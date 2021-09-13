CANTON, N.Y. – The Norwich University football team left St. Lawrence without the Hoffman Cup on Saturday, falling to the Saints 37-7.
Norwich (0-2) was led on defense by Zev Motew and Bas Osborn with 10 tackles apiece.
The game started with Norwich (0-2) and St. Lawrence (1-1) trading three-and-outs on their opening positions. The Saints went on a 10-play, 61-yard drive to open the scoring. The possession was capped with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Grochot to the right side that was caught by Robert Coll.
After the ensuing kickoff, the Cadets drive started at their own 32-yard line. Mitchell Theal completed a 7-yard pass to Haleola Thomas. Three rushes by Justin Bryant carried the ball to the St. Lawrence 49-yard line. Theil then connected on a deep ball to Trevor Chase, who carried it into the end zone for a touchdown to tie the game at 7 with the 2:22 remaining in the first quarter.
The Saints struck again in the second quarter. Andrew Murphy was on the receiving end of a Grochot pass for a 61-yard touchdown. St. Lawrence put another six points on the board before the half when Grochet threw the ball to TJ Cornacchia for a 9-yard touchdown with 54 seconds left in the half. The Saints led 20-7 at the half.
The Saints added a field goal in the third quarter and a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
Chase finished with six receptions for 90 yards, Thomas hauled in four catches for 31 yards. Theal went 13 for 26 for 150 yards and one touchdown.
The Cadets will travel to play Castleton in the Battle for the Maple Sap Bucket on Saturday at 3 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Castleton 35, Fitchburg State
FITCHBURG, Mass. — The Spartans defense has yet to give up points in the 2021 season.
The Spartans allowed just 86 yards of total offense to prevail. Castleton opened up the scoring just three minutes into the first frame. Senior quarterback Jacob McCarthy connected down the sideline with junior Saijon McIntosh for a 13-yard score.
Lucas Morse scampered five yards to the end zone to double the lead for the Spartans. Kicker Noah Crossman was 2-for-2 on extra points for the 14-0 after one quarter.
CU’s lone score of the second quarter came on an 8-yard TD from McCarthy to Evan Keegan.
In the third quarter the visitors extended the lead to 35-0, McCarthy would throw a pair of touchdowns. He found wide receiver Anthony Martinez and McIntosh for the scores. McCarthy threw for 249 yards.
Jordan Wright and Mark Howland had fumble recoveries for Castleton.
The Spartans (2-0) host Norwich University on Saturday at 3 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Norwich 7, Lasell 0
NEWTON, Mass. – The Cadets scored early and often in its Great Northeast Athletic Conference opener en route to a 7-0 win over Lasell on Saturday.
Senior midfielder Amerle Nemeye recorded his first collegiate hat trick to lead the Cadets’ offense. Senior Andree Hernandez scored twice in his first game in a Norwich uniform.
Freshman Cullen Swett and sophomore Jami Lashua each scored goals, while junior Joseph Thongsythavong added two assists as Norwich extended its hot offensive start to the season.
Norwich scored three goals in the first 10 minutes to shock the Lasers out of the gate. Nemeye scored 2:38 into the game off an assist from Thongsythavong.
Swett scored his first collegiate goal in his first collegiate game at the 5:04 mark on an unassisted tally. Lashua made it 3-0 at the 7:28 mark with his second goal of the season off an assist from Thongsythavong.
Nemeye scored twice more before halftime to complete the first-half hat trick at the 29:39 and 42:08 mark.
Hernandez added two second-half goals at the 68:40 and 82:28 mark off assists from Ryan McKee and Swett, respectively.
Norwich junior goalkeeper Robert Wagenseller made one save to improve to 2-1 on the season. He combined for the team shutout with Nicolas Lanza, who played for the final 21 minutes.
Union 4, Castleton 2
CASTLETON — Union College outscored Castleton by two in the first half on Saturday and that was the difference in a 4-2 loss for the Spartans.
Jacob Henderson and Adolphe Alfani scored for Castleton and Luca Richo had two of Union’s four goals.
The Spartans (1-2) host Norwich on Tuesday.
Vermont 1, UMass 0
AMHERST, Mass. – Noah Egan’s 31st-minute goal was all Vermont (5-0) needed to defeat UMass (3-1-1). The Catamounts open the season with five consecutive wins for the fifth time in program history.
“UMass is a very good team and they tested our defense, especially in the second half,” UVM coach Rob Dow. “We started the game with good momentum and we had chances to score early, but UMass’ goalkeeper and defense were tough to beat. We are happy with the start of the season, but our record is a clean slate as we start conference play next weekend.”
The Catamounts begin America East Conference play on Saturday with a 6 p.m. match at Stony Brook.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Bryant 2, UVM 1
MANCHESTER — The University of Vermont women’s soccer team fell to Bryant 2-1 on Sunday with Montpelier’s Cricket Basa scoring Vermont’s goal.
“We enjoyed the opportunity to play at historic Applejack Stadium today on a beautiful surface and great soccer environment,” UVM head coach Kristi Huizenga said.
The Catamounts open America East Conference play on Sept. 19 at Binghamton.
