CAPITAL DIVISION

BOYS SOCCER

ALL-LEAGUE SELECTIONS

PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

Ben Collier, Montpelier
Oliver Nigro, Peoples

COACHES OF THE YEAR

Colin Crawford-Stempel, Paine Mt.
Joe Yalicki, Harwood

REFEREE OF THE YEAR

Peter Rossi

FIRST TEAM

Jordan Shullenberger Harwood Junior
Jack Birmingham Harwood Senior
Chris James Harwood Senior
Adam Porterfield Harwood Junior
Ben Collier Montpelier Senior
Will Bruzzese Montpelier Senior
Ronnie Riby-Williams Montpelier Senior
Noah Samuelsen Montpelier Senior
Cayde Micknak North Country Senior
Cooper Brueck North Country Junior
Ian Applegate North Country Senior
Adrian Bryan Stowe Senior
Wiley Barnett Stowe Senior
Ben Nissenbaum Stowe Junior
Oliver Nigro Peoples Senior
Cole Grant Peoples Senior
Kayl Humke U-32 Senior
Sean Butler U-32 Senior
Caiden Crawford-Stempel Paine Mt. Senior
Reed Kehler Hazen Senior
Elliot Jones Thetford Senior
Nick Matteis Lyndon Senior
Ryan Glassford Spaulding Senior

SECOND TEAM

Zachary Smith Harwood Sophomore
Adin Combs Harwood Junior
Cooper Olney Harwood Junior
Brooks Duprey Montpelier Senior
Sina Fallahi Montpelier Senior
Felx Seiler Montpelier Junior
Noah Fortin North Country Junior
Austin Giroux North Country Senior
Carson Matckie Stowe Junior
TJ Guffey Stowe Junior
Chandler Follensbee Peoples Junior
Nathan Nolan Peoples Junior
Finn O'Donnell U-32 Junior
Dylan Hinchcliffe U-32 Junior
Nick Passalacqua Paine Mt. Senior
Ethan Miller Paine Mt. Senior
Tyson Davison Hazen Senior
Levi West Randolph Senior
Ethan Marshia Thetford Senior
Mack Briglin Thetford Senior
Colby Lafluer Lake Region Junior
Sullivan Davis Lyndon Senior
Matt Redmond Spaulding Sophomore
George Sullivan Lamoille Senior

HONORABLE MENTION

Liam Combs Harwood Freshman
Brio Levitt Montpelier Sophomore
Clayton Foster Montpelier Freshman
Alex Giroux North Country Freshman
Amos Willey North Country Senior
Levi Brewer North Country Sophomore
Henry Riley Stowe Junior
Woody Reichelt Stowe Junior
Evan Reichelt Stowe Junior
Luke Farley Stowe Senior
Mathew Moeykens Peoples Senior
Zander Washzuch Peoples Freshman
Cooper Shove Peoples Sophomore
Ben Clark U-32 Junior
Logan Amell Paine Mt. Senior
Pietro Cie Paine Mt. Senior
Jon Tenney Paine Mt. Senior
Travis Robillaird Paine Mt. Senior
Tucker Hall Paine Mt. Junior
Andrew Lewis Randolph Senior
Benjamin Hanford Randolph Sophomore
Fritz Junker Thetford Senior
Boone Fahey Thetford Freshman
Liam Oliver Lake Region Sophomore
Lincoln Racine Lake Region Freshman
Aiden Poginy Lake Region Junior
Robbie Bowman Lake Region Senior
Aiden Bogie Lyndon Senior
Aiden Hale Lyndon Senior
John Jesmoth Spaulding Senior
Ian MacDonald Spaulding Senior
Bryce Asper Lamoille Senior
Jadon Baker Hazen Junior
Lincoln Michaud Hazen Junior
Gabe Michaud Hazen Sophomore
Tyler Rivard Hazen Junior
Xavier Hill Hazen Sophomore

