NEWARK, N.J. — Robin Duncan converted a layup with seven seconds left in overtime to lift the University of Vermont men’s basketball team to Saturday’s 82-80 win over NJIT.
Finn Sullivan scored 21 points and had five rebounds for the Catamounts (17-10, 11-2 America East Conference). Dylan Penn scored 19 points and added three steals. Duncan shot 6 of 9 from the field and 1 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding 12 rebounds. It was the ninth straight win for the Catamounts, who clinched a share of their seventh straight America East regular season title with the victory.
The Highlanders (7-19, 4-9) were led by Kevin Osawe, who recorded 29 points and 19 rebounds. Raheim Sullivan added 19 points and two steals for NJIT. Teammate Adam Hess finished with 15 points.
“A gutsy win tonight in overtime where we looked out of it, dead in the water there late in the game and made enough plays,” Vermont coach John Becker said. “Finn made a huge 3, and then in overtime (Aaron Deloney) has the and-one, then Robin has the big tip. But we really struggled to guard them — they shot the ball great. Late in the clock they scored a lot in this game, which is a credit to them. We found a way on the road to secure at least a share of the regular season title for seven straight years. That is a huge accomplishment for our program and for this team. And we’re happy to take this one back to Burlington.”
Both NJIT and the Catamounts will return to action Wednesday. Vermont hosts Binghamton, while NJIT hosts Bryant.
VERMONT 82, NJIT 80
VERMONT (17-10)
Veretto 3-9 0-0 9, Duncan 6-9 1-5 13, Gibson 2-6 0-0 5, Penn 8-15 2-2 19, F.Sullivan 6-13 5-9 21, Deloney 3-8 1-1 9, Hurley 0-0 2-2 2, Ayo-Faleye 1-2 1-4 4. Totals 29-62 12-23 82.
NJIT (7-19)
Osawe 12-17 5-6 29, de Graaf 3-5 2-2 8, Gray 1-4 0-2 2, Hess 6-13 2-2 15, R.Sullivan 7-13 0-0 19, Diakite 2-5 0-0 4, Anderson 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 32-58 9-12 80. Halftime_39-39. 3-Point Goals_Vermont 12-31 (F.Sullivan 4-10, Veretto 3-9, Deloney 2-5, Ayo-Faleye 1-1, Penn 1-1, Gibson 1-5), NJIT 7-15 (R.Sullivan 5-9, Anderson 1-1, Hess 1-3, Gray 0-1, de Graaf 0-1). Fouled Out_F.Sullivan, Gray. Rebounds_Vermont 28 (Duncan 12), NJIT 33 (Osawe 19). Assists_Vermont 13 (Penn, F.Sullivan, Deloney 3), NJIT 6 (de Graaf 2). Total Fouls_Vermont 15, NJIT 16. A_708 (3,500).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Norwich 74, Anna Maria 52
NORTHFIELD — The Cadets avenged a loss to Anna Maria during their season finale in a Great Northeast Athletic Conference clash.
“A great win today for our team,” Norwich coach Paul Booth said. “I thought we played well on both ends of the court. We did a nice job defensively, taking them out of their sets and forcing them to play late into the shot clock. But the key factor in the game was our ability to handle their pressure. It allowed us to move the ball offensively and get great shots.”
Kohlby Murray paced an effort that included four Cadets with double-digit scoring totals. Murray poured in 18 points after hitting four long-range bombs. Teammate Donovan Lewis Jr. scored 15 points in his final collegiate contest, while Tom Dooling was a perfect 3 of 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points. Joe Joe DuBrul rounded out the effort with a 10-point, 12-rebound double-double.
The AMCATS got the offense rolling early, striking first on the opening possession before the Cadets responded with a 24-4 run over the ensuing 10 minutes of action to grab a 24-6 lead at the 9:09 mark. Anna Maria sliced the lead back down to 11 points before clutch baskets from Dooling and Lewis Jr. halted the run.
Anna Maria remained within striking distance despite Norwich taking a 13-point lead at the half, trimming the Cadets’ advantage down to 10 points at the start of the second stanza. However, NU pieced together a 15-2 run that was capped by one of Murray’s impressive shots from long range. Norwich’s stout defense spelled doom for Anna Maria, as the Cadets took their biggest lead, 71-44, with just under three minutes left on Lewis Jr.’s rainbow 3-poiner from the top of the key. Charlie Rohr drilled a long-range shot to help put the finishing touches on the victory.
Norwich’s defense prevented any AMCAT player from reaching double-figures, as Jayden Dickerson led the way with seven points. The Cadets owned edges in points off turnovers (18-13) and fast break points (15-8).
Prior to tip-off, Norwich honored Lewis Jr. The fifth-year post player ends his career sitting sixth on the all-time scoring list with 1,380 points. The Cadets conclude their season at 12-13 overall and 6-11 in GNAC action.
“Donovan has been such a key contributor since the day he stepped on campus five years ago,” Booth said. “ I was so happy to see him end his career with a victory with his family in attendance to see the game.”
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Norwich 77, Anna Maria 58
NORTHFIELD — The Cadets closed out the season in impressive fashion, leading from start to finish during a blowout victory on Senior Day.
Maren McGinn finished her sophomore campaign with another double-digit showcase, posting 23 points on a 9-of-16 shooting effort to go along with 11 rebounds. Haley Brewster drilled three 3-pointers en route to an 20-point performance, while Silas Bernier dished out six assists while adding eight points for NU.
The Cadets kicked off the affair with a 7-0 spurt in two minutes of play and never looked back. A 10-0 run helped push Norwich ahead by double-figures. The Cadets carried that double-digit lead into the second quarter and prevented Anna Maria from gaining any momentum, as a handful of baskets from Brewster and McGinn kept the AMCATS at bay. An foul on a 3-point attempt at the buzzer allowed Anna Maria to head into the break trailing by 11 points.
The AMCATS trimmed the deficit to five on three occasions in the third quarter. Sharp passing and clutch buckets from Brittany Graham, Bernier, and Rachel Botala pushed the Cadets back in front by a double-digit margin.
Norwich’s lead ballooned to as large as 21 points during the fourth quarter, thanks to stellar baskets in the closing minutes from Alexis Matte, Kiley O’Brien and Mallorie Chalmers.
“Today’s win was a great way to end both our season and the careers of our senior student-athletes,” Norwich coach Mark Zacher said. “We are thankful to Anna Maria College for their understanding in allowing our injured players on the floor for the opening tip. From there, our team played well and showed the promise that lies ahead for this young squad in the future. They are a very special group and, even with the promise for next year, it was bittersweet as we say goodbye to our seniors.”
The Cadets held significant advantages in second-chance points (14-4), bench points (44-18) and points in the paint (32-22). Marinique Reddin and Gina Parmenter paced the AMCATS with 13 points apiece. Norwich honored its four graduating players: Graham, Matte, Katelyn DeSilvio and Bailey Reilly as well as student-assistant Cadafe Williams.
Norwich concludes the season with an 11-14 overall record and 7-10 mark in GNAC play.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Norwich 2, NEC 1
NORTHFIELD — The second-seeded Cadets held off the Pilgrims during a back-and-forth battle Saturdy in the quarterfinal action of the New England Hockey Conference playoffs.
The Pilgrims got the scoring started three minutes in on their first shot of the game. However, the Cadets responded three minutes later with a power-play goal by Keegan Mantaro. The shot from the blue line surprised a screened Andrew Kormos.
Norwich’s Alex Lewis and Holden Doggett broke in for a 2-on-1 scoring chance later in the first period. Kormos stopped the original shot, but Braedyn Aubin cleaned up the rebound to put Norwich in front.
Despite a scoreless second period, the Cadets were all over the Pilgrims and held a 14-8 shot advantage in the frame. Norwich prevented the Pilgrims from mounting much pressure in the third period and NU goalie Drennen Atherton slammed the door on any comeback hopes by making 24 saves on the night.
“We got huge efforts up and down the lineup,” Norwich coach Cam Ellsworth said. “I am thrilled to advance to next week.”
Norwich will host third-seeded Babson in Saturday’s 7 p.m. semifinal.
Hobart 7, CU 3
GENEVA, N.Y. — The Spartans were poised to upset Hobert College in the first round of the New England Hockey Conference tournament, but the Spartans couldn’t hold on at the end.
Castleton carried a 3-2 lead going into the third period, but Hobart dominated the final 20 minutes, scoring five goals to win going away. The Spartans’ goals came from Stone Stelzl, Jackson Kobelka and Zach Papapetros. Castleton finishes the season at 9-17.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Norwich 5, Johnson & Wales 0
NORTHFIELD — The second seeded Cadets opened their New England Hockey Conference run with a blowout victory in quarterfinal action at Kreitzberg Arena.
Norwich came out firing, scoring a goal before the Wildcats tallied a single shot. Senior Ingrid Holstad-Berge put Norwich ahead for good halfway through the opening frame. Freshman Olivia Boyer notched the early assist for the first of her three points on the day. As the period was winding down, Taylor Girouard found Ann Frederique Guay on the doorstep to put the Cadets up two at intermission.
Freshman Rylie McIntyre cleaned up a rebound from a Nikki Lague shot in the second period for the first goal of her collegiate career. Later in the period, Boyer tallied a shorthanded goal after Johnson & Wales goaltender Leah White mishandled the puck. Boyer scored her second of the game in the third period, with McIntyre and Holstad-Berge picking up their second points of the afternoon.
“Playoff wins are hard to come by as you get everyone’s best,” Norwich coach Sophie Leclerc Doherty said. “I thought we were decisive in our offensive effort, with Leocadia Clark making some big saves for us on the back end.”
The Cadets will continue their run in the NEHC playoffs when they host Southern Maine in the semifinals at Kreitzberg Arena at 3 p.m. Saturday.
William Smith 5, CU 0
The Castleton University women’s hockey team played William Smith even in the opening period, but it was downhill from there, as the Spartans fell 5-0 in a first round NEHC playoff game on Saturday at Spartan Arena.
Five different players found the back of the net for the Herons. Castleton finishes the season with a 14-11-1 record.
