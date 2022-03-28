NASHUA, N.H. — Former U-32 standout Hayden Roberge helped the Norwich University baseball team earn a doubleheader sweep over River during Great Northeast Athletic Conference action.
The Cadets opened their 2022 league schedule with a 5-1 win in Game 1 and an 11-2 victory in Game 2. Norwich scored at least one run in every inning during the nightcap. Roberge, a senior third baseman, went 3-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored.
Sophomore Matt Ingraffia threw a complete-game two-hitter during the opening game. He struck out 10 batters while allowing one earned run and issuing one walk. He improves to 3-0 on the season.
The Cadets kicked off the scoring in the top of the first inning on a one-run single by sophomore center fielder Tyler Callahan. In the top of the fourth, senior designated hitter Michael Koytikh knocked an RBI groundout to second base to extend the lead to 2-0. Callahan hit his second one-run single to stretch the lead to 3-0. Rivier scored its lone run in the bottom of the fourth inning before junior second baseman Abel Oropeza hit a two-run single up the middle to make it 5-1.
Koytikh stayed hot at the plate with two hits, one RBI and one run scored during the second game. Freshman left fielder Jakob Hayes went 3-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored. Callahan, senior catcher Connor McGee, junior right fielder PJ Morales, sophomore second baseman Rafael Font, freshman first baseman Ryan Miller and senior pinch-hitter Hunter Lavigne all had one RBI in the win.
Freshman pitcher Ben Emero picked up the win to improve to 3-0. He threw five innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks. He struck out five batters.
The Cadets improve to 11-3 overall and 2-0 in conference play. The Raiders fall to 1-10 overall and 0-2 in GNAC play. Norwich will host Colby-Sawer for a doubleheader Wednesday beginning at 1 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Norwich 5, Mass. Maritime 0
Norwich 11, Mass. Maritime 1
BUZZARDS BAY, Mass. – The Norwich University softball team’s offense exploded for 16 runs in a non-conference sweep over Mass. Maritime on Sunday.
The Cadets (5-5) used a balance offense to pick up their first sweep of the season heading into the start of conference play next weekend.
Norwich had 13 hits in Game 2. Eight of the nine batters in the Norwich order notched at least one hit in the 11-1 win over the Buccaneers. In the first game, Norwich had three hits from Annika Beebe and two more from Liliana Rolfe, who scored twice. Junior Allison Northup threw one of the best games of her collegiate career with a complete-game five-hitter to lead Norwich during Game 1.
Freshman Maren McGinn picked up her first collegiate win in the second game. She surrendered two hits and no earned runs while striking out four.
Norwich took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning in the opener,with Rolfe scoring on a sacrifice bunt from Laura Deaton after she led off the game with a double.
The Cadets stretched the lead to 2-0 with a sacrifice bunt from Emma DeGoosh that drove in Beebe during the fourth inning. McGinn singled down the left-field line in the fifth inning to drive in Rolfe for a 3-0 advantage.
The Cadets tacked on two more runs in the sixth inning. Kennedy White scored on a fielder’s choice by Rachel Kempf and then Nicole Perault hit a one-run single down the led-field line to drive in Northup.
In Game 2, Sydney Wood went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and one RBI. Sophomore Julia Vawter went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs, while White had two more hits and two RBIs.
Vawter opened the scoring in the top of the second inning with a single up the middle to drive Wood. Mass. Maritime answered in the bottom of the second to tie the game up at 1 with a single to right field. The Cadets scored four runs in the top of the fourth inning and added six more runs in the fifth inning.
Vawter jump-started the offense with a double through the left side to drive in McGinn. Wood came around to score after White reached base on a throwing error.
The Cadets executed a double steal, with White stealing second and Vawter stealing home to make it 4-1. Deaton singled through the left side to drive in White to make it 5-1 in the fourth inning. The Cadets added six more runs in the fifth inning.
Norwich will head to defending GNAC champion Emmanuel College on Saturday to open up GNAC play with a doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m. The Cadets will return to Vermont to play their 2022 home opener when they host Rivier on Sunday.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Norwich 18, Albertus Magnus 5
NORTHFIELD – The stayed perfect at home with a lopsided victory on Sabine Field at Haynes Family Stadium.
Maddie Etherton and Valentina Drown each had five points in the victory. Teammate Allison Sturgeon scored three goals, while Michaila Furchak added three goals and one assist. Nine Cadets found the back of the net.
Defensively, Etherton forced two turnovers while picking up seven ground balls. Goalie Katie Bishop-Manning had six saves to pick up her third win of the season.
Furchak scored back-to-back goals in a span of 35 seconds to give NU an early boost. The Falcons scored with 10:21 remaining in the opening quarter. Etherton was on the receiving end of a pass from Drown that gave the Cadets a 3-1 lead. After another Albertus goal in the first quarter, Norwich scored three straight goals to take 6-2 lead into the second frame.
Katherine Raposo scored her second goal of the game, cutting the Cadet lead to three. After a goal by Sturgeon, the Cadets scored five goals before the end of first half and added another five straight goals while pulling away for good. Norwich added three goals in the fourth quarter.
Norwich (4-2, 3-1 GNAC) will travel to play Anna Maria at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Cadets will host St. Joseph at 2 p.m. Saturday.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Norwich 19, Saint Joseph’s 8
NORTHFIELD – The Cadets scored six times in the first quarter as they took command of their Great Northeast Athletic Conference contest against Saint Joseph’s.
Callum Jones led the Cadets with three goals and six assists. Parker Campbell continued his hot start for NU, dishing out four assists and scoring one goal. Teammate Payden Masaracchia contributed three goals and two assists.
Norwich goalie Tommy Hopkins earned his third win of the season after stopping 15 shots. Mason McMahon caused four turnovers while snagging eight ground balls. Thomas Muraski had 19 face-off victories and collected 13 ground balls.
Norwich struck 40 seconds into the contest when Jack Anzalone assisted Jones. Jack Haley scored 2:26 later, recording his sixth goal of the season.
The Monks responded with a goal from Max Lacy to cut the Norwich lead to one. Norwich and Saint Joseph’s traded goals before Norwich scored seven straight goals over a span of 13:32. Saint Joseph’s scored with 3:59 remaining in the second quarter and trailed 10-3 at the halftime intermission.
Norwich scored seven seconds into the third quarter before the Monks struck twice. The Cadets rattled off six goals in the third quarter to make it a rout. Norwich (6-1, 2-0 GNAC) will travel to play Castleton at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
MEN’S TENNIS
Albertus Magnus 5, Norwich 4
NORTHFIELD – The Cadets were unable to overcome an early deficit after doubles play during a loss in their Great Northeast Athletic Conference opener.
Norwich’s Patrick O’Neal and Isaac Chapman combined for the lone Cadet victory in doubles play. Both players earned a win in singles matches later in the contest. Teammate Dimitry Mucha also picked up a win in singles play.
O’Neal and Chapman combined to earn a win in No. 3 doubles, securing an 8-4 win over Julien-Jean Baptiste and Rockenson Charles. The Falcons pairings of Zak Levine and Alex Hale at No. 1 doubles and Nick Tagliaferri and Alessandro Proscino at No. 2 doubles triumphed to give their team the lead for good.
The Falcons secured three of the six singles matches to clinch the victory. At No. 4 singles, Mucha earned a 7-6 (7), 6-2 win over Alessandro Proscino. O’Neal served up a 6-4, 6-3 victory at No. 5 singles. Chapman prevailed 7-6 (6), 6-2 at No. 6 singles.
Norwich (1-1, 0-1 GNAC) will host NVU-Lyndon at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
