Since 1975 when the Lions Twin State Soccer Cup made its debut at Middlebury College, the annual high school All-Star senior event was played every year.
Until 2020 when it was derailed by COVID.
The Lions organization and coaches from Vermont and New Hampshire want to make certain the game gets back on track this summer.
The Lions and coaches from both states met via Zoom on Wednesday night and hammered out some details. They agreed on a plan to have the boys and girls games played July 17 at Hanover (N.H.) High School.
The times have yet to be determined, although the customary kickoffs off at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. are not likely. The games will probably be spaced further apart to get fans in and out between contests.
There will also not be the usual three-day camp at the site due to COVID protocol. The teams will have a set number of practices in their home state.
The money raised from the game is divided between Vermont and New Hampshire for various projects important to each state. The Lions organization has long been known for its effort to raise money and awareness for people with sight and hearing problems.
The game between the top recent graduates from Vermont and New Hampshire showcased only the male players from the two states when it began. The women’s game was added in 1983.
Five of the last six games were played at Castleton University. New England College in Henniker, N.H., was the 2017 host.
The Lions intend to honor the players selected to the 2020 Lions Cup who did not get to play in the game.
The Vermont girls selected for the 2020 game: Burlington’s Helen Worden, Burr and Burton Academy’s Grace Pinkus, CVU’s Gillian Magnier and Shelby Stratton, Essex’s Emma Whitney, Harwood’s Amaya Rogers, Milton’s Marcy Dockham and Olivia King, Mount Anthony’s Jordan Mattison and Rachel Jones, Mount Abraham’s Addy Harris, Mount Mansfield’s Lauren Flewelling, Montpelier’s Cypress Levitt, North Country’s Grace Giroux, Otter Valley’s Olivia White, Rice’s Alex Dostie, Rivendell’s Kendall Boisvert, Rutland’s Caroline Coloutti and Logan Kinsman, Thetford’s Grace Davis, South Burlington’s Mia Harton and Madeline Liebegott, Spaulding’s Cassandra Graves and Vergennes’ Emily Rooney.
Selected to the Vermont 2020 boys team: BFA-St. Albans’ Kam Dunsmore, Brattleboro’s Gus Williams and Luke Williams, Burr and Burton Academy’s Will Fox, CVU’s Jonah Roberts, Erik Stolen and Cullen Swett, Colchester’s Foster Viau, Hartford’s Kaj Boerri and Nick Jones, Harwood’s Ollie Hammond, Middlebury’s Spencer Doran, Milton’s Nick Desouza, Mount Abraham’s Eric McKean, Mount Mansfield’s Ezra Bush and Asher Symanowicz, Otter Valley’s Sawyer Pierpont, St. Johnsbury’s Konrad Tillman and Gregor Vogel, South Burlington’s Spencer Baker and Sammy Slamani, Stowe’s Jackson Seivwright and Alex Tilgner and Winooski’s Lek Nath Luite.
It was determined Wednesday that these players will be be invited to the game July 17 and honored at halftime.
The New Hampshire players have already been selected for the 2021 game, but the Vermont players have not.
“We will be having meetings in the next couple of weeks when we will select players,” Leland & Gray coach Chris Barton said.
Hanover’s field is artificial turf and lighted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.