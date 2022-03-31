NORTHFIELD — Colby-Sawyer earned a doubleheader baseball sweep over Norwich with victories of 10-4 and 12-6 in Great Northeast Athletic Conference action.
In Game 1, Colby-Sawyer jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning. The Chargers added three runs in the fourth and one in the fifth to open up an 8-0 lead. Norwich got on the board in the bottom of the fifth inning on a one-run groundout by freshman left fielder Jakob Hayes to make it 8-1.
Colby-Sawyer scored twice in the sixth inning to open up a 10-1 lead before NU responded with three runs in the bottom of the frame. Senior third baseman Hayden Roberge lifted a sacrifice fly to center and freshman first baseman Ryan Miller ripped a two-run double to right to make it 10-4.
In Game 2, Colby-Sawyer plated two runs in the first inning. The Cadets answered in the bottom of the second on a one-run single by Roberge and a sacrifice fly by senior first baseman Hunter Lavigne to tie the game at 2.
The Chargers plated a run in the top of the third to retake the lead at 3-2 before Norwich rallied once again in the bottom of the frame. Sophomore center fielder Tyler Callahan ripped a one-run double to center and Roberge followed with a one-run single to center to give NU its first lead of the day at 4-3.
The lead was short-lived, as CSC plated six runs in the fourth and one in the fifth to open up a 10-4 advantage. The Cadets scored a run in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings, but the Chargers also plated a run in the sixth and seventh to close out the victory. Hayes, Callahan and Roberge all finished the game with two hits.
Norwich falls to 11-5 overall and 2-2 in the GNAC, while Colby-Sawyer improves to 5-11 overall and 2-2 in conference play. Norwich will host Saint Joseph’s College for a doubleheader Saturday beginning at 1 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Spartans earn tie
GREENFIELD, N.Y. — The Castleton University baseball team got hot late in their road matchup against Skidmore College Wednesday night, scoring seven runs in a three-inning span to draw level with the Thoroughbreds, finishing the game tied 9-9 before it was called due to darkness and cold.
Freshman Tyler McLain continued his impressive stretch of games Wednesday, putting together a multi-hit effort for the third time in four contests, going 2-for-5 and racking up a career-best four RBIs in the tie. Hunter Perkins, meanwhile, extended his hit-streak to 13 after going 1-for-3.
On the mound, Stephen Coffey made the start for the Spartans (5-8-1, 0-2 LEC), allowing six runs — five earned — through three innings of work before Castleton’s bullpen combined to allow just three runs over the remaining six innings.
Skidmore (12-2-1, 1-1 LL) got on the board first in Wednesday’s night cap, taking a 3-0 lead in the second inning off a wild pitch and two RBI singles. A sac fly from the Spartans’ Carson Mosher made it a two-score game after three, but a five-run outburst from the Thoroughbreds in the fourth inning made the score 8-1.
Castleton responded well, however, scoring four runs in the top of the fifth to cut the lead back to just three.
Hunter Perkins and Mosher got things started for the Spartans, both drawing walks to set up McLain with two men on. Extending his hitting streak to five games, the freshman ripped a double to right field, scoring both runners to make it an 8-3 game.
A single and stolen base from Jake O’Brien set runners up at second and third before consecutive errors — first a wild pitch followed by a throwing error — sent McLain and the junior home to cut the deficit to three. After a scoreless sixth, the Spartans went to work once again, scoring three runs in the seventh the level the game at eight.
Castleton kicked off the inning with back-to-back singles from Reece de Castro — his 11th straight game with a hit — and Mosher before McLain came up big once again with his second two-RBI double of the afternoon. A grounder from O’Brien scored the freshman one at-bat later, meaning the game was level heading into the eighth inning.
After spending much of the game down, Castleton took their first lead in the top of the inning thanks to a sac fly from de Castro to make it a 9-8 game, but a solo homerun from Skidmore’s Jackson Hornung in the bottom of the inning leveled the game once again at nine.
Neither side got much going in the ninth before the game was called due to darkness, handing both teams their first tie of the season.
The Spartans are back in action this weekend as they take on UMass Boston in a doubleheader Saturday with opening pitch set for 12 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.