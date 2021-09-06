Fayston driver Brooks Clark continued his rise among the American-Canadian Tour elite by capping a season sweep at Barre’s Thunder Road on Sunday.
Clark took the lead from Derek O’Donnell with 23 laps remaining in the 43rd Optical Expressions Berlin Labor Day Classic 200 and held on at the end to earn the $5,000 top prize.
The win came four months after Clark captured the Community Bank N.A. 150 on Thunder Road’s opening day. For sweeping the season series, Clark will take home more than $9,000 in combined purse money and contingency awards.
O’Donnell led the event after a lap-three caution for Kyle Pembroke’s turn-three slide. After O’Donnell grabbed the lead from pole-sitter Matt White, he and Jimmy Hebert led a breakaway from the field until Gabe Brown made contact with Jason Corliss to bring out a caution flag with 69 laps complete. Two more quick yellows followed, with a turn-three melee on lap 84 involving Cody Blake, Tyler Cahoon and Cooper Bouchard.
Those yellows allowed Christopher Pelkey, Bobby Therrien and Clark to join the mix near the front. O’Donnell kept all of them in his rear view mirror until the next caution flag came out on lap 118 when ACT point leader D.J. Shaw suffered flat right-front tire. Therrien was one of a handful of cars to gamble on taking fresh right-side tires during the caution. However, the move backfired as Therrien got tangled up with Jimmy Renfrew Jr. and Derek Gluchacki on the backstretch seven laps later.
The seventh caution flag resulted in a restart on lap 134 following another hard wreck that featured White climbing the turn-one wall. After that, things got serious at the front. With laps winding down and the potential for rain, Herbert gave it all he had on the outside while Clark put the heat on down low. Once his bid for the lead failed, Hebert was initially able to get in line with the second spot — until Clark pinned him behind a lapped car a few circuits later.
Clark then set his sights on O’Donnell. He first attempted to use the outside lane with 35 to go, keeping a fender alongside his competitor for several laps before having to drop back. After gathering himself for another charge, Clark ducked beneath O’Donnell while coming off turn four to complete the 177th circuit. O’Donnell attempted to slam the door while entering turn one, but Clark maintained his position and O’Donnell ended up sideways. Clark backed off enough for O’Donnell to regain control and then scooted through to the top spot.
Behind them, Pelkey was able to get past Hebert for third. Pelkey then made a move in hopes of passing O’Donnell on the inside. However, he spun with 16 laps remaining to bring out the final caution. Hebert stuck the nose of his car past O’Donnell on the restart for second. But by the time Hebert had gotten clear for the spot, Clark was already gone. Corliss then snaked past O’Donnell and got into a side-by-side battle with Hebert for second, which sealed the deal for Clark.
Hebert fended off Corliss to take the runner-up spot, continuing his late-season rebirth on the ACT Tour. O’Donnell settled for fourth, with Scott Dragon placing fifth. Darrell Morin, Pembroke, Pelkey, Shaw and Marcel J. Gravel completed the top-10.
East Burke’s Colin Cornell snapped a long winless streak with a victory in the 40-lap Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tiger feature. Cornell, who was carrying a paint scheme to honor American troops recently lost in Afghanistan, rallied from the sixth starting position to third before the second caution on lap 12 for Jamon Perry’s flat tire. Kelsea Woodard and pole-sitter Adam Maynard had the front row for the restart, but Cornell found a way to pass both at once.
After Woodard nailed the turn-three wall to bring out the final caution at the halfway mark, Milton’s Sam Caron moved to the second spot. Cornell and Caron chased each other away from the pack, with Caron looking to the outside multiple times. There was no way around Cornell, though, as he marched to his third career Thunder Road victory.
Bryan Wall Jr. battled outside Maynard for the third spot nearly the entire second half of the event before nipping him at the finish line. Michael Martin, Derrick Calkins, Jaden Perry, Logan Powers and Stephen Martin rounded out the top-10. Michael Martin retook the points lead from Stephen Martin with two events to go.
The RK Miles Street Stocks ran a pair of 25-lap features to make up for a rainout earlier this season. In the FloRacing double-purse feature to start the night, Wolcott’s Jamie Davis snagged his 13th career Street Stock victory.
Davis and South Burlington’s Michael Gay inherited the front row with two laps to go when Tommy Smith and Kasey Collins got together coming to a restart. Smith had to pit with a flat right-front tire, Trevor Jaques was forced out of the top-five due to a flat left front tire, and Collins was sent to the rear for his involvement in the incident.
Davis and Gay were even when they took the white flag. As they entered turn four for the final time, Davis put a fender out front just as Gay got a little tight and bounced off Davis’ door. Davis fishtailed and hit the front-stretch wall with the right-rear wheel. But he kept his foot to the floorboard and beat Gay to the line by a radiator cap just before his tire flew off the car altogether.
Teammates Jeffrey Martin, Chris Davis and Kylar Davis worked their way through the field to take positions 3-5, respectively. Josh Lovely, Kaiden Fisher, Luke Peters, Will Hennequin and Cam Powers rounded out the top-10.
In the regularly-scheduled Labor Day feature, Gay kept up his momentum by picking up the win. Gay was running a distant second to Scott Weston at the halfway point when a multi-car fiasco erupted on the backstretch. The incident included crashes by Taylor Hoar and Dean Switser. As Weston slowed down for the red flag, his right-rear tire deserted his car with 12 laps remaining.
That put Gay in the lead for the restart, with Justin Blakely alongside. Gay took advantage of his good fortune and motored away over the final circuit to prevail. It was Gay’s second career Street Stock victory. His only previous triumph was at the 2017 Labor Day Classic.
Jeffrey Martin continued his strong day by catching Jaques down the homestretch for second. Kyler Davis, Luke Peters, Blakely, Chris Davis, Kaiden Fisher and Tom Campbell along earned top-10 finishes.
Worcester’s Rodney Campbell capped the program with his first career Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warrior victory. Campbell started on the pole for the 20-lap feature and led an early three-car breakaway over Frank Putney and Mark Beaulieu. The chase pack gained strength after a pair of lap-nine incidents, with Matt Ballard and Jamie York joining the mix.
The dogfight came to a head when Beaulieu smacked the turn-four wall coming to the white flag. The leaders took the white flag before the caution came out, so they had to race back to the line under ACT procedures. Campbell beat everyone back to the line for a long-awaited victory.
York and Taylor Sayers, a pair of hometown racers, snuck through the carnage to finish second and third, respectively. They were followed to the checkered flag by Josh Vilbrin, Ballard, Putney, Bert Duffy, Andrea St. Amour, Bill O’Connor and Neal Foster.
The ACT Late Model Tour will return to action at New Hampshire’s White Mountain Motorsports Park on Sept. 26. The $5,000-to-win Fall Foliage 200 caps two days of racing that also includes the $5,000-to-win R&R Raceparts Street Stock Open, NELCAR Legends and Bandoleros, White Mountain’s weekly divisions and the Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors. Adult admission is $35 for a two-day ticket.
Thunder Road resumes weekly racing at 7 p.m. Friday with WDEV Radio/Calkins Portable Toilets Night. The event includes a full card of action for all four Thunder Road divisions plus the annual “Port-a-Potty Grand Prix.”
