Coaches unveil boys soccer All-League teams Nov 10, 2021

CAPITAL DIVISIONBOYS SOCCERALL-LEAGUE SELECTIONS PLAYERS OF THE YEARBen Collier, MontpelierOliver Nigro, PeoplesCOACHES OF THE YEARColin Crawford-Stempel, Paine Mt.Joe Yalicki, HarwoodREFEREE OF THE YEARPeter RossiFIRST TEAMJordan Shullenberger Harwood JuniorJack Birmingham Harwood SeniorChris James Harwood SeniorAdam Porterfield Harwood JuniorBen Collier Montpelier SeniorWill Bruzzese Montpelier SeniorRonnie Riby-Williams Montpelier SeniorNoah Samuelsen Montpelier SeniorCayde Micknak North Country SeniorCooper Brueck North Country JuniorIan Applegate North Country SeniorAdrian Bryan Stowe SeniorWiley Barnett Stowe SeniorBen Nissenbaum Stowe JuniorOliver Nigro Peoples SeniorCole Grant Peoples SeniorKayl Humke U-32 SeniorSean Butler U-32 SeniorCaiden Crawford-Stempel Paine Mt. SeniorReed Kehler Hazen SeniorElliot Jones Thetford SeniorNick Matteis Lyndon SeniorRyan Glassford Spaulding SeniorSECOND TEAMZachary Smith Harwood SophomoreAdin Combs Harwood JuniorCooper Olney Harwood JuniorBrooks Duprey Montpelier SeniorSina Fallahi Montpelier SeniorFelx Seiler Montpelier JuniorNoah Fortin North Country JuniorAustin Giroux North Country SeniorCarson Matckie Stowe JuniorTJ Guffey Stowe JuniorChandler Follensbee Peoples JuniorNathan Nolan Peoples JuniorFinn O'Donnell U-32 Junior Dylan Hinchcliffe U-32 JuniorNick Passalacqua Paine Mt. SeniorEthan Miller Paine Mt. SeniorTyson Davison Hazen SeniorLevi West Randolph SeniorEthan Marshia Thetford SeniorMack Briglin Thetford SeniorColby Lafluer Lake Region JuniorSullivan Davis Lyndon SeniorMatt Redmond Spaulding SophomoreGeorge Sullivan Lamoille SeniorHONORABLE MENTIONLiam Combs Harwood FreshmanBrio Levitt Montpelier SophomoreClayton Foster Montpelier FreshmanAlex Giroux North Country FreshmanAmos Willey North Country SeniorLevi Brewer North Country SophomoreHenry Riley Stowe JuniorWoody Reichelt Stowe JuniorEvan Reichelt Stowe JuniorLuke Farley Stowe SeniorMathew Moeykens Peoples SeniorZander Washzuch Peoples FreshmanCooper Shove Peoples SophomoreBen Clark U-32 JuniorLogan Amell Paine Mt. SeniorPietro Cie Paine Mt. SeniorJon Tenney Paine Mt. SeniorTravis Robillaird Paine Mt. SeniorTucker Hall Paine Mt. JuniorAndrew Lewis Randolph SeniorBenjamin Hanford Randolph SophomoreFritz Junker Thetford SeniorBoone Fahey Thetford FreshmanLiam Oliver Lake Region SophomoreLincoln Racine Lake Region FreshmanAiden Poginy Lake Region JuniorRobbie Bowman Lake Region SeniorAiden Bogie Lyndon SeniorAiden Hale Lyndon SeniorJohn Jesmoth Spaulding SeniorIan MacDonald Spaulding SeniorBryce Asper Lamoille SeniorJadon Baker Hazen JuniorLincoln Michaud Hazen JuniorGabe Michaud Hazen SophomoreTyler Rivard Hazen JuniorXavier Hill Hazen Sophomore
