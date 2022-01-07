NORTHFIELD – The Norwich University women’s ice hockey team opened 2022 with a 3-2 overtime win over William Smith on Friday night at Kreitzberg Arena.
Senior defenseman Morgan Tefft scored the game-winning goal 20 seconds into overtime with a diving deflection off a pass from Julia Masotta to lift the Cadets to the dramatic victory and extend their New England Hockey Conference unbeaten streak to 57 straight games. The Cadets improve to 8-3 overall and 7-0 in NEHC action.
Tefft scored her second goal of the game and third of the season with her overtime game-winner to clinch the two points in the NEHC standings and set up a showdown with No. 4 Elmira College on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Masotta carried the puck over the William Smith blue line and drew a defender to her. She fired a centering pass to a streaking Tefft, who got a step on her defender and then dove at full extension to deflect the puck into the bottom right corner of the net and past Erin Murray.
Tefft also scored Norwich’s first goal of the game at the 2:59 mark of the first period, capitalizing on a rebound off an initial save on Mikah Baptiste’s shot. Masotta picked up the assist on the goal after centering the puck to Baptiste.
William Smith’s Mackenzie O’Neil tied the game up at 1 at the 11:48 mark of the first period with a low-angle shot from the right corner boards that deflected off Norwich goalie Leocadia Clark’s) skate and into the back of the net. Emily Martino picked up the assist.
Norwich took a 2-1 lead at the 14:11 mark of the second period when Baptiste was awarded a penalty shot. She scored short-side on Murray to the left side, giving the Cadets their second lead of the game.
William Smith tied the game again at 2 at the 7:17 mark, with Lauren Legler scoring on a deflection off an O’Neil shot. O’Neil stripped the puck away from a Norwich defender on a breakout to set up the chance. She ripped a shot on net that deflected off Legler for the goal.
Norwich outshot William Smith 36-22 for the game. Clark made 20 saves to improve to 4-0 on the season. Murray fell to 1-5 on the season after making 33 saves.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
UConn 5, UVM 1
BURLINGTON — The tenth-ranked UConn Huskies women’s hockey team had four different goal scorers Friday night as they defeated Vermont 5-1 in Hockey East action from Gutterson Fieldhouse.
UVM’s lone goal came from Theresa Schafzahl.
The teams meet again on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Burlington.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Hobart 4, Norwich 3
GENEVA, N.Y. — In a battle of top Division III men’s hockey teams, Hobart College beat Norwich University 4-3 Friday night in overtime.
The Statesman’s Aaron Maguyon netted the game-winner in the overtime period.
Norwich trailed 2-1 heading into the third period, but got a pair of goals after going down 3-1 to force the extra period.
The Cadets got goals from Callum Jones, Noah Williams and Clark Kerner.
Johnson &
Wales 5, Castleton 4
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Castleton University men’s hockey team gave up a two-goal edge in the second period and fell in overtime to Johnson & Wales 5-4 Friday night.
Kevin Bite wasted little time in overtime, scoring the game-winner 19 seconds into the period.
The teams traded momentum in the early going. The Wildcats opened the scoring with a goal from Austin Withycombe and the Spartans responded with a goal from Calvin Moise, unassisted with 6:55 in the first.
Less than two minutes after the equalizer, Adam Krofchalk pushed JWU ahead, and late in the period, Kalvin Kazeroid scored on the power play for CU on an assist from Moise and Glenn Wiswell.
Nicolas Garneau gave Castleton a lead with 15:22 to play in the second on an assist from Hunter Sarro and Zach Papapetros and Sam Rennert pushed the advantage to two goals on an assist from Conner Ladabouche and Grady Birk.
The Wildcats responded quickly after the two goals with a goal from Carter Elrod and got the tying goal with less than five minutes in regulation from Kodi Legassie.
Castleton is at UMass Boston on Saturday.
Trinity 5, Middlebury 0
HARTFORD, Conn. — The Middlebury College men’s hockey team dropped a 5-0 NESCAC decision at Trinity on Friday.
The Panthers (1-5, 0-4) continue conference play on Saturday with a 4 p.m. road contest at Wesleyan.
Gerrard Maretta had a pair of goals for Trinity in the win.
