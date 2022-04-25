WALTHAM, Mass. - The Norwich University baseball team earned a split with Lasell during a Great Northeast Athletic Conference doubleheader.
The Cadets suffered a 2-0 loss in Game 1 before earning an 8-5 victory in Game 2 in 10 innings. Laser struck for two runs in the bottom of the second inning during the opener and made that lead stand up the rest of the way. Norwich senior pitcher Tanner Raymond allowed three hits over five-plus innings. He issued six walks and struck out two batters. Freshman left fielder Jakob Hayes recorded two hits in the loss.
The Cadets got on the board first in Game 2. Hayes roped an one-run double to left-center field in the second inning and junior second baseman Abel Oropeza lifted a sacrifice fly to left for a 2-0 lead.
The Lasers rallied for two runs in the bottom of the second. Norwich erupted for three runs in the fifth inning, as senior designated hitter Hayden Roberge and freshman first baseman Ryan Miller drew bases-loaded walks. Senior catcher Connor McGee followed with a sacrifice fly to left field for a 5-2 advantage. Lasell plated three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to knot the game at 5.
Freshman second baseman Brock Carpenter came up with another clutch hit in the 10th inning. His two-run triple to right-center pushed NU in front 7-5. Oropeza drove in Carpenter with a single later in the inning.
Sophomore Nick Beavin earned his second win of the season by throwing four innings in relief. He allowed two hits, issued two walks and struck out four batters. Freshman Ben Emero picked up his first career save.
The Cadets now stand at 16-14 overall and 7-9 in GNAC play, while the Lasers are 17-16 overall and 11-4 in league play. Norwich concludes its regular season at Anna Maria on Friday for a conference doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m.
SOFTBALL
St. Joseph 8, Norwich 0
St. Joseph 11, Norwich 3
HARTFORD, Conn. – The Norwich University softball team watched its lead disappear in the second game as the Cadets dropped a Great Northeast Athletic Conference doubleheader.
Norwich (8-20, 1-13 GNAC North) led 3-0 in the nightcap, but USJ stormed back to score 11 unanswered runs to prevail in six innings.
The Cadets scored three runs in the top of the fourth inning in Game 2, with Sydney Wood singling back up the middle to drive in Ruthie Davis from third base. Wood and Maren McGinn also scored in the inning. USJ (18-17, 8-8 GNAC South) got one back in the bottom of the fourth and then blew the game open with eight runsin the bottom of the fifth.
Norwich committed 10 errors in the series, leading to 12 unearned runs. The Cadets will host Johnson & Wales for a doubleheader Friday. First pitch is slated for 2 p.m.
MEN'S RUGBY
Cadets place first
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Cadets won their fourth straight conference 7s championship to punch their ticket to the National Collegiate Rugby 7s National Championships next month in New Orleans.
The Cadets pieced together a 5-0 record at the New England Wide Collegiate Rugby Conference 7s Tournament at Springfield College to sweep the league conference championships in the 2021-22 season. Norwich outscored its opponents 178-27, earning a 31-10 victory over UMass Lowell in the championship. The Cadets extended their winning streak to 16 games and improved to 19-1 on the season.
Norwich opened the day with a 31-5 win over Springfield. The Cadets defeated Southern Connecticut State 33-5 before securing a 31-7 win over Bentley to complete a 3-0 pool play record. The Cadets shut out Central Connecticut State, 52-0, in the semifinals.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Norwich 14, Emmanuel 9
BOSTON, Mass. – The Cadets earned the right to host a Great Northeast Athletic Conference Quarterfinal by locking up a five-goal victory over the Saints.
Norwich goalie Katie Bishop-Manning stopped 17 shots to become the single-season leader for saves in a season with 134. She broke the record previously held by 2011 graduate Kellie Pickle (127 saves).
Maddie Etherton scored four goals for NU while causing a pair of turnovers. Teammate Michaila Furchak recorded three goals and four assists. Emma O'Neill contributed four goals and one assist in the victory.
Norwich opened the contest by scoring 1:04 into play when Emma O'Neill cashed in on a pass from Furchak. The Cadets scored 2:40 later when Etherton fired home a free position shot. Furchak scored for a 3-0 lead before Deja Srimousksavanh answered for the Saints.
The Emmanuel offense put together a three-goal run to take the lead at the start of the second quarter. O'Neill leveled the score at 4 before the Saints struck for back-to-back goals. Valentina Drown scored for the Cadets and then Furchak put a free position shot into the back of the cage.
Emmanuel took the lead again on a goal from Srimouksavanh before Etherton scored with seven seconds left in the first half, resulting in a 7-7 score.
Norwich's Jasmin Contreras scored the first goal of the second half, but the Saints defense was solid after that. Emmanuel's Chandra Franca scored two goals on free position attempts and the Saints led 9-8 after three quarters. The Cadets offense and defense worked in sync in the fourth quarter as Norwich scored six straight goals.
Norwich (11-4, 9-3 GNAC) will travel to play Dean at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Cadets will host a GNAC Quarterfinal later in the week.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Norwich 19, Albertus Magnus 7
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Cadets used an overwhelming offensive attack in the opening half to take control of their Great Northeast Athletic Conference showdown with Albertus Magnus.
Parker Campbell registered five goals and four assists for NU. Teammate Payden Masaracchia recorded five goals and a pair of assists, while Callum Jones and Tyler Seidel each chipped in with two goals and one assist.
Norwich goalie Andrew Vernon earned his third win of the season by making 12 saves on 13 shots in the first half. Teammate Thomas Muraski was 13 of 13 on face-offs.
The Cadets opened things up with two goals by Campbell before Cyrus Guillet scored to give Norwich a 3-0 edge. Albertus Magnus responded with a goal by Derek Ralsoton. Masaracchia scored with 1:04 on the clock, sending NU into the second quarter with a 4-1 advantage.
The Cadets took control in the second quarter by burying six goals while keeping the Falcons off the scoreboard. Although the Falcons struck five times in the third quarter, the Cadets extended their lead to double digits by striking six times.
Norwich improves to 14-1 overall and 9-0 in GNAC action. The Cadets will attempt to secure the No. 1 seed in the GNAC tournament when they travel to play Lasell (10-5, 9-0 GNAC) on Wednesday.
