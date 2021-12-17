Starksboro’s Ryan Cochran-Siegle took ninth in Friday’s men’s super-G World Cup race in Val Gardena, Italy.
Cochran-Siegle finished the race in 1:26.90, which was 0.99 seconds off the winning time of Aleksander Kilde.
Cochran-Siegle’s teammate Travis Ganong was a spot behind in 10th. The U.S. men also featured strong results by Jared Goldberg (30th), Bryce Bennett (38th), Steven Nyman (42nd) and Middlebury College’s Erik Arvidsson Erik Arvidsson (43rd).
Men’s Alpine skiing action continues on Saturday with a downhill race. Racers will compete in giant slalom Sunday on the other side of the valley in Alta Badia. The U.S. women’s Alpine skiers are in Val d’Isere, France for a downhill race Saturday and a super-G Monday.
The Craftsbury Outdoor Center hosted the first two of three events of the U.S. Biathlon International Team Trials. Racers are attempting to qualifying for IBU Cup action Jan. 8-9 in Brezno-Osrblie, Slovakia. That event will be combined with a time trial as the final qualification events for Olympic Team selection.
Craftsbury’s Kelsey Dickinson won Wednesday’s 7.5-kilometer sprint in 21 minutes, 5 seconds. She was a perfect 4 for 4 while shooting in prone and made 3 of 4 attempts while standing. Teammate Hallie Grossman missed one shot from each position and placed second in 21:19. CrossCut’s Amanda Kautzer (22:00) was third after holding off Craftsbury’s Tara Geraghty-Moats (22:18).
Max Durtschi won the men’s 10k sprint while competing for both CrossCut and the U.S. Biathlon Association. He went 6 of 8 at the shooting range and crossed the line in 23:32. Durtschi was followed by NGB racers Vaclav Cervenka (23:53) and Maxime Germain (23:57). Craftsbury’s racers were Raleigh Goessling (fourth, 24:11), Luke Brown (eighth, 25:13) and Carsen Campbell (ninth, 25:34).
Grossman won Thursday’s 12.5-kilometer mass-start event in 44:50.2. She was trailed by Craftsbury teammates Kautzer (second, 45:26), Dickinson (third, 46:22.3) and Geraghty-Moats (eighth, 49:27.4). Durtschi won the men’s mass-start competition in 41:42.9. Campbell finished second in 42:54), while Brown (fifth, 43:53.4) and Goessling (eighth, 46:20.6) were also sharp.
Saturday’s sprint action will kick off at 10 a.m. The women will complete a 7.5k course and the men will travel 10k. The IBU Cup season kicked off during Thanksgiving week in Idre, Sweden. Dickinson and Rutland’s Chloe Levins qualified for the women’s pursuit.
Stratton Mountain’s Lindsey Jacobellis qualified in second during the women’s snowboard cross event in Cervinia, Italy, earning a spot in Saturday’s final. Manchester Center’s Alex Diebold qualified 32nd in the men’s competition, missing the cut for the final.
Killington Mountain School’s Hannah Soar was eighth in the women’s moguls competition in Alpe D’Huez, France on Friday. American teammate Tess Johnson finished third and Kai Owens was seventh. There will be dual moguls competition on Saturday.
Cross-country skiers are slated to compete in Dresden, Germany for sprints Saturday and Sunday. Stratton Mountain T2 racers Julia Kern and Jessie Diggins are among those competing on the women’s side Saturday along with Hailey Swirbul and Hannah Halvorsen. Vermonter Ben Ogden is competing for the U.S. men in addition to Kevin Bolger, James Clinton Schoonmaker and Luke Jager. Team sprints will take place Sunday.
There are parallel giant slalom snowboard races set for Saturday in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy,
