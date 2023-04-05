PAXTON, Mass. — The Norwich University men’s lacrosse team used a pair of commanding runs in a 15-5 rout of Anna Maria College to earn their second straight Great Northeast Athletic Conference victory.
Tyler Seidel and Chris Smith set the tone for a red-hot Norwich offense, ripping in four goals apiece. Matt Meehan added a pair of goals, while Coley Bagwell, Anthony Larson, Christian Masonius, Alex Johnston and Mitchell McKay added one goal apiece.
Three straight unassisted goals from Masonius, McKay and Bagwell gave the Cadets an early 3-0 lead less than four minutes in to play. Norwich tacked on three more goals in a span of 2 minutes, 12 seconds later in the first quarter. The AMCATS finally got on the board at the 2:45 mark, but their brief momentum was swiftly erased by Seidel’s second tally.
Hank Gittines opened the second frame with an Anna Maria goal, marking the closest the AMCATS would get the rest of the contest. The Cadets embarked on a dominant 7-0 spurt over the second and third quarters to turn things into a blowout. Seidel and Smith combined efforts to record four of those goals, while Larson, Johnston and Meehan also found the back of the cage.
Anna Maria scored three goals in a row to kick off the final stanza, but Smith added an insurance goal in the closing minutes to push the Cadet advantage back to double-digits.
The Norwich offense recorded six assists, with Bagwell complementing his performance with three assists. Johnston, Mason McMahon and Jaxon Bampfield also notched assists.
The Cadets were a wildly efficient 18 of 22 on clear attempts while scooping up 42 ground balls. Goalie Luke Boland logged 11 saves in the crease to earn the win.
Norwich will play its final non-conference game of the regular season when the Cadets welcome in Castleton University for a 7 p.m. showdown Thursday. The evening’s tilt marks the annual Connor Roberts Memorial Game, hosted in honor of the former Cadet men’s lacrosse player who saw two years of action in maroon and gold before passing away from a heart attack after his sophomore season.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Rivier 9, Norwich 4
Rivier 10, Norwich 2
NASHUA, NH. — The Cadets struggled defensively and were defeated by the Raiders in pair of early-season games.
The first game of the doubleheader featured a tight game that turned into a lopside affair late in the contest. The action kicked off to a solid start by the Cadets. Taylor Farnsworth hit a one-out single through the left side before Laura Deaton connected for a single up the middle. A Raider error allowed Farnsworth to advance to third base and then Maren McGinn singled to drive in Farnsworth for a 1-0 advantage. The Cadets were poised to add to their lead with two runners on base and only one out. Unfortunately for NU, a fielder’s choice led to Deaton being thrown out at home plate for the second out of the inning. A subsequent flyout left three runners stranded on base.
The Raiders tied the game in the bottom of the first inning. Norwich answered by taking advantage of a pair of Rivier errors in the second inning to build a 2-1 advantage. Rachel Kempf doubled to left field and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Another wild pitch allow Kempf to cross home safely.
The Raiders added three runs to claim a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the third inning. However, the Cadets answered in the top of the fourthinning. Charlotte Charbonneau started the inning with a single and then advanced to second after a Kempf single. Ashley Parker added a one-run single that plated Charbonneau and moved Kempf to third. A singe by Kennedy White brought Kempf home to tie the game at 4-4.
The Cadets created another golden opportunity to regain the lead with runners on first and second with no outs, but a double play and flyout ended the inning. Rivier added four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth inning to secure the game.
McGinn, currently second on the team with a .353 batting average, went 3-for-4 with an RBI. Kempf also had a good offensive effort, going 2-for-3 and scoring twice. Charbonneau, who is third on the team with a .333 batting average, was 2-for-3 with a run scored.
The second game of the doubleheader was also closer than the final score indicated, with Rivier establishing a one=run lead in the second inning . A single by Emma DeGoosh set the stage for Deaton, who leads the team with a .464 batting average. The junior gave the Cadets a 2-1 lead after hitting Norwich’s first home run of the season. The rest of the game belonged to Rivier, which scored seven runs in the bottom of the fourth and added two more runs in the fifth inning.
The Cadets return to action with a doubleheader Friday at Emmanuel College. The first game will begin at 11 a.m.
SMC sweeps CU
COLCHESTER — The Castleton University softball couldn’t get its bats going, falling 2-0 and 9-0 to St. Michael’s College Tuesday afternoon.
The first game was a pitchers’ duel for much of the game with the Purple Knights scoring the lone two runs in the bottom of the sixth, before closing it out in the seventh.
Jenna Devens and Kelleigh Simpson combined for a four-hit shutout for SMC. Olivia Joy went 5 2/3 innings of two-run, five-hit ball for Castleton.
In the second game, the Purple Knights scored five runs in the opening inning and didn’t look back.
Jamie Hearn was dominant in the circle for SMC, allowing just one hit in the five-inning game. Hannah Mosher had the lone Castleton hit.
Castleton (4-8) hosts Keene State on Saturday.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
NE College 11, CU 8
HENNIKER, N.H. — The New England College women’s lacrosse team took control early and held off Castleton University 11-8 Tuesday afternoon.
The Pilgrims jumped out to a 6-2 lead after one and their lead stayed at four going into the half. Castleton cut into the deficit and held NEC scoreless in the fourth, but didn’t have enough to get over the hump.
Megan Ward and Phoebe Loomis had three goals apiece for CU, while Maddie Brasser and Kim McCarthy had a goal apiece.
