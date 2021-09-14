WINTHROP, Mass. - Senior Amerle Nemeye of the Norwich University men's soccer team was named the Great Northeast Athletic Conference Player of the Week.
Nemeye had a historic run while leading the Cadets to a 1-1 week. The Cadets cruised to a 7-0 victory over Lasell and a hard-fought 2-1 loss to No. 2 nationally-ranked Amherst.
Nemeye scored NU's lone goal against Amherst. He then recorded his first collegiate hat trick during the first half of Saturday's match against Lasell to open GNAC play. Nemeye scored the game-winning goal in the Lasell match less than three minutes into play.
The Burlington athlete leads Norwich with five goals on the season for 10 points. He ranks second in the GNAC in both goals and points.
Norwich will host a 1 p.m. GNAC showdown Saturday against Saint Joseph's (Maine).
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Cats announce schedule
BURLINGTON - Vermont head men's hockey coach Todd Woodcroft unveiled the team's schedule for the 2021-22 season.
The Catamounts will play 19 home games, with their season opener set for Oct. 2 with a 7:35 p.m. home exhibition game against Mercyhurst.
The Catamounts begin the season with seven straight home games in October. UVM welcomes non-conference foes Colgate (Oct. 8-9), Quinnipiac (Oct. 16) and RPI (Oct. 23) before turning to conference play. UVM will host Boston College on Oct. 29 and 20 at 7:05 p.m. to start their Hockey East campaign.
Following that opening stretch, UVM will play six of its next 10 games on the road. The Catamounts' final home games of the fall semester are slated for Nov. 19-20 against Providence and Dec. 11-12 vs. UMass Lowell. The matchup with the River Hawks will be a rematch of the 2021 Hockey East Opening Round.
The weekend of Jan. 28-29 will feature history in Gutterson Fieldhouse as the Catamounts face Alaska Fairbanks for the first time. UVM will take on the Nanooks at 7:05 p.m. both days.
The Catamounts will host Merrimack in a rare Sunday afternoon tilt on Feb. 13 at 1:05 p.m. In a scheduling quirk, it will be the first of three straight games against the Warriors as UVM travels to North Andover for a two-game set the following weekend.
The final regular season home games of the 2021-22 campaign will be against the defending NCAA and Hockey East Champion UMass Minutemen. The Catamounts will host UMass Feb. 25-26 at 7:05 p.m.
The Hockey East men's tournament will return to an all-in format after a two-year departure, featuring single-elimination games in each round. The opening round scheduled for, March 9.
The top three seeds will host the winners of the first games in the March 12 quarterfinals, while the No. 4 seed will host the No. 5 seed. For the first time since 2019, the Hockey East Men's Championship Semifinals and Final will return to the TD Garden in Boston on March 18-19.
