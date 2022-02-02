MIDDLEBURY — The Norwich University women’s ice hockey team’s seven-game winning streak came to and end during a 2-0 loss to No. 1-ranked Middlebury College in non-conference action at Chip Kenyon Arena.
Senior goalie Alexa Berg tied the program record for the most saves in a single game with 44 stops vs. the undefeated Panthers. But it wasn’t enough as Middlebury (16-0) scored twice in the third period to skate to its 16th straight win.
Berg tied Celeste Robert’s 44-save effort vs. Amherst in 2015 and Cindy Fortin’s 44 saves vs. Connecticut College in 2007. Berg had her consecutive shutout minutes streak snapped at 269 when Middlebury’s Alexis Ryan scored at the 10:51 mark of the third period to break the scoreless tie. Berg’s shutout streak was the second longest in program history, trailing only her own mark in 2019-20 when she set a consecutive shutout streak of over 275 minutes. Norwich (15-5) was outshot 46-20 in the game.
The Cadets will host Salem State at 6 p.m. Friday. Norwich will host its Senior Game at 3 p.m. Saturday against Southern Maine.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Castleton 5, PSU 3
The Castleton University women’s hockey team completed the regular season sweep over Plymouth State Tuesday night, scoring three second-period goals to complete the comeback in a 5-3 victory.
Darby Palisi had a hat trick to lead the Spartans, while Courtney Gauthier and Jenna Krikorian also had a goal.
The Spartans continue their homestand with a matchup against William Smith College Friday, Feb. 4 in their 14th annual Pink the Rink game. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Elms 81, Norwich 72
NORTHFIELD — The Cadets dropped a Great Northeast Athletic Conference tilt against Elms in Andrews Hall.
Jaydon Cousin scored 19 points after coming off the bench for NU. He knocked down eight shots and brought down six boards. Kyle Booth shot 50% from beyond the arc, scoring 16 points while pulling down eight rebounds for the Cadets. Teammate Jalen Olivero dished out seven assists in the matchup.
The Cadets and Elms both played to a 4-4 tie before a 3-pointer by Spencer Conatser gave the Cadets the lead. Elms and Norwich battled defensively, with no team able to grab an advantage for long as Norwich held a 14-10 at the 8:13 mark after Booth knocked down a 3-pointer.
Norwich was unable to create separation, with the Blazers taking a five-point lead into the second half. The Cadets were held to 34.3% shooting from the field in the opening half, while Elms shot 36.1%.
After the Cadets opened the second half with a basket, Elms used a 12-point scoring run to take command of the contest while jumping out to a 17-point lead. The Blazers pushed the lead to 20 points with 12:01 remaining in the matchup. Norwich used a nine-point run of its own over the course of 49 seconds as it cut into the Blazers’ lead. The Cadets closed the gap to nine points with 1:54 remaining but were unable to complete the comeback.
Norwich (9-9, 4-6 GNAC) will travel to play Colby-Sawyer at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Elms 68, Norwich 58
NORTHFIELD — The Cadets battled into the fourth quarter but were unable to overcome a hot-shooting Blazers squad during Great Northeast Athletic Conference action.
The Cadets’ three-game winning streak was snapped in the loss.
Norwich’s Haley Brewster scored 17 points while pulling down a team-high nine rebounds. Skylar Burzynski had eight points and two steals. Hannah Stitely and MacKenzie Moore added seven points apiece for NU.
Aiyanalee Lopez gave the Blazers a four-point lead by knocking down a 3-pointer. Burzynski and Brewster combined for four points to even things up at 10. The Blazers regained the lead and closed out the first frame with an 18-13 advantage.
Norwich evened things up at 31 before the half after outscoring the Blazers by an 18-13 margin in the second quarter.
Norwich built a four-point advantage heading in the third quarter, but the Blazers used a 10-point run to even the score with 5:52 remaining in regulation. Elms did not look back as while closing out the victory.
Norwich (7-8, 5-3 GNAC) will travel to play Colby-Sawyer at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
