The Castleton University women’s hockey team tied with Connecticut College 3-3, but advanced to the Spartan Invitational championship game by besting the Camels 2-1 in a shootout Friday night at Spartan Arena.
Brooke Greenwood and Ryanne Mix scored the Castleton goals in the shootout.
The Camels scored the lone goal of the opening period with 12:21 to go. Natalie Witkowski scored it off an assist from Melissa Alexander and Katie Hagness.
The Spartans scored three unanswered goals in the second period. Katie Nealon started the scoring on an assist from Greenwood and Katherine Campoli, Julia Carpenter pushed CU ahead assisted by Emily Harris and Samantha Lawler and Harris scored on an assist from Mix and Nancy Benedict.
With less than a minute to go in the second, Connecticut College’s Melanie Conca narrowed the deficit.
The Camels didn’t wait long to tie the game starting the third with a Witkowski goal and the score remained that way until the shootout was needed to decide the victor.
While Castleton won the game, it counts as a tie for their regular season record, making them 5-4-2.
The championship game is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Spartan Arena between Colby (5-1) and Castleton. The Camels are in the consolation game at 1 p.m. against SUNY-Potsdam (3-7-1)
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Vermont 3, Boston College 1
BURLINGTON – The Catamounts beat the Eagles for the first time in a dozen years Friday after scoring three goals in the first period.
The victory snapped Boston College’s 35-game unbeaten streak against UVM.
Vermont opened the scoring just over six minutes into the game when Maddy Skelton capitalized on assists by Hailey Burns and Lily Humphrey. Boston College’s Caroline Goffredo responded with her fifth of the season three minutes later to even the score.
Vermont struck twice in the final two minutes of the period to take a 3-1 lead into the first intermission. Natalie Mlynkova set up Evelyne Blais-Savoie for a 2-1 lead. Tynka Patkova scored a power-play goal with four seconds on the clock, thanks to assists by Mlynkova and Ellice Murphy
MEN’S HOCKEY
Skidmore 4, Castleton 3
SARATOGA SPRING, N.Y. — Skidmore College needed overtime to beat the Castleton University men’s hockey team 4-3 Friday night.
Danny Magnuson scored the game-winner for the Thoroughbreds.
Stone Stelzl scored for the Spartans in a 1-1 first period, while Glenn Wiswell, assisted by Calvin Moise and Zach Papapetros, and Zach Trempner, assisted by Jahwara Rennalls, scored for CU in the second period.
The Spartans took a 3-2 lead into the third period, before Skidmore’s Kaeden Patrick scored to force the game to overtime.
Castleton (4-9-1) is back in action on Jan. 7 at Johnson & Wales.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Vermont 70, Brown 65
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Ryan Davis scored 18 points as Vermont defeated Brown 70-65 on Friday night. Ben Shungu added 16 points for the Catamounts and Isaiah Powell chipped in 15.
Vermont scored the game’s final six points, connecting on 6 of 6 free throws in the final 30 seconds. Shungu made the first two, Powell the second pair and Shungu the third pair, with 1 second remaining.
Justin Mazzulla had 11 points for Vermont (7-4).
Brown scored 23 points in the first half, a season low for the Bears.
Paxson Wojcik had 13 points for the Bears (8-5), whose four-game win streak ended. Kino Lilly Jr. added 13 points. Kimo Ferrari had 12 points.
VERMONT (7-4)
Davis 5-8 2-4 16, Powell 5-9 4-4 15, Mazzulla 3-9 3-4 11, Shungu 6-11 6-7 18, Sullivan 3-9 0-0 7, Duncan 1-2 1-2 3, Patella 0-2 0-0 0, Fiorillo 0-0 0-0 0, Deloney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 16-21 70.
BROWN (8-5)
