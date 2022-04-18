NORTHFIELD —The Norwich University men’s lacrosse team extended its winning streak to nine games with a 21-8 victory over Regis in Great Northeast Athletic Conference play.
The Cadets’ offense was led by Patrick Campbell, who registered four goals and five assists.
Teammate Tyler Seidel chipped in with three goals and a pair of assists, while Callum Jones and Payden Masaracchia each finished with four points.
Goalie Andrew Morgan earning his second career victory. The NU defense combined for 11 caused turnovers and won 47 ground balls.
Masaracchia fired a shot past the Pride goalkeeper with 11:10 left in the first quarter, starting a five-goal run for Norwich. Regis got on the scoreboard with a pair of goals 43 seconds apart as Blake Hiltz and Ryan Richardson launched shot past Morgan. A goal by Campbell as time expired gave Norwich a 6-2 lead heading into the second quarter.
Jones opened up the second frame with a goal before and Seidel and Campbell followed suit. Richardson cut the Cadets’ lead down to six before Norwich went on a four-goal run over 4:12. The Pride scored with nine seconds remaining in the first half, trimming the deficit to 13-4. Norwich outscored the Pride 3-2 in the third quarter.
Norwich honored seniors Masaracchia, Campbell, Moran and fellow seniors Andrew Garrison, Dan Perry, Adam Sanchez, Brendan Toulouse, Jake Andrews-Pestana and Jake Trainor before the contest.
Norwich (12-1, 7-0 GNAC) will host their final game of the regular season on Wednesday. The Cadets will take on Anna Maria at 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Norwich 20, Lasell 8
NORTHFIELD – The Cadets opened the third quarter by allowing four straight goals before rattling of 13 unanswered goals to earn a lopsided victory.
The Cadets recognized seniors Emma O’Neill, Michaila Furchak, Rachel Landress, Brittney Poljacik, Allison Sturgeon, Katie Bishop-Manning and Ava Durand for their accomplishments prior to the contest.
O’Neill scored five goals and dished out an assist in the victory. Teammate Maddie Etherton contributed a pair of assists and three goals. Eight Norwich players scored. Etherton picked up eight ground balls and Jasmin Contreras won five draw controls. Quinn Mustone had four draw controls and three ground balls, while Landress and Poljacik each caused three turnovers.
Lasell’s Sydney Brady scored 5:44 into the contest, but Norwich responded with a goal by Valentina Drown. Lasell and Norwich traded goal late in the first quarter, resulting in a 2-2 score.
Sturgeon scored 43 seconds into the second quarter, ,icing off a string of three straight NU goals. The Lasers ended the run with with 6:53 remaining in the opening half. Furchak recorded back-to-back goals for a 7-3 lead. Lasell scored once before the end of the half, closing the gap to 7-4.
Lasell quick scoring burst after the break led to an 8-7 led. Etherton gave the Cadets a spark to tie the contest at 5:52 remaining in the third quarter. It was all Norwich the rest of the way as things quickly turned into a rout.
WOMEN’S RUGBY
Norwich goes 2-2
BIDDEFORD, Maine – The Cadets finished with a .500 record during a busy day at the University of New England 7s Tournament.
Norwich (5-4) defeated Colby-Sawyer and the University of New England B team while falling to Bowdoin and the UNE A side
Senior Anita DiMento scored five tries to lead the Norwich offense. Audriauna Greeno, Leah Fuess, Laurice Atole and Kathy Escobar also touched down for tries for the Cadets. Norwich opened the day with a 39-5 loss to Bowdoin in pool play. DiMento scored the lone try. The Cadets followed with a 15-10 win over Colby-Sawyer, thanks to tries from DiMento, Greeno and Fuess.
Norwich closed out pool play with a 2-1 record after defeating the UNE B team, 20-0. DiMento scored two tries, while Atole and Escobar also scored for the Cadets.
Norwich earned the No. 2 seed from its pool for a berth in the semifinals, but the Cadets suffered a 57-5 loss to UN. DiMento scored the lone try for NU.
Norwich will finish the spring 7s season this weekend at the Bowdoin 7s Tournament.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Norwich 4,
Albertus Magnus 0
Albertus Magnus 5, Norwich 4
NORTHFIELD — The Cadets settled for a split during a Great Northeast Athletic Conference doubleheader at Garrity Field.
In Game 1, Norwich got on the board with three runs in the bottom of the second inning to take a 3-0 lead. Sophomore third baseman Ryland Richardson delivered a one-run single to left that drove in senior first baseman Hayden Roberge for a 1-0 lead. Freshman second baseman Brock Carpenter scored on a passed ball to stretch the lead to 2-0. Sophomore shortstop Nick Beavin singled to center, driving in Richardson.
The Cadets added an insurance run in the fifth inning on a one-run single by Carpenter to make it 4-0.
The NU offense provided freshman Ryan Miller with more than enough offensive support as he tossed six shutout innings, allowing four hits and issuing one walk while striking out 10 batters. He improved to 2-3 on the season with the win. Beavin tossed a hitless seventh inning, walking two batters while fanning one. Roberge, Beavin and senior catcher Connor McGee finished with two hits apiece.
Norwich struck first once again in Game 2, this time with a two-run single by Roberge in the first inning for a 2-0 lead. Roberge came around to score on an error for a 3-0 advantage.
In the bottom of the second, Beavin scored on a wild pitch to extend the lead to 4-0. The Falcons rallied for five runs in the top of the fourth inning to take their first lead of the day.
The Cadets now stand at 13-12 overall and 4-8 in GNAC play, while the Falcons move to 5-18 and 5-7 in conference.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Saint Joseph’s 10, Norwich 0
Saint Joseph’s 9,
Saint Joseph’s 1
STANDISH, Maine – The Norwich University softball team was swept on Friday afternoon by Saint Joseph’s in Great Northeast Athletic Conference action.
SJC Maine (11-11, 7-1 GNAC) won both Game 1 and the nightcap 9-1 in five innings. Norwich sophomore Hailey Brickey reached base on a fielder’s choice in the top of the second inning that allowed sophomore Annika Beebe to score from third base for their team’s lone run of the day. Liliana Rolfe, Charlotte Charbonneau and Maren McGinn all tallied hits for the Cadets in Game 2. Julia Vawter went 2-for-2 for NU in Game 1, while teammateBeebe and McGinn notched hits as well.
Norwich (8-12, 1-7 GNAC) will host Simmons for a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
