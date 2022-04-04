NORTHFIELD — The Norwich women’s lacrosse team extended its winning streak to four games with a 13-12 victory over St. Joseph in Great Northeast Athletic Conference action.
Allison Sturgeon scored five times and dished out an assist for NU. Teammates Valentina Drow and Maddie Etherton each had a pair of goals and one assist. Emma O’Neill scored the first two goals of her collegiate career for the Cadets.
After St. Joseph built a 3-0 lead early in the first quarter, Etherton put the Cadets on the board with a goal with 6:40 remaining in the opening frame. Norwich added a free position goal from Quinn Mustone to make it a one-goal game.
St. Joseph’s Jenna Banta scored two goals at the end of the first quarter to give her team a 5-2 advantage into the second quarter. Norwich’s offense erupted in the second quarter, scoring six straight goals for an 8-5 lead. The Blue Jays scored with 15 seconds on the clock in the second quarter as they closed the gap to a pair of goals heading into the half.
After a pair of goals by the Blue Jays to start the second half, evening the score. Sturgeon scored on a free position attempts to regain the lead for the Cadets. Norwich and St. Joseph traded goals back and forth before Sturgeon and O’Neill combined to gain a two-goal lead.
St. Joseph opened up the fourth quarter with a free position goal by Makenzie Dinger. Norwich scored while down a player when Drown caught a pass from Michaila Furchak and found the back of the net for a two-goal advantage. Dinger scored again with 36 seconds remaining for her 52nd goal of the season, tying her for the GNAC lead.
Norwich (6-2, 5-1 GNAC) will travel to play Castleton at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Cadets will host Simmons on Saturday.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Norwich 13, St. Joseph 10
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The Cadets overcame a shaky start to earn a key victory during a Great Northeast Athletic Conference contest.
Jack Anzalone had three goals and a pair of assists for Norwich and teammate Payden Masaracchia recorded a hat trick. Parker Campbell added two assists and one goal for the Cadets. Gavin Youngclaus forced three turnovers while picking up four ground balls in the win. Norwich goalie Tommy Hopkins made 18 saves.
St. Joseph built a 2-0 lead in the opening minutes of the contest before the Cadets answered with a goal from Callum Jones. Campbell scored to even things up at 2. Sebastian Fusco scored to put the Blue Jays ahead before a goal by Jack Haley with 2:27 remaining in the first quarter knotted the score at 3 going into the second frame.
Youngclaus scored at the 9:44 mark of the second quarter, leveling the score at 4 after another Blue Jays goal. With NU trailing 5-4, Anzalone scored a pair of goals during a 54-second window to give Norwich a 6-5 advantage entering halftime.
Masaracchia made it three straight goals for the Cadets by scoring with 11:23 on the clock in the third quarter. St. Joseph responded with a pair of goals in a six-second span to tie the contest at 7.
Tyler Seidel and Jake Andrews-Pestana combined for two goals as Norwich pulled ahead 9-7. Ryan Paltauf closed out the third quarter with a goal for the Blue Jays.
Anzalone put the Cadets up by two with a goal 58 seconds into the fourth quarter, but St. Joseph took a 10-8 lead with 14:02 remaining. Norwich shot in front again before the Blue Jays again cut the Cadets lead down to one. With NU leading 11-10, Masaracchia scored two goals to give his team crucial momentum down the stretch.
Norwich improves to 8-1 overall and 3-0 in the GNAC. The Cadets will host Dean at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
NU earns split
NORTHFIELD – The Norwich University softball team settled for a split in its 2022 home opener during doubleheader action action Rivier.
Norwich rallied to win Game 1 with a four-run sixth inning to earn a 6-3 victory in Great Northeast Athletic Conference action. Rivier stormed back during the second contest, prevailing 11-1. THe Cadets now stand at 6-8 overall and 1-3 in the conference. The Raiders are 4-14 overall and 1-3 in the GNAC.
Cadets freshman Maren McGinn connected for the go-ahead two-run single in the bottom of the sixth inning to turn a 3-2 deficit into a 4-3 lead during the opener. Sophomore Annika Beebe followed with a two-run double off the top of the left-field fence to make it 6-3.
McGinn led the Cadets’ offense with three RBIs in the first game. Sophomore Laura Deaton had two hits and sophomore Liliana Rolfe added three hits.
Beebe started the game on the mound and threw four shutout innings before giving way to junior Allison Northup for the final three innings. Northup gave up three earned runs and picked up her second victory of the year.
Norwich committed four errors in Game 2 and outhit Rivier, 8-7. Rivier’s Sarah Frazier put a dagger in Norwich’s hopes of a sweep with a grand slam in the top of the fourth inning. Frazier finished with six RBIs on the day.
Deaton went 2-for-3 along with Maggie Rasmussen to lead the Norwich offense. Kennedy White was saddled with the loss for the Cadets after giving up two unearned runs.
Norwich will host NVU Johnson for a doubleheader Thursday beginning at 3 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Saint Joseph’s 5, Norwich 1
Saint Joseph’s 6, Norwich 3
STANDISH, Maine — The Cadets fell short during Sunday’s Great Northeast Athletic Conference doubleheader.
Norwich served as the home team for both contests after the games were moved due to weather-related issues in Northfield. The Monks swept the Cadets with a decisive victory in Game 1 and a come-from-behind effort in the second contest.
In Game 1, the Monks scored a run in the top of the third and fourth innings to establish a 2-0 lead. Norwich scored its lone run on a groundout by freshman first baseman Ryan Miller, plating junior right fielder PJ Morales to cut the deficit to 2-1.
The Monks added three runs in the top of the sixth inning. Sophomore pitcher Matt Ingraffia took the loss for NU after allowing three earned runs on nine hits over five-plus innings. He walked three and struck out three to fall to 3-1 on the season.
The Monks scored first again in Game 2, pulling ahead 1-0 in the opening inning. The Cadets rallied for two runs in the bottom of the third to take their first lead of the day at 2-1. Freshman left fielder Jakob Hayes smashed his second home run of the season over the left-field fence. Hayes roped a one-run single in the bottom of the fifth inning to stretch the NU lead to 3-1.
SJC rallied with two runs in the top of the sixth and three in the seventh. Norwich freshman Ben Emero tossed five strong innings, allowing six hits and three runs (one earned) while walking two and striking out one.
The Cadets fall to 11-7 overall and 2-4 in GNAC play. the Monks improve to 10-9 overall and 3-1 in conference. Norwich will travel to play NVU-Lyndon at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
MEN’S RUGBY
Norwich triupmhs
COLCHESTER – The Cadets continued their impressive spring 7s campaign by going 4-0 at the St. Michael’s 7s Tournament to claim their first tourney title of the season.
Norwich (10-1) steamrolled past its four opponents, outscoring them 160-10 en route to the title. The Cadets defeated University of Vermont 24-5 in the title game.
Brantley Ledbetter led the Cadets with six tries on the day, while teammate Rashawn Fraser added five more. Marius Edwards added four tries for NU, while Richard Mitchell and Aidan Maher each had three tries in the winning effort
Norwich opened the day with a 43-0 win over Western New England. Edwards kicked off the scoring with a try and a conversion to make it 7-0. Ledbetter and Fraser touched down for tries in the first half, extending the lead to 19-0. Ledbetter scored again and then Jack Tellifson, Edwards and Anthony Kowalski closed the scoring in the opener.
The Cadets defeated Middlebury 36-5 in their next game after rallying from an early 5-0 deficit. Edwards had two tries, while Fraser, Ledbetter, Mitchell and Tellifson also scored against the Panthers.
Norwich shut out St. Michael’s 57-0 in its final pool-play game. Fraser scored the opening try, with Yandres Cintron hitting the conversion. Mahar scored three second-half tries, while Marcus Inthavixay, Mitchell and Brandon Hussey also scored.
UVM took a 5-0 lead in the championship match, but Norwich scored the next 24 points to claim the title. Mitchell scored a try and Edwards added the conversion to give the Cadets a 7-5 halftime lead. Fraser made it 12-5 to open the half and then Ledbetter sealed the win with two more unconverted tries.
Norwich will host the eighth Chris Munn 7s Tournament at 10 a.m. Sunday.
WOMEN’S RUGBY
Cadets place second
COLCHESTER – The Cadets placed second at the St. Michael’s 7s Tournament on Sunday afternoon.
Norwich (3-2) compiled a 3-2 record on the day and suffered a 17-7 loss to Boston University in the final match. The Cadets earned a 34-0 win over Maine, a 29-0 win over Middlebury and a 24-7 victory over St. Michael’s. Norwich suffered a 12-10 loss to Boston University in its first pool-play game.
Junior Megan Sacripanti scored seven tries to lead the Cadets’ offense. Anita DiMento and Jade Wimbish each tallied three tries for the Cadets. Sacripanti and DiMento each scored unconverted tries during their team’s opening loss to BU.
The Cadets rebounded in Game 2, as two tries apiece from DiMento and Sacripanti fueled the lopsided victory over Maine. Caitlin Burke and Wimbish also scored tries for Norwich, while Wimbish knocked in two conversions.
Norwich kept rolling in its third game, shutting out Middlebury. Wimbish had two tries to lead the offense, while Audriauna Greeno, Burke and Sacripanti added single tries. DiMento recorded two conversions.
Norwich defeated St. Michael’s in the semifinals behind two tries apiece from junior Emily Ngo and Sacripanti. DiMento added two conversions. Sacripanti tallied the lone try in the final match, with DiMento hitting the conversion in the loss to Boston University.
Norwich will host Bishop’s University in a 15s friendly match at 4 p.m. Saturday. The Cadets will continue spring 7s action April 16 at the University of New England Tournament.
MEN’S TENNIS
Castleton 6, Norwich 3
RUTLAND — The Spartans avenged an early-season loss by defeating the Cadets in non-conference action.
Norwich (2-2) wound up splitting the season series with Castleton after beating the Spartans 7-2 in the opener. Cadets freshman Dimitry Mucha improved to 4-0 on the season in singles action with a 6-4, 6-2 win at the No. 3 position. Mucha and Peter Wisowaty served up an 8-6 victory at No. 2 doubles for the Cadets. Norwich senior William Flowers picked up a 7-6 and 7-5 win at No. 6 singles.
Wisowaty dropped a tough three-set match at No. 4 singles. Sophomore teammate Patrick O’Neal fell short in a three-set match at No. 1 singles.
Norwich will travel to play Regis at 2 p.m. Saturday.
