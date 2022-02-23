VERMONT TWIN STATE SOCCER TEAMS
BOYS ROSTER
Domenick Puttlitz Colchester GK Liam Laidlaw St. Johnsbury GK/F Murphy Young St. Johnsbury B Karl Daly Burlington B Jordan Gardner Mt. Anthony B Will Bruzzese Montpelier B Caden Button Milton B Charles Rodjenski Mt. Mansfield B Oliver Nigro Peoples Academy M Elias Stowell-Aleman Green Mountain M Cooper Goodrich Milton M Ben Collier Montpelier M Sumner Nenninger S. Burlington M Matt Spiller BFA-Fairfax M Chance Therrien CVU M Jonah Mahe Vergennes M Tyler Corey MSJ F Everett Mosher Green Mountain F Gonzalez Arakaza Burlington F Zack Logan Milton F Nathan Potter Mt. Anthony F Adrian Bryan Stowe F
COACHES
Angie Faraci Peoples Head Coach Glen Button Milton Asst. Coach Joe Yalicki Harwood Asst. Coach Jacob Walker Green Mountain Asst. Coach
GIRLS ROSTER
Kathryn Moore Rutland GK Lexi Gerow Mt. Anthony GK Anna Jennemann Burlington B Greta Heldman S. Burlington B Hannah Lockhart Woodstock B Hattie Barker Mt. Mansfield B Josie Chitambar North Country B Julia Brand Burr and Burton B Malinn Sigler Stowe B Meghan Barilone Mt. Anthony B Anna Diebold Burlington M Chloe Mattson Spaulding M Jocelyn Chunn BFA St. Albans M Lauren Towne U-32 M Madison Goddard Rice M Madison King-Thurber S. Burlington M Maggie Ryan Colchester M Natalie McMahon Essex M Tanum Nelson Harwood M Camryn Kinsman Rutland F Hannah Turner Middlebury F Kimberly Cummings Green Mountain F Maggie Mckearin Proctor F Sabrina Goslin Mt. Mansfield F
COACHES
