NORTHFIELD — The Norwich University men’s rugby team won its fourth straight Chris Munn 7s Tournament on Sunday with a dominant 4-0 effort.
Norwich (14-1) outscored its opponents 151-5 to clinch the victory in the eighth annual Chris Munn 7s Tournament. The Cadets defeated the University of New Hampshire, 45-0, in the final match.
Norwich also beat UNH 38-0 to open the day and then cruised to a 46-0 win over Keene State in pool play. The Cadets defeated UMass Lowell 22-5 in the semifinals. The Norwich B side finished seventh out of eight teams in the tournament after filling in for Coast Guard.
MEN’S TENNIS
Norwich 7, Thomas 2
NORTHFIELD — The Cadets defeated Thomas on Sunday afternoon in non-conference action at Shapiro Field House.
Norwich (3-2, 0-1 GNAC) won all three doubles matches and prevail in four of the six singles matches. Freshman Sebastian Mucha led Norwich with a 4-6, 6-1 and 7-5 victory at No. 2 singles over Liam Gould. Mucha also teamed up with fellow rookie Keagan Bakke to earn an 8-5 victory at No. 1 doubles.
Dimitry Mucha stayed perfect in his career in singles action with a 6-0, 6-3 win at No. 4 singles to improve to 5-0. He also teamed with Patrick Bulley to secure an 8-5 victory at No. 2 doubles.
Freshman Isaac Chapman also went 2-0. He served up a 6-1, 6-4 victory at No. 5 singles and joined forces with Patrick O’Neal to prevail 8-3 at No. 3 doubles. Junior Molly Twombly locked up a 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 6 singles.
Nowich will return to action at Regis on Tuesday.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Dean 9, Norwich 5
Norwich 6, Dean 5
NORTHFIELD — The Cadets and Bulldogs split a twin bill in Great Northeast Athletic Conference action.
In Game 1, Norwich jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI groundout by senior catcher Connor McGee. The Bulldogs got their offense going with one run in the top of the second and five runs in the third to take a 6-1 lead.
Norwich rallied for two runs in the fourth, as senior designated hitter Hayden Roberge scored on a wild pitch and sophomore third baseman Ryland Richardson ripped an RBI single to left field to cut the deficit to 6-3.
Dean extended its lead to 9-3 in the top of the seventh before Norwich plated two runs in the bottom of the seventh. Sophomore center fielder Tyler Callahan scored on a wild pitch and Richardson delivered his second one-run single of the day. Roberge finished the game 4-for-4 with three doubles, while Callahan recorded a triple.
In Game 2, the Cadets built a 4-0 lead after two innings. In the bottom of the second, freshman right fielder Nolan Knight broke open a scoreless game with a one-run double to center for a 1-0 lead. Freshman catcher Tristan Carey reached base on an error that plated Richardson for a 2-0 lead before junior shortstop Nick Beavin drilled a two-run single to center for a 4-0 edge.
In the bottom of the third, Knight added his second run-scoring hit of the game with a single to extend the lead to 5-0. The Bulldogs plated five runs later in the fifth inning to pull even.
In the bottom of the seventh with the bases loaded, freshman infielder Brock Carpenter stepped up to the plate for NU. He sent a pitch right back up the middle over the second base bag for a walk-off single. Carpenter finished the game with two hits.
Beavin came into the game in relief in the top of the seventh and issued one walk and allowed no hits to pick up the win and move to 1-2 on the season.
The Cadets now stand at 12-11 overall and 3-7 in conference play, while the Bulldogs move to 6-15 overall and 3-4 in the GNAC. Norwich will host Albertus Magnus for a doubleheader Saturday beginning at 1 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Anna Maria 10,
Norwich 4
Anna Maria 7, Norwich 1
NORTHFIELD – The Cadets’ playoff hopes took a hit Sunday after NU was swept by Anna Maria College in Great Northeast Athletic Conference action.
Norwich (8-10, 1-5 GNAC) led 4-1 heading to the top of the sixth inning in Game 1, but the Cadets surrendered four runs in the sixth and five more in the seventh to fall 10-4. Anna Maria (10-16, 4-6 GNAC) used a six-run sixth inning to earn a 7-1 win in the nightcap.
Defensive miscues plagued Norwich in the later innings of the first game, with seven fielding errors leading to seven unearned runs. Sophomore Annika Beebe threw five innings, scattering eight hits and striking out three before being replaced in the sixth inning by Kennedy White.
Senior Maggie Rasmussen had a big two-run single in the bottom of the third inning to drive in Nicole Perault and Maren McGinn for a 2-1 lead. Norwich added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth, with McGinn driving in Laura Deaton and Rachel Kempf for a 4-1 advantage.
McGinn started Game 2 and fired five strong innings before tiring in the sixth. Julia Vawter recorded NU’s lone RBI with a perfectly placed sacrifice bunt to drive in Beebe from third base.
Norwich will host Simmons for doubleheader action Saturday. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m.
