tuesday against No. 9 seed Lasell. This is the first time that Norwich earned a home postseason game in since the 2016-17 season.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
USJ 84, Norwich 52
NORTHFIELD – The Cadets closed out their regular-season schedule with a loss against the University of St. Joseph in Great Northeast Athletic Conference action.
Donovan Lewis Jr. scored 13 points for NU. Teammate Kyle Booth pulled down a team-high seven rebounds and scored eight points. Jalen Olivero scored nine points for the Cadets. The Blue Jays outscored Norwich 45-22 in the second half.
Norwich (14-11, 9-8 GNAC) is the No. 6 seed in the GNAC Tournament and will host No. 11 Rivier at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a first-round matchup. The Cadets earned a home playoff game for the first time since 2011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.