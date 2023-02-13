BURLINGTON — Finn Sullivan’s 25 points helped Vermont defeat UMass Lowell 93-81 on Saturday night for the Catamounts’ seventh straight win.
Sullivan also added five rebounds for the Catamounts (15-10, 9-2 America East Conference). Dylan Penn added 20 points while going 5 of 8 and 8 of 8 from the free throw line, and he also had five assists. Robin Duncan recorded 15 points and was 6 of 7 shooting and 3 of 6 from the free throw line.
The River Hawks (20-7, 7-5) were led in scoring by Everette Hammond, who finished with 29 points. UMass Lowell also got 18 points and five assists from Ayinde Hikim. Cam Morris III scored 10.
“Huge win for us as far as the standings go and just playing a team that beat us pretty good down there,” Vermont coach John Becker said. ‘The crowd was great tonight, the atmosphere was electric and our guys played great. We shot the ball so well. They made 13 3’s last time against us and we made 14 tonight. And that I thought Dylan did a great job again – that’s two games in a row that he has been 8 for 8 making free throws down the stretch, which is a huge deal. Unfortunately, at the end they seemed to make every shot and made it a little closer than we want it to but. But great win, great atmosphere and I’m really proud of the team.”
Both teams play again on Wednesday. Vermont hosts New Hampshire and UMass-Lowell travels to play Bryant.
VERMONT 93, MASS.-LOWELL 81
MASS.-LOWELL (20-7)
Al.Blunt 3-6 1-2 9, Brooks 0-3 0-0 0, Coulibaly 1-2 3-4 5, Hammond 10-17 3-3 29, Hikim 5-12 7-8 18, O’Connor 2-3 0-0 4, Morris 4-5 2-2 10, Covington 1-2 2-2 4, Watkins 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 27-53 18-21 81.
VERMONT (15-10)
Veretto 4-4 3-4 14, Duncan 6-7 3-6 15, Gibson 1-2 0-2 3, Penn 5-8 8-8 20, Sullivan 10-18 0-0 25, Ayo-Faleye 1-3 1-2 3, Deloney 3-5 2-2 10, Hurley 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 31-49 17-24 93. Halftime_Vermont 46-29. 3-Point Goals_Mass.-Lowell 9-20 (Hammond 6-9, Al.Blunt 2-5, Hikim 1-4, Covington 0-1, Watkins 0-1), Vermont 14-23 (Sullivan 5-12, Veretto 3-3, Deloney 2-2, Penn 2-2, Hurley 1-1, Gibson 1-2, Ayo-Faleye 0-1). Rebounds_Mass.-Lowell 25 (Brooks 6), Vermont 19 (Duncan, Sullivan 5). Assists_Mass.-Lowell 12 (Hikim 5), Vermont 21 (Duncan 7). Total Fouls_Mass.-Lowell 21, Vermont 17. A_2,737 (3,266).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Lasell 66, Norwich 63
NEWTON, Mass. — Despite a dominant first-half lead, the Cadets could not withstand a furious Lasell rally during Saturday’s three-point setback in Great Northeast Athletic Conference action.
Jalen Olivero and Owen Liss led the Cadets with 13 points apiece, while Donovan Lewis Jr. scored 11 points.
The Cadets were nearly unstoppable to kick things off, rushing out to a 9-0 lead before the Lasers even got on the board. Norwich stretched its lead to 15-1 on a Joe Joe DuBrul 3-pointer.
Norwich held onto its double-digit lead until halfway through the opening frame, when Lasell closed the gap to six points on a few occasions. A Kohlby Murray layup pushed the Cadets back up by seven points before the Lasers embarked on a 7-0 run to knot things up at 42-42. Lasell claimed its first lead on an old-fashioned three-point play from EJ Day a few minutes later.
Both teams traded baskets during the ensuing possessions and then a long-range shot from Olivero and a Nabiyu Ndiaye lay-in gave Norwich a four-point advantage. Day had the last laugh, going on a personal 7-0 run to lead the Lasers to victory. Day led all scorers with 27 points, while Quinton Partee Jr. recorded 13 points and 10 boards.
The Cadets will return to action with a 7:30 p.m. game Tuesday at Colby-Sawyer.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Norwich 77, Lasell 54
NEWTON, Mass. — The Cadets coasted past Lasell behind a strong second-half effort to secure a pivotal Great Northeast Athletic Conference victory.
Haley Brewster posted a new season-high, pouring in 31 points to lead four NU players who finished with double-digit scoring totals. Silas Bernier tallied 15 points and dished out five helpers, Maren McGinn had a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double and Rachel Botala added 10 points in the victory.
Norwich grabbed its first lead early on at 6-5, but the Lasers controlled the ensuing minutes of the first quarter. The Lasers pieced together a 14-2 run to take an 11-point lead before the Cadets promptly responded on a 8-0 run to end the frame.
Eight points from Botala in the second quarter helped Norwich turn the tides, as the Cadets broke a 23-23 deadlock to claim a permanent lead. The Lasers fought to keep Norwich within reach, trimming the deficit down to one point in the third frame. But the Cadets’ offense came alive again, resulting in a double-digit advantage that grew to 12 points heading into the final stanza.
A Brenna Graber 3-pointer cut Norwich’s lead down to single digits, the Cadets were unstoppable in the fourth quarter. Back-to-back long-range bombs from Brewster and Bernier got Norwich rolling to open the frame. The Cadets never looked back, as Siobhan O’Donnell gave her team its largest lead of the game at 77-52 in the waning minutes.
Juju Nealy led the Lasers off the bench with 16 points, while Graber finished with 14 points. Norwich will travel to play Colby-Sawyer at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Norwich 3, Elmira 2
HORSEHEADS, N.Y.- The Cadets closed out their regular season on a high note with an overtime victory Saturday at Murray Athletic Center.
The Cadets held the upper hand early and their hard work paid off with a Johnny Johnson goal to draw first blood. Norwich took the one-goal lead into intermission along with a 16-7 shot advantage. The Cadets kept their foot on the gas early in the second period, with Brady Gaudette extending the lead with his second point of the game.
Two minutes later, the Soaring Eagles cut the lead in half with a power-play goal. In the final frame both sides traded chances, with goaltenders Jeffery Zero and Drennen Atherton standing tall. Elmira tied the game late in the third period, sending the game to overtime. In the extra period Joe Nagle scored his second overtime winner of the season.
“I was very happy to close out the regular season with a win,” Norwich coach Cam Ellsworth said.
Norwich ends the regular season with an 18-5-2 overall record along with a 14-2-2 record in the New England Hockey Conference. The Cadets will host No. 7 New England College in Saturday’s quarterfinal at 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Elmira 3, Noriwhc 1
NORTHFIELD – The Cadets fell short against the Soaring Eagles during their final game of the regular season,
Despite the Soaring Eagles holding the territorial advantage early, the Cadets got on the scoreboard board when senior Ingrid Holstad-Berge fired home a shot. The tables turned early in the second period when Elmira’s Morgan Mordini scored on a rush to tie the game up 52 seconds into the frame. Mordini added a second goal later in the period to give the Soaring Eagles the lead.
In the third period the Cadets struggled to generate many offensive chances. Elmira scored its second power-play goal to put the game out of reach.
“It was a tough one tonight against a team we hope to see again in the near future,” Norwich coach Sophie Leclerc Doherty said. “Not the outcome we wanted, but an opportunity to reflect on what we need to do in the playoffs.”
Norwich closes the regular season with a 16-7-2 overall record and a 14-2-2 conference mark. The Cadets will begin the playoffs with a 3 p.m. home game against seventh-seeded Johnson & Wales on Saturday Kreitzberg Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.