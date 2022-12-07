NORTHFIELD – The eighth-ranked Norwich men's hockey team will head into the winter break on a winning note after defeating No. 12 Plattsburgh State, 2-1, on Tuesday night at Kreitzberg Arena.
"I thought that game was up there with some of our best performances of the year," Cadets coach Cam Ellsworth said. "I'm proud of the group, very satisfied with the win and very happy about the first half."
The opening period was scoreless and then the Cadets struck first in the second period after the Cardinals were whistled for a penalty. Senior Philip Elgstam buried a wrist shot from the face-off circle for his third goal in the last two games. Four minutes later freshman Nick Cordeiro scored his first collegiate goal to give Norwich a 2-0 lead entering the second intermission.
Plattsburgh cut the Cadets' lead in half early in the third period. However, NU goalie Drennen Atherton shut the door by stopping 14 shots in the final period to close out the victory. Atherton finished with 34 saves, including 12 in the second period.
Norwich will host SUNY Canton on Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. during the Northfield Savings Bank Holiday Tournament.
MEN'S HOCKEY
Castleton 3, St. Michael’s 2
SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Spartans scored three goals in the opening period of their matchup Tuesday night, riding the hot start to a narrow victory over the Purple Knights.
Jackson Kobelka, Jackson Edwards, and Brandon Picard all found the back of the net in the first frame — Kobelka’s score was the first of his career — while Brandon Collett made 13 saves and allowed a pair of goals in his second victory of the season.
Castleton will travel to play Albertus Magnus at 4 p.m. Friday.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
Trinity 3, Norwich 0
HARTFORD, Conn. – Playing their fourth game in the past week, the Cadets fell short against Trinity on Tuesday night at the Koppel Community Sports Center.
For the first 40 minutes it was a scoreless affair until the Bantams broke through on a powerplay early in the third period and added an insurance marker just under three minutes later. Junior Leocadia Clark held the fort making 24 saves on 27 shots, however the Cadets only mustered 14 shots on the night.
"We were outworked by a great Trinity team," Norwich coach Sophie Leclerc Doherty. "Leo had a great game and gave us a chance. However, we couldn't put it all together."
The fifth ranked Cadets will host third-ranked Adrian at 7 p.m. Saturday as part of the 12th Annual East-West Classic at Kreitzberg Arena.
Sock Toss on tap
CASTLETON — The Castleton University women’s hockey team will be hosting a Sock Toss during Friday and Saturday’s games of the Castleton Invitational at Spartan Arena, in partnership with BROC Community Action’s Warming Others Winter Clothing Program.
The Spartans will grant free admission to anyone attending the tournament that donates at least one pair of new socks in their original packaging. All socks brought to the Castleton games during the tournament will be thrown on the ice when the Spartans score their first goal of the game. Fans bringing socks to non-Castleton games during the tournament can still gain free admission to the event by placing their new socks in a collection bin at the ticket window.
