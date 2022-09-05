NEWPORT, R.I. — The Norwich football team cemented itself as a defensive power in its season opener, but the Cadets fell just short during a 7-0 loss to Salve Regina University.
Both teams held each other in check for the opening two quarters, with the Cadets nearly getting on the board halfway through the first stanza with a drive that resulted in three straight possessions on the Seahawks’ 28-yard line. Riley Geyer almost capitalized on the first opportunity, firing a pinpoint pass to Trevor Chase in the end zone that was just inches out of reach of the wide receiver.
Salve Regina finally struck in the third quarter with a 7-yard pass from Jack Maguire that connected to a diving John Hannon. Norwich almost countered in the closing minutes of the contest, but Mitchell Theal was unable to find an opening in the Seahawks’ stout defensive in back-to-back throws into the end zone as the clock wound down on the Cadets’ final drive.
Norwich led offensively by Nate Parady, who averaged 4 yards a carry on eight rushes for 33 yards. Chase registered 60 receiving yards. Theal completed 5 of 14 passing attempts for 70 yards, while Geyer was 7 of 17 passing for 27 yards.
Matthew Christe spearheaded the Norwich defensive effort with 10 tackles. Senior Patrick Keefe added seven tackles, while classmate Joseph Bornes nabbed an interception in the second quarter.
Maguire tallied 152 yards on 21 of 31 passing for Salve Regina. Teammate Evan Laroche rushed for 47 yards on 11 attempts. Norwich fell to 1-3 all-time against Salve Regina. The Seahawks topped the Cadets last season in Northfield, 38-0.
The Cadets will host St. Lawrence at noon Saturday.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
PSU 20, Castleton 7
PLYMOUTH, N.H. — The Plymouth State University football team grabbed an early advantage and that made all the difference in a 20-7 win against Castleton University on Saturday.
The Panthers jumped out to a 13-0 lead at halftime. Seth Disalvo opened up the scoring with a 21-yard field goal, and less than two minutes later, PSU’s Willie Lombard rushed up the middle for a 16-yard score with 6:38 left in the first quarter.
Disalvo knocked through his second field goal of the day in the second quarter, from 32 yards.
The Spartans got on the board with a 54-yard touchdown pass from Evan Smith to Jackson Brand, but a Lombard rushing score in the fourth iced the Plymouth win.
Lomard carried 20 times for 98 yards and teammate Manny Sanchez rushed for 74 yards.
Castleton struggled to get much going on the ground, but Smith threw for 157 yards through the air. Evan Keegan and Sajon McIntosh had three receptions apiece.
The Spartans (0-1) host Fitchburg State for Homecoming weekend on Saturday.
MEN’S SOCCER
Norwich 3, Gordon 0
WENHAM, Mass. — The Cadets earned their first win of the season in commanding fashion during non-conference action at Brigham Complex on Saturday night.
Joseph Thongsythavong racked up a pair of goals, while Cullen Swett also scored. Thongsythavong set the tone early, receiving a long kick from Aidan Dwyer and heading it past a defender to beat goalie Thomas Reardon.
Both teams remained solid defensively after Thongsythavong’s goal in the 9th minute, with neither team firing another shot on goal in the opening half. Swett doubled the lead at the start of the second half after a long-range direct kick ricocheted off the hands of Reardon. Swett had enough time to capitalize for his first goal of the season.
Thongsythavong added another goal in the 64th minute, utilizing some fancy footwork to navigate past Nathan Starzl and a diving Reardon. The Scots were denied twice late in the game by NU goalie Robert Wagenseller (four saves).
The Cadets will host Saint Joseph’s at 1 p.m. Saturday.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Maine-Farmington 1, Norwich 0
NORTHFIELD — The Norwich offense created numerous opportunities throughout Sunday’s matchup, but the Beavers scored in the 55th minute to prevail.
Cadets freshman Bella Roy took three shots on target, and was one of a trio of Cadets that recorded two or more shots. Abby Bruce and Lindsey Duggan each recorded two shots on goal for NU. Fellow Cadets Tara Grogan, Jillian Patria and Destiny Sanchez also placed attempts on target. Goalkeeper Kim Watt stopped three shots and anchored the Cadets’ defense, which allowed two corner kicks.
The Cadets will travel to play Castleton at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Skidmore 4, CU 0
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The Castleton University women’s soccer team dropped its second straight game to open the season, falling 4-0 to Skidmore College on Saturday.
The Thoroughbreds scored three goals in the first half to take control.
Kyra Russman-Araya had a huge day for Skidmore, scoring two goals and assisting on the other two. Izzy Sullivan and Molly Cunningham had the other goals.
Castleton mustered just one shot on goal, from Alexis Billings.
The Spartans (0-2) host rival Norwich on Wednesday.
