The University of Vermont men’s basketball team finishes non-conference play Wednesday when the Catamounts host Colgate for a 2 p.m. tip-off at Patrick Gym.
UVM forward Ryan Davis averages 16.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. He’s blocked 13 shots, dished out 11 assists and made a dozen 3-pointers. Another huge contributor has been South Burlington native Ben Shungu (13.7 points, 4.5 rebounds per game). Teammate Isaiah Powell averages 11.4 points and seven rebounds per game.
The Catamounts (7-4) return to action after earning a 70-65 victory over Brown last Friday. Vermont also boasts victories over Northern Iowa (71-57), WPI (81-48), Yale (61-53), Evansville (58-49), Appalachian State (65-63) and Dartmouth (83-65). Coach John Becker’s team fell short against Maryland (68-57), Oakland (63-61), UNC-Greensboro (54-51) and Providence (68-58).
Colgate (4-8) visits the Green Mountain State as one of the top 3-point shooting teams in the nation. The Raiders shoot 39.5% from deep, which ranks 13th among NCAA squad. The Raiders make an average of 11.5 triples per game – the sixth-highest mark in Division I.
Nelly Cummings leads the Colgate attack with 17.6 points per game. The senior has made 32 of 64 long-range attempts this season, which is the ninth-highest percentage in the country. Cummings has missed the last two games due to injury. Jack Ferguson (11.9 points per game) also averages double figures for the Raiders, who have suffered losses in four of their last five games.
Vermont is 22-11 in the all-time series, which dates back to the third varsity game in UVM history. The Catamounts earned an 8-6 victory over the Raiders in 1901 for the program’s first win. Vermont and Colgate last met in 1995, when the Raiders won 95-91 in Hamilton, New York. Adonal Foyle was a star that season for Colgate before being selected with the 8th overall pick in the 1997 NBA Draft.
Eddie Benton had a historic night for the Catamounts when Vermont last hosted Colgate in 1994. The UVM Athletics Hall of Famer dropped 43 points against the Raiders to match the single-game program record at the time. Benton converted on 18 of 19 free-throw attempts, which is the fifth-highest total from the line in program history. The guard went on to set the single-game program scoring record 24 days later when he recorded 54 points against Drexel.
Vermont and Colgate were conference foes as members of the ECAC North from 1979 to 1988. The Raiders were also members of the North Atlantic Conference, which became America East, from 1988 to 1990.
Wednesday’s non-conference finale will broadcast live on ESPN3 with Rob Ryan and Bernie Cieplicki on the call. Fans can listen for free on the Vermont Sports Network, which will air on 97.1 FM in Burlington, 105.9 FM in Plattsburgh and 960 AM around the rest of the region. The radio broadcast is also available online at Catamounts All-Access with Brian McLaughlin on the call.
The America East announced Tuesday that Vermont’s home matchup vs. New Hampshire on Jan. 6 will be televised nationally on ESPNU. The opening tip is slated for 7 p.m. The Catamounts host the league’s yearly regular season ESPNU game for the first time since 2017.
