Brooks Clark roared from deep in the field to record his first American-Canadian Tour victory Sunday in a wild Community Bank N.A. 150 at Thunder Road.
Clark took the lead for good from Shelburne’s Trampas Demers with 21 laps to go and held him off for the victory after starting 21st on the grid.
The Fayston driver secured the biggest victory of his career during an event filled with twists and turns. Several early contenders were sidelined by a spate of mid-race crashes before Clark and Demers put on a show down the stretch.
Montpelier’s Kyle Pembroke started on the pole and led the first 54 laps. Behind him, the field shuffled early and often. The first major surprise occurred on lap 22 when reigning ACT champion Jimmy Hebert went to the pits and did not return. Six circuits later, Matt White’s car abruptly shut down while he was challenging Pembroke. Bobby Therrien took over second place on the restart, but he couldn’t keep up on the outside as D.J. Shaw and Scott Dragon both rolled past underneath.
Dragon took the high lane around Shaw for second shortly before the third yellow on lap 53 for Tyler Cahoon’s stalled automobile. The next two laps completely changed the complexion of the race. Pembroke led on the initial restart, but Dragon put his nose out front for lap 55.
As Dragon attempted to pass Pembroke coming out of turn four the next time around, the two cars made contact. As a result, Dragon ended up slamming the turn one wall. Dragon wasn’t hurt in the incident, but he was done for the day. Pembroke was sent to the rear for his involvement.
Demers inherited the lead for the restart, followed by Shaw, Clark, Christopher Pelkey and ACT rookie Erick Sands. As the field took the green flag, Pelkey and Sands triggered a seven-car pile-up entering turn one. The day ended right there for Pelkey, Sands, Matt Anderson and three-time Community Bank N.A. 150 winner Jason Corliss. Stephen Donahue, Jesse Switser and Cody Blake also sustained damage.
There was another caution at lap 63 when rookie Cooper Bouchard backed into the turn one wall. Clark was all over Demers through the seventh caution on lap 81 for Switser shutting down. The Fayston driver went to the outside on lap 85, and finally inched in front with 89 laps complete. Clark finally cleared Demers just before the eighth and final yellow flag was triggered by Shawn Swallow’s turn-three spin.
On the restart, Demers regained the upper hand after multiple lead changes and some door-slapping along the way. Demers, who was also searching for his first ACT win, established a gap between himself and Clark. However, Clark ran him back down on the long green-flag run, eventually going back around the outside on lap 129. Demers simply couldn’t mount enough of counter-attack as Clark locked up his sixth career Thunder Road win.
Wolcott natives Marcel J. Gravel and Brendan Moodie put on a battle of their own. After multiple crossover moves and many side-by-side laps, Gravel finally got clear of Moodie with 17 laps remaining and wound up placing third.
Moodie held off a brief charge from Ben Rowe for fourth. Shaw came back from multiple mid-race pit stops for a sixth-place finish. Donahue, Dylan Payea, Blake and Therrien completed the top-10.
Flying Tigers driver Jaden Perry started his season the right way with a runaway victory. Perry started eighth for the 40-lap feature and steadily moved up through the field. He poked a bumper in front of pole-sitter Keegan Lamson at the halfway mark when Chris LaForest, Rich Lowery and rookie Justin Prescott tangled in turn three to bring out the race’s only caution.
On the restart, Perry stretched his lead and cruised to the victory. It was the third career Thunder Road Flying Tiger win for Perry, who also has multiple triumphs at New Hampshire’s White Mountain Motorsports Park.
Bryan Wall Jr. keep Middlesex driver Logan Powers at bay for the second half of the event to finish second. Powers mixed it up with Craftsbury Common’s Stephen Martin in the final laps, with Powers dropping back as a result. Martin ended up third, with Sam Caron, Tyler Austin, Powers, Colin Cornell, Cameron Ouellette, rookie Brandon Gray and Kelsea Woodard rounding out the top-10.
Barre’s Jeffrey Martin survived several close calls en route to victory in the 25-lap Street Stock feature. The former champion jumped to the lead off the outside pole and quickly pulled away as Northfield’s James Dopp settled into second.
It wasn’t easy for Martin, who he had to constantly weave and dodge his way through lapped traffic. The closest call came when teammate Chris Davis bounced off the frontstretch wall right in front of Martin with two laps to go. Martin was able to thread the needle three-wide in turn one to maintain the top spot.
After Martin had taken the white flag, Thomas Peck spun in the middle of the backstretch. Derek Farnham had nowhere to go and made contact with Peck. As a result, Farnham’s machine machine over. The red flag came out and ended the race right there, with the field being scored as they came across on lap 24 per Thunder Road procedures.
Martin earned his 10th career Street Stock victory, with Dopp placing second and Shelburne’s Kaiden Fisher finishing third. They were followed by Tom Campbell and Luke Peters. Dean Switser Jr., Kyler Davis, Jamie Davis, Tommy Smith and rookie Trevor Jaques finished sixth through 10th, respectively.
Paige Whittemore’s heartbreak was Fred Fleury’s joy in the 20-lap Road Warrior feature. Whittemore inherited the lead on lap five when Matt Ballard suddenly shut down. Fleury chased Whittemore away from the field as both attempted to earn their first Road Warrior victory.
As they worked around lapped cars coming into turn four on lap 16, Whittemore ended up three-wide with the traffic. A slight bobble ended with her smacking the frontstretch wall and limping to the pits. Fleury ended up with a big lead and coasted to his second victory of the weekend after also winning Saturday’s Car Show event.
Graniteville’s Frank Putney drove his Scooby Doo “Mystery Machine” tribute car to a runner-up finish. He was followed by Northfield’s Josh Vilbrin. Nate Brien, Andrea St. Amour, Mark Beaulieau, Bert Duffy, Dan Garrett Jr., Taylor Sayers and Jacob Hall-Larsen.
The ACT Late Model Tour will return to action at New Hampshire’s Lee USA Speedway on May 16. The 150-lap event is part of a tripleheader with the Pro All Stars Series Super Late Models and PASS Modifieds. Post time is 2 p.m.
Thunder Road wil be back in action May 28 with the 58th Mekklesen RV Memorial Day Classic at 1:30 p.m. The Late Models open the “King of the Road” chase with the 125-lap event, while the Flying Tigers go 100 laps in the Triple Crown Series opener. The Street Stocks and Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors round out the card. Admission is $20 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12.
COMMUNITY BANK N.A. 150 RESULTS
AT THUNDER ROAD
MAY 2, 2021
ACT LATE MODEL TOUR
Pos., Start Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown, Laps 1. ( 21) Brooks Clark ( 68VT) , Waitsfield, VT , 150 Laps 2. ( 8) Trampas Demers ( 85VT) , Shelburne, VT , 150 Laps 3. ( 11) Marcel J. Gravel ( 86VT) , Wolcott, VT , 150 Laps 4. ( 22) Brendan Moodie ( 94VT) , Wolcott, VT , 150 Laps 5. ( 19) Ben Rowe ( 4ME) , Turner, ME , 150 Laps 6. ( 7) D.J. Shaw ( 04VT) , Center Conway, NH , 150 Laps 7. ( 20) Stephen Donahue ( 2VT) , Graniteville, VT , 150 Laps 8. ( 23) Dylan Payea ( 7NH) , Milton, VT , 150 Laps 9. ( 5) Cody Blake ( 99VT) , Barre, VT , 150 Laps 10. ( 3) Bobby Therrien ( 5VT) , Hinesburg, VT , 150 Laps 11. ( 1) Kyle Pembroke ( 27VT) , Montpelier, VT , 150 Laps 12. ( 15) Tyler Cahoon ( 38VT) , Danville, VT , 150 Laps 13. ( 9) Derek Gluchacki ( 03MA) , North Dartmouth, MA , 150 Laps 14. ( 30) Shawn Swallow ( 04NH) , Lancaster, NH , 149 Laps 15. ( 13) Nick Sweet ( 40VT) , Barre, VT , 149 Laps 16. ( 6) Chip Grenier ( 9VT) , Orange, VT , 149 Laps 17. ( 12) Tom Carey III ( 5MA) , New Salem, MA , 145 Laps 18. ( 18) Boomer Morris ( 7VT) , Barre, VT , 129 Laps 19. ( 17) Jesse Switser ( 25NH) , West Burke, VT , 80 Laps 20. ( 27) #Cooper Bouchard ( 7MA) , Hinesburg, VT , 62 Laps 21. ( 10) Scott Dragon ( 0VT) , Milton, VT , 55 Laps 22. ( 14) Christopher Pelkey ( 64VT) , Graniteville, VT , 55 Laps 23. ( 28) #Erick Sands ( 36NH) , Derry, NH , 55 Laps 24. ( 4) Jason Corliss ( 66VT) , Barre, VT , 55 Laps 25. ( 25) Matt Anderson ( 49NH) , Franklin, NH , 53 Laps 26. ( 2) Matt White ( 42VT) , Northfield, VT , 46 Laps 27. ( 26) Mike Foster ( 39VT) , Williston, VT , 42 Laps 28. ( 24) #Brandon Lanphear ( 16VT) , Morrisville, VT , 32 Laps 29. ( 16) Jimmy Hebert ( 58VT) , Williamstown, VT , 22 Laps 30. ( 29) Anthony Hill ( 8VT) , Waterford, VT , 15 Laps Lap Leaders: Kyle Pembroke, 1-54; Scott Dragon, 55; Trampas Demers, 56-89; Brooks Clark, 90-96; Demers, 97-98, Clark, 99-101; Demers, 102-128; Clark, 129-150. (7 lead changes among 4 drivers) Time of Race: 1 hours, 10 minutes, 15 seconds Margin of Victory: 0.634 seconds Cautions: 8 (laps 19, 28, 53, 55 [red], 55 [red]. 63, 81, 96) Heat Winners: Scott Dragon, Marcel J. Gravel, Tom Carey III Consi Winners: Jason Corliss, Kyle Pembroke
FLYING TIGERS
Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown 1. Jaden Perry ( 92VT) Hardwick, VT 2. Bryan Wall Jr. ( 77NH) East Kingston, NH 3. Stephen Martin ( 9VT) Craftsbury, Common, VT 4. Sam Caron ( 07VT) Milton, VT 5. Tyler Austin ( 5VT) East Calais 6. Logan Powers ( 31VT) Middlesex, VT 7. Colin Cornell ( 54VT) E. Burke, VT 8. Cameron Ouellette ( 90VT) Barre, VT 9. Brandon Gray ( 00VT) Thetford, VT 10. Kelsea Woodard ( 55VT) Waterbury Ctr., VT 11. Michael Martin ( 01VT) Craftsbury, Common, VT 12. Jason Woodard ( 68VT) Waterbury Ctr., VT 13. Kevin Boutin Jr. ( 25NH) Fairfax, VT 14. Derrick Calkins ( 15VT) Hinesburg, VT 15. Jason Pelkey ( 64VT) Barre, VT 16. Adam Maynard ( 45VT) Milton, VT 17. Mike Billado ( 8VT) Grand Isle, VT 18. Michael MacAskill ( 33VT) Williamstown, VT 19. #Justin Prescott ( 44VT) Williston, VT 20. Jamon Perry ( 62NH) Hardwick, VT 21. Joel Hodgdon ( 36VT) Craftsbury Common, VT 22. #JT Blanchard ( 66VT) Graniteville, VT 23. Kevin Streeter ( 67VT) Waitsfield, VT 24. Robert Gordon ( 20VT) Milton, VT 25. Keegan Lamson ( 55NH) Berlin, VT 26. Ryan Boutin ( 28VT) Fairfax, VT 27. Rich Lowrey ( 8NH) South Hero, VT 28. Chris Laforest ( 56VT) Barre, VT
STREET STOCKS
Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown 1. Jeffrey Martin ( 8) Barre, VT 2. James Dopp ( 0) Northfield, VT 3. Kaiden Fisher ( 18) Shelburne, VT 4. Tom Campbell ( 85) Middlesex, VT 5. Luke Peters ( 26) Groton, VT 6. Dean Switser Jr. ( 16) Waterford, VT 7. Kylar Davis ( 68) Berlin, VT 8. Jamie Davis ( 43) Wolcott, VT 9. Thomas Smith ( 22) Williamstown, VT 10. #Trevor Jaques ( 57) Milton, VT 11. William Hennequin ( 47) Morrisville, VT 12. Michael Gay ( 3) So. Burlington, VT 13. Justin Blakey ( 17) Graniteville, VT 14. Scott Weston ( 04) Berlin, VT 15. Patrick Tibbetts ( 84) Barre, VT 16. Josh Lovely ( 54) Williamstown, VT 17. #Haidyn Pearce ( 2) Chelsea, VT 18. #Todd Raymo ( 24) Swanton, VT 19. Christopher Davis ( 69) Berlin, VT 20. Eric MacLaughlin ( 6) Milton, VT 21. #Tyler Whittemore ( 74) Barre, VT 22. Gary Mullen ( 29) Tunbridge, VT 23. Michael Gay ( 3) So. Burlington, VT 24. Trevor Rossi ( 94) Washington, VT 25. Thomas Peck ( 96) Waterbury, VT 26. Derek Farnham ( 5) S. Royalton, VT 27. #Jared Rouleau ( 60) Warren, VT 28. Patrick Lacasse ( 9) Wolcott, VT 29. #Taylor Hoar ( 48) South Hero, VT 30. Juan Marshall ( 79) Pittsfield, VT 31. Jacob Roy ( 11) Danville, VT
ROAD WARRIORS
