Two of the top men’s basketball teams in the America East will face off in Burlington at 7 p.m. Saturday when the University of Vermont hosts UMass-Lowell.
Vermont will carry momentum into its meeting with the River Hawks after Finn Sullivan scored 21 points during Wednesday’s 74-65 win against the Maine Black Bears.
The Catamounts have gone 6-1 at home. Vermont ranks third in the America East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.3 points per game while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting. Coach John Becker’s squad is 14-10 overall and 8-2 in league play.
Dylan Penn is averaging 11.8 points and three rebounds per game for the Catamounts. Teammate Aaron Deloney has connected for an average of two 3-pointers each night out during the past 10 games.
UMass-Lowell owns a 20-6 overall record and has gone 7-4 against conference opponents. The River Hawks are the America East leader with an average of 37 rebounds per game. Abdoul Karim Coulibaly is averaging eight boards a game.
Allin Blunt is shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 long-distance shots per game for the River Hawks while averaging 10 points each outing. Everette Hammond is shooting 40.1% and averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.
The Catamounts are 8-2 in their past 10 games, averaging 73.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game during that span.
The River Hawks are 6-4 in their past 10 games, averaging 74.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Hansen sets PR
DURHAM, N.H. – U-32 graduate Oliver Hansen was third in the men’s 3000-meter run with a personal-best time of 8 minutes, 57.38 seconds on Thursday during a meet at the University of New Hampshire.
The Catamounts freshman was a four-year varsity standout for the Raiders and graduated with 10 team championships. He helped U-32 capture four straight cross country running crowns, four straight Nordic skiing championships and two track and field titles.
The Catamounts recorded several personal-best marks, including a victory for Alina Staten. The rookie led the UVM women who scored 33 points at the meet. The UVM men picked up four points.
Staten raced to the top mark in the women’s mile, crossing the line in 5:18.66 to nearly match her personal-best time. Caroline Deiss (5:22.33), Claire MacDonald (5:32.97) and Hannah Hayden(5:33.38) rounded out the top four in the run.
Vermont’s Rachel Barba recorded a runner-up result in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.79 seconds. She also placed third in the 400-meter run with a time of 1:01.72.
Cara Van de Meulebroecke posted a second-place finish in the women’s 3000-meter race with a time of 10:59.79 for the Cats. Teammate Emma Leary also cracked the top-three with a time of 11:07.81. Ava Johnson (11:09.81) and Shea Cushing (11:12.13) rounded out the top five.
Kate Kelly registered a mark of 10.03 meters in the triple jump to finish second. Megan Quade, Emma Hastings-Crummey, Cat Mawn and Olivia Cleary combined for a 4x400-meter time of 4:34.86 for second place. Quade registered a third-place finish in the 800-meter run with a time 2:27.55. Hayley Ross finished in 2:28.75.
Hastings-Crummey posted a third-place finish in the women’s 1000-meter run with a time of 3:08.19. Thomas Cunningham recorded Vermont’s top mark in the men’s mile, running a personal-best time of 4:34.48.
“(We had) a real small contingent of men today, but a couple really good performances in the 3K,” Vermont coach Matt Belfield said. “Oliver breaking nine minutes for the first time was a highlight for sure. The women ran inspired today, and the positive energy led to many personal-best efforts. Congrats to Alina for a nice win in the mile. And I also want to recognize Rachel Barba for really good speed work in the 400 and 200 heading into America East.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.