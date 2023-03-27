Eight Capital Division basketball teams at the Barre Aud this winter proved that you can have quality and quantity all at once.
And it was no surprise Monday when the coaches’ post-season awards were top-heavy with players from each of those elite squads.
The boys post-season honors included four Spaulding athletes and three standouts from Montpelier after the Crimson Tide and Solons set a high bar in Division II. The girls All-Star selections featured two players from Spaulding and Harwood, which were both D-II powerhouses.
The D-III representation was also impressive, as the Hazen (20-4) and Thetford (16-6) boys put up strong fights all season against much bigger schools. The Wildcats eliminated the Panthers, 66-43, in the semifinals before suffering a 57-52 loss to Winooski in the title game.
Double-double master Tyler Rivard collected Capital Division Player of the Year honors, while Montpelier’s Nick Foster was named Coach of the Year. The Solons (21-3) suffered a pair of regular-season losses to Spaulding (23-1) before claiming payback with a 60-53 semifinal victory over the Tide. Montpelier was in complete control from start to finish during a 63-36 championship victory over North Country.
On the girls’ side, sharpshooter Sakoya Sweeney emerged as the Player of the Year after guiding Lake Region (14-8) to the D-II quarterfinals. Harwood’s Tom Young took home the top coaching award following a 14-7 campaign with the resurgent Highlanders. Young’s team advanced to the D-II semifinals, while coach Tanya MacAuley’s Spaulding side (19-5) made it to the D-II title game for the second year in a row. The Tide treated fans to a thriller in the championship and nearly pulled off a big upset during a 47-42 loss to undefeated North Country.
The league’s D-III girls squads also turned heads, with semifinalist Peoples Academy (15-8) and runner-up Thetford (18-6) leading the way. The Panthers snapped Hazen’s 20-game winning streak during a 50-32 semifinal victory before falling short, 44-40, in the final against Windsor.
CAPIT
AL DIVISION BOYS ALL-STARS
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Tyler River, Hazen
COACH OF THE YEAR
Nick Foster, Montpelier
FIRST TEAM
Tyler Rivard, Hazen Cooper Diego, Spaulding Carson Cody, Montpelier Carter Bruzzese, Montpelier Austin Wheeler, Lyndon
SECOND TEAM
Riley Severy, Spaulding Tavarius Vance, Spaulding Cole McAllister, Spaulding Brady Donahue, Williamstown Ronnie Riby-Williams, Montpelier
HONORABLE MENTION
Tobey Bellows, Harwood Xavier Hill, Hazen Sawyer Beck, Peoples Ethan Davignon, Randolph Mitchell Parkman, Thetford
CAPITAL DIVISION GIRLS ALL-STARS
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Sakoya Sweeney, Lake Region
COACH OF THE YEAR
Tom Young, Harwood
FIRST TEAM
Yvonne Roberge, Spaulding Brooke’lyn Robinson, Lyndon Sage MacAuley, Spaulding Shelby Wells, Peoples Quinn Nelson, Harwood
SECOND TEAM
Addie Cadwell, Thetford Maddie Mousley, Thetford Maggi Ellsworth, Oxbow Cara Richardson, U-32 Jill Rundle, Harwood
HONORABLE MENTION
