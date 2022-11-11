MORAGA, Calif. – A balanced attack and a strong second half led Saint Mary’s to a 79-53 basketball victory over the University of Vermont on Thursday night at the McKeon Pavilion.
Logan Johnson contributed 15 points and seven rebounds for Saint Mary’s, which improves to 2-0. Teammate Alex Ducas scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 10 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. Ducas added five rebounds and three steals. Luke Barrett recorded 12 points in the victory and shot 4 for 4, including a 3-for-3 effort from beyond the arc.
“It was a tough game tonight against a good Saint Mary’s team,” UVM coach John Becker said. “It was a struggle on both ends of the court for us tonight. And it really came down to that they were much tougher team than us. I think that’s the worst loss we’ve had in awhile. We’re a work in progress, like we knew. We knew it would be a bit of a hard game. But we’ll have to watch the tape and really figure out where to go from here.”
The Catamounts (1-1) were led by Robin Duncan, who recorded 14 points of a 6-of-8 shooting effort. The guard made both of his 3-point attempts and led the Cats with two steals.
Dylan Penn added 13 points, three rebounds and two assists for Vermont. He was 5 of 10 from the field and sank 3 of 4 attempts from the foul line. Teammate Finn Sullivan had eight points, a team-high seven rebounds and one block.
Duncan got the UVM offense going early with seven straight points. The fifth-year senior made a layup, a 3-pointer and another layup as the Cats countered a 5-0 opening run by the Gaels. Vermont remained in front for much of the first eight minutes. Kam Gibson drilled a 3-pointer that put the Catamounts up 14-10 with 12:59 on the clock.
Saint Mary’s responded with a 12-2 run during the middle part of the frame to take a six-point lead with 6:51 remaining. However, the Cats clawed back to take a 23-22 lead with 5:29 to go in the half. The Gaels closed out the opening frame on a 13-1 run to go up 35-24 at the break. Johnson (nine points) was his team’s high scorer in the opening half.
SMC continued to stretch its lead in the early minutes of the second half, hitting 4 of 7 field goals to take a 44-29 lead with 14:35 left in regulation. The Gaels’ lead hit the 20-point mark on a Barrett 3-pointer that put Saint Mary’s up 60-39 with 7:58 to go.
The Catamounts chipped away at the lead, hitting five straight field goals to cut the deficit to 67-51 with 3:53 remaining. Saint Mary’s answered with a 12-2 run down the final stretch. Barrett scored a team-high nine points after the intermission.
SAINT MARY’S 78, VRMONT 53
VERMONT (1-1)
Fiorillo 2-3 0-0 6, Deloney 2-7 2-4 7, Duncan 6-8 0-1 14, Penn 5-10 3-4 13, Sullivan 3-8 2-3 8, Hurley 0-5 0-0 0, Gibson 2-5 0-0 5, Alamutu 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Veretto 0-1 0-0 0, Ayo-Faleye 0-1 0-0 0, Ndayishimiye 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-48 7-12 53.
SAINT MARY’S (CAL.) (2-0)
Bowen 4-9 0-0 10, Saxen 5-7 1-1 11, Johnson 6-15 2-2 15, Marciulionis 2-5 5-8 9, Ducas 5-10 2-3 14, Mahaney 1-6 0-0 3, Barrett 4-4 1-2 12, Jefferson 1-2 0-0 2, Wessels 1-1 1-2 3, Howell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 12-18 79. Halftime_Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 35-24. 3-Point Goals_Vermont 6-18 (Duncan 2-2, Fiorillo 2-3, Gibson 1-2, Deloney 1-3, Penn 0-1, Veretto 0-1, Hurley 0-2, Sullivan 0-4), Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 9-20 (Barrett 3-3, Bowen 2-4, Ducas 2-6, Mahaney 1-2, Johnson 1-4, Marciulionis 0-1). Rebounds_Vermont 20 (Sullivan 7), Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 37 (Saxen 8). Assists_Vermont 8 (Deloney 3), Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 13 (Ducas 4). Total Fouls_Vermont 18, Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 15. A_3,027 (3,500).
Hartford 85, NVU-Lyndon 43
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Briggs McClain’s 21 points helped Hartford defeat NVU-Lyndon on Thursday night.
McClain also contributed five rebounds for the Hawks (1-1). Braxton Jones scored 14 points while shooting 6 for 11, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. Pano Pavlidis went 4 of 8 from the field to finish with 10 points.
Mondwell Bukle led the way for the Hornets (0-1) with 10 points. Jayden Macknail added eight points for NVU-Lyndon. In addition, Antonio Carlisle finished with seven points and two blocks.
Up next for Hartford is a matchup Saturday with Saint Francis (PA) on the road. NVU-Lyndon visits Vermont on Thursday.
HARTFORD 85, NVU-LYNDON 43
NORTHERN VERMONT-LYNDON (0-1)
Ja.Phillips 0-4 0-0 0, Roy 3-7 0-0 7, Bukle 4-11 0-0 10, Carlisle 2-9 3-3 7, Harris 0-3 0-0 0, Macknail 3-3 0-0 8, Ju.Phillips 2-4 2-4 6, Trapani 0-1 0-0 0, Gonyea 0-5 0-0 0, McCann 0-0 0-0 0, Worlock 0-1 0-0 0, Horowitz-McCadden 0-1 0-0 0, Lopez 1-2 0-0 2, Bergmans 0-1 0-0 0, Fitzgerald 1-2 0-0 3, Terrill 0-0 0-0 0, Burridge 0-1 0-0 0, Loehr 0-1 0-0 0, Martin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-56 5-7 43.
HARTFORD (1-1)
Kimbrough 3-5 0-0 6, Pavlidis 4-8 2-2 10, Dunne 0-5 0-0 0, Henderson 3-4 0-0 8, McClain 9-14 2-2 21, Hobbs 1-2 0-0 3, Jones 6-11 0-1 14, Washington 0-1 2-2 2, Nelson 3-6 3-6 9, Rice 0-0 0-0 0, Webley 4-4 0-2 8, Middleton 1-3 0-0 2, Edmundo 0-2 0-0 0, Ellison 0-0 0-1 0, White 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 35-67 9-17 85. Halftime_Hartford 44-18. 3-Point Goals_Northern Vermont-Lyndon 6-21 (Macknail 2-2, Bukle 2-6, Fitzgerald 1-2, Roy 1-3, Bergmans 0-1, Horowitz-McCadden 0-1, Loehr 0-1, Gonyea 0-2, Carlisle 0-3), Hartford 6-22 (Henderson 2-3, Jones 2-5, Hobbs 1-2, McClain 1-5, Edmundo 0-1, Middleton 0-1, Pavlidis 0-1, Dunne 0-4). Rebounds_Northern Vermont-Lyndon 29 (Ja.Phillips, Harris 5), Hartford 44 (Kimbrough 7). Assists_Northern Vermont-Lyndon 10 (Harris 5), Hartford 23 (Pavlidis, Dunne 4). Total Fouls_Northern Vermont-Lyndon 18, Hartford 8. A_410 (4,017).
NVU-Johnson 91, Norwich 81
JOHNSON. — Kohlby Murray posted a career-high 26 points and led a group of four Cadets in double-fgures, but Norwich could not keep up with Northern Vermont University-Johnson’s efficient offense in a close loss at Carter Gymnasium in non-conference action on Thursday evening.
The Cadets took no time getting on the board, courtesy of a pair of Owen Liss baskets and back-to-back Murray 3-pointers that gave Norwich a 10-0 lead. Donovan Lewis Jr. gave the Cadets their biggest lead the game for a 14-3 advantage a few moments later.
The game shifted significantly after Lewis Jr.’s jumper, as NVU-Johnson embarked on an 18-0 run to build a lead that eventually grew to double-digits halfway through the opening frame. Norwich’s Leonard Brice trimmed the lead down to five on a dunk with 49 seconds left in the half, but the Badgers took a 45-39 lead into halftime.
Norwich made gradual steps in cutting into NVU-Johnson’s lead after the break, tying things up on three occasions before Brice’s lay-in gave the Cadets a two-point lead. The Cadets’ 70-68 cushion quickly evaporated, as the Badgers closed the final eight minutes on a 23-11 run to claim the victory.
Four Cadets cracked the double-digit mark, paced by Murray’s career-high 26 points. Liss and Lewis Jr. tallied 19 and 17 points, respectively. Teammate Jalen Olivero rounded out the to scores for NU with 10 points. Brice added nine points from off the bench.
The Badgers featured six players in double-figures, with Maleek View recording a game-high 29 points on a 12-of-20 shooting clip.
Norwich will host Lesley at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Norwich 65, Thomas 39
NORTHFIELD — The Cadets turned an eight-point lead at the end of the third quarter into a lopsided victory over the Terriers on Thursday evening in Andrews Hall in non-conference action.
Emily Haggerty put Thomas ahead early on a jumper, but the Cadets rallied with a quick 13-0 run to take a double-digit lead six minutes into the contest. The Terriers ended the opening quarter on a 11-0 run and sliced Norwich’s lead to one point less than a minute into the second stanza.
Norwich embarked on a 10-0 run, capped by five straight points by Haley Brewster. The Cadets’ cushion was whittled down by a 7-0 Thomas run that sent Norwich into halftime with a 27-23 lead.
The Cadets kept the Terriers at bay throughout the third quarter, but a momentum-shifting 3-pointer by Erika Thomas began an onslaught that continued into the fourth quarter.
Six Cadets got on the board in the closing 10 minutes, with Mallorie Chalmers scoring eight points down the stratch. Chalmers closed out Norwich’s dominant night with a long-range bomb with 44 seconds on the clock.
Norwich shot 37.7% for the game while holding the Terriers to 26.0% shooting from the floor. Cadet Erika Thomas led all scorers with 12 points, while teammate Skylar Burzynski finished with 11 points. Brewster posted her second straight double-double effort with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Fellow Cadet Maren McGinn added nine points and 14 rebounds.
The Cadets will host Lesley at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Norwich will then participate in the Barre Granite Auditorium College Classic at the Barre Auditorium on Nov. 18-19 prior to Thanksgiving break.
Miami (Ohio) 79, Vermont 73
OXFORD, Ohio— Maddi Cluse poured in a career-high 30 points and pulled down 11 rebounds as Miami University led from start to finish in a win over Vermont Friday morning.
Ivy Wolf added 18 points for the RedHawks (1-1), with 16 of those coming in the opening quarter. Amani Freeman (14 points) and Sierra Morrow (12 points) also scored in double figures for Miami. Vermont drops to 0-2 on the season.
Cluse recorded Miami’s first 30-point game since Wolf scored 32 last year vs. Bowling Green. Cluse set a new career scoring high for the second time this week after tallying 24 points vs. Xavier on Monday. She also led Miami in assists Friday with four. Cluse’s 11 rebounds matched her career high.
Emma Utterback paced Vermont with 14 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. Delaney Richason (13 points, five rebounds), Anna Olson (12 points, six rebounds), Aryana Dizon, (11 points) and Carla Celaya, (10 points) also reached double figures for UVM. Teammate Catherine Gilwee chipped in with nine points and five rebounds.
Miami’s Katey Richason had three points and three rebounds while playing against her sister Delaney, who is a Vermont senior forward. The attendance of 1,676 included nearly 1,400 students from area elementary schools and local groups in attendance.
Miami scored off the opening tip and took a quick 7-0 lead less than two minutes in the game to force a Vermont timeout. Wolf went 5 of 6 from the floor in the period, including a perfect 4-of-4 effort from behind the arc to help the RedHawks build a 20-point lead after 10 minutes of action. Wolf scored twice as many points as the Catamounts’ entire team in the first quarter.
Five quick points from Cluse in the second quarter gave Miami its largest lead at 34-10 before Vermont responded with a 17-point run. The RedHawks closed the period with baskets from Wolf, Cluse, Freeman and Sydney Watkins on four consecutive possessions to stretch the lead back to double digits. A deep 3-pointer at the buzzer for Vermont made it 43-32 heading into the intermission.
The two teams went back and forth in the third quarter, with Miami stretching the lead to 58-46 on back-to-back hoops from Freeman, a Cluse three-point play and a Morrow free throw. The Catamounts closed out the quarter with a 9-2 run to pull within 60-55 heading to the final period.
Leading 60-58, Miami ripped off a 10-0 run with seven consecutive points from Cluse and a key 3-pointer from Morrow. Vermont answered back with the next nine points to pull within a single possession at 70-67. Morrow made some key plays down the stretch with an assist and two baskets. She made a jumper with 6.9 seconds left as the shot clock was winding down to put the game away for the RedHawks.
Midd game on tap
MIDDLEBURY — The No. 2-ranked Middlebury College field hockey team begins its quest for its fifth straight NCAA Championship this weekend.
The Panthers are making their 19th-consecutive appearance in the national tournament and earned the rights to host second and third round competition on Saturday and Sunday at Peter Kohn Field.
Middlebury entertains No. 11 Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the second round, while No. 9 Trinity and No. 15 TCNJ will square off at 2 p.m. The triumphant teams meet on Sunday at 1 p.m. with a trip to the final four on the line.
