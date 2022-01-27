NORTHFIELD — The Norwich University women’s ice hockey team rolled to a 10-0 victory over Johnson & Wales in New England Hockey Conference action at Kreitzberg Arena.
Freshman Taylor Girouard and Carly Gout each scored their first collegiate goals, while senior goalie Alexa Berg stopped all 15 shots she faced to extend her shutout streak to 220 consecutive minutes.
Senior defenseman Kayla Goleniak scored a shorthanded unassisted goal at the 9:38 mark of the first period to give the Cadets the lead. Fifteen skaters got on the scoresheet in the victory.
Norwich (13-4-0, 11-1-0 NEHC) won its fifth straight game as it heads into a home-and-home series with New England College on Friday and Saturday. The Cadets will host the Pilgrims at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Junior forward Ann-Frederique Guay continued her recent hot streak, netting two goals and adding one assist. Senior Maddie Moell added three assists as well to tie Guay for the team point lead in the game.
Senior defenseman Emma O’Neill scored her first goal of the season, while Mikah Baptiste, Molly Flanagan, Aimee Headland and Melianne Reynolds all tallied goals.
Norwich scored three goals in the first period and exploded for five more in the second period.
MEN’S BASKETBALLVermont 80, Stony Brook 67
STONY BROOK, N.Y. — Ben Shungu scored 21 points and Ryan Davis added 20 as Vermont extended its win streak to eight games, beating Stony Brook 80-67 on Wednesday night.
Eric Beckett had 13 points for Vermont (14-4, 6-0 America East Conference). Jahlil Jenkins had 17 points for the Seawolves (12-7, 4-2). Anthony Roberts added 16 points.
The Catamounts improve to 2-0 against the Seawolves this season. Vermont defeated Stony Brook 98-65 on Jan. 12.
“It was another great road win,” Vermont coach John Becker said. “I thought we were on our heels for the first 10 minutes and our second unit came in to give us some life. The second half we played well and made our run with good defense leading to good offense. Eric Beckett was great tonight and gave us a huge spark. He has stayed ready and took advantage of his opportunity tonight. I’m really proud of him and who he is.”
UVM 80, Stony Brook 67
VERMONT (14-4)
Davis 7-10 5-6 20, Powell 0-3 0-0 0, Mazzulla 1-6 0-0 3, Shungu 8-14 2-2 21, Sullivan 3-5 0-0 8, Beckett 5-7 0-0 13, Duncan 1-1 0-2 2, Deloney 1-2 2-2 5, Guillory 2-3 1-1 5, Fiorillo 1-2 0-0 3, Patella 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-53 10-13 80.
STONY BROOK (12-7)
Policelli 2-2 3-3 8, Greene 4-11 0-1 8, Jenkins 6-12 2-2 17, Rodriguez 0-4 0-0 0, Stephenson-Moore 3-7 0-0 7, A.Roberts 7-15 0-1 16, Habwe 3-5 0-1 6, Sayles 2-4 1-1 5. Totals 27-60 6-9 67. Halftime—Vermont 34-31. 3-Point Goals—Vermont 12-30 (Beckett 3-4, Shungu 3-8, Sullivan 2-4, Deloney 1-2, Fiorillo 1-2, Davis 1-3, Mazzulla 1-4, Guillory 0-1, Powell 0-2), Stony Brook 7-21 (Jenkins 3-5, A.Roberts 2-5, Policelli 1-1, Stephenson-Moore 1-3, Rodriguez 0-3, Greene 0-4). Rebounds—Vermont 34 (Mazzulla 6), Stony Brook 22 (Greene 7). Assists—Vermont 20 (Shungu 6), Stony Brook 13 (Jenkins, Habwe 3). Total Fouls—Vermont 14, Stony Brook 16. A—2,504 (4,160).
Anna Maria 76, Norwich 69
NORTHFIELD — The Cadets fell to their rival in a Great Northeast Athletic Conference action in Andrews Hall.
Norwich’s Donovan Lewis Jr. went 11 of 13 from the field and finished with 27 points and nine rebounds. Kyle Booth added 18 points. He knocked down two 3-pointers while pulling down nine boards. Teammate Jalen Olivero tied his career-high with eight assists.
Norwich (9-8, 4-5 GNAC) will travel to play Rivier at 1 p.m. Saturday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLNorwich 52, Anna Maria 37
Haley Brewster led the Cadets with 15 points after knocking down three shots from long range. Stitely had a big day on the glass as she led the team with nine boards. Teammate Rachel Botala pulled down eight boards
After Megan Burdett opened the scoring for the AMCATS, Stitely got the Cadets on the board early with a 3-pointer that gave Norwich the lead. Georgia’s Maren McGinn converted a layup give the Cadets an early edge. The Cadets fought hard in the first quarter to build a 13-6 advantage. The AMCATS rallied to carry a two-point lead into halftime.
Norwich did not take long to retake the lead in the second half, as Brittany Graham and Silas Bernier scored on back-to-back possessions. With the score tied at 24, the Cadets recorded six straight points before the AMCATS cut the lead down to two. The Cadets responded with a 10-0 run and led 42-30 at the start of the final quarter. Norwich maintained its double-digit lead to easily close out the victory.
Norwich (6-7, 4-2 GNAC) will visit Rivier at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Stony Brook 71, Vermont 63
BURLINGTON — After a back and forth affair with 12 lead changes, Stony Brook outscored UVM by 10 in the fourth quarter to win its seventh straight America East contest.
The Seawolves improve to 7-1 in league play, while the Catamounts fall to 5-3. First-year UVm guard Catherine Gilwee matched a career-high with 15 points. She hit a career-high five 3-pointers. She also had 15 points against the Seawolves on Jan. 12. Stony Brook is now 13-0 this season when leading at halftime.
“Once again, we had opportunities against a strong defensive team but we needed to make a few more plays,” UVM coach Alisa Kresge said. “They took advantage of our defensive breakdowns every time and that’s what good teams do. Proud of the effort going down seven late and cut it to two with the ball and a chance to tie or take the lead. Winning on the road is extremely tough and we need to have laser focus as we prepare for two tough road trips coming up.”
Castleton 57, NVU-Lyndon 37
CASTLETON — Fair Haven girls basketball coach Kyle Wilson and his current group of Slaters made sure to take a seat as close to the half-court line as they could for Wednesday night’s women’s basketball tilt between Castleton University and NVU-Lyndon.
Much like the court, their allegiance was split with a Slater on each side, the Spartans with freshman Ryleigh Coloutti and the Hornets with sophomore Kerigan Disorda.
It was Coloutti’s bunch that grabbed the win in the return of fans to Glenbrook Gymnasium.
Coloutti and Disorda were quite the pair playing their high school ball right down the road in Fair Haven. The two were key cogs in back-to-back Division II state championships in 2019 and 2020.
It was a cool moment going up against each in other in what is basically their backyard.
“It was great to have the support (from the Fair Haven team),” Coloutti said. “(Kerigan and I) talked a little before the game, but not during it. When the game started, it was all business.”
Coloutti wasn’t lying about it being all business. She was locked in all game long with one of the most well-rounded performances of her short collegiate career. The freshman guard scored a game-high 17 points and ripped down a career-high 17 rebounds.
“Ryleigh gave us a spark today,” said Spartans coach Tim Barrett. “She played well on both ends of the court.”
Castleton took over the game in the second quarter, outscoring Lyndon 20-8.
It was a nice response after a first quarter where the Hornets had the early control.
Sage Smith was the lone Lyndon player scoring in double figures with 12 points. She was followed by six from Ariez Pimentel. Disorda had her lone points in the first quarter, hitting a 3 to start the scoring.
The win snapped a mini two-game skid for Castleton. The Spartans (9-6) are at Southern Maine on Saturday. The Huskies beat CU in Castleton on Dec. 11.
NVU-Lyndon (6-4) hosts Maine Maritime on Friday and Saturday.
