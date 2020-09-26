CRAFTSBURY - All 17 boys at Christ Covenant are on the 2020 boys soccer roster.
It's a staggering participation rate, especially for a program that only competed in the playoffs twice.
But the Saints are marching on with an all-in mentality this fall. And the rest of Division IV was served notice Saturday.
Second-year coach Neal Mulligan and his squad didn't need any second chances during a 3-0 victory over Craftsbury. An early two-goal lead and a diving save by goalie Connor Phoenix in the 70th minute made the season-opening victory quite comfy.
"We're a small school with a lot of the same families," coach Mulligan said. "Everyone has known each other since they were born, so we're a very tight team. It's literally every boy in the whole high school, and we're blessed to have some good athletes who really play hard and love the game. And even though we're a small school, it doesn't mean that you can't have athletes in there. Sometimes you've got a number of them coming up together, and this year could be our strongest team in a long time."
Senior striker Isaiah Banta scored twice during the opening 15 minutes and assisted Nathan Mulligan in the second half. The Chargers created a handful of scoring opportuntities at the end but were overmatched by the Saints' physicality.
"Craftsbury had some chances," coach Mulligan said. "But I play a 3-2-3-2 with two defensive mids, and that was the key to our success today. I subbed in a bunch of guys that kept rotating out, and they were amazing. They were winning almost every header, every free kick, long ball. And they were tackling aggressively. They committed a couple fouls, but that's OK as long as you're not out of control."
Saturday's action marked the first time Vermont high school athletes were allowed to play official games since the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down March 13. Schools learned Tuesday that competitive events could begin this weekend, but the majority of teams are waiting until the upcoming week to begin their seasons. The Chargers and Saints agreed upon the earliest-possible start date, and both squads couldn't wait to hear the opening whistle.
"We've been practicing since Sept. 8 and we've been trying to stay ready," coach Mulligan said. "The season is really odd and we haven't had as much practice as usual. But the guys have been ready to go. And the key has been to just be aggressive, stay mentally strong and play the style we want to play. I've got a lot of guys returning from last year in the same system, so I expected them to do well. And they did. And whenever our back line did get under any pressure, most of it was fairly easy for them to deal with. They did their job perfectly."
Temperatures in the high-70s, peak foliage and a packed crowd created an ideal atmosphere for the grand return of competitive play. It didn't take long for Banta to find the back of the net, giving his team a 1-0 led in the 10th minute. He darted in the from the wing, settled a pass from John Glassford and slid a shot inside the far post.
Banta struck again five minutes later after a shot deflected off a Chargers fullback. The Craftsbury back line was helpless when the ball ricocheted directly toward Banta, whose easy tap-in made it 2-0. After the break, Banta dribbled forward and assisted Nathan Mulligan to cap the scoring. Mulligan took his time before turning and firing a shot past Chargers goalie Dylan Washer.
"It was a good learning experience," Craftsbury coach Tyler Blais said. "We only had one sub, so it's tough with not a lot of reserves. We did a good job of not giving up and we were just one goal away from changing the momentum and making it 2-1. And it would have been a different game. But it was a good performance by Dylan to keep us in the game with as many saves as he had."
Washer represents one-quarter of the freshmen crew along with Silas Hunt, Cole McNaughton and Roean McLellan. Seniors Logan Lamphere and John Smith and junior Grayson VanWinklegive give the Chargers some upperclass leadership. Blais is also expecting big things from sophomores Cole VanWinkle, Calvin Cacciamani and Dalton Gravel and eighth-graders Emmet Cusack and Sage Rowland.
Lamphere drilled a low shot from the right side to test Phoenix late in the match. The Saints goalie showed off his reflexes by making a diving stop to preserve the clean sheet. At the other end, Washer robbed James Mangan during a 1-on-1 challenge at the top of the box in the 74th minute.
"That was a great save, and there were a couple other ones that were a fraction over," coach Mulligan said. "Our guys took a couple long shots that were right there. We easily could have had four or five or six (goals)."
The Saints finished at 3-6 in 1996 after being eliminated from the Division IV playoffs with a 2-0 loss against Twinfield. The next year Christ Covenant wound up 4-6 following a 1-0 playdown loss against Chelsea.
"When I was in high school, the other big sport at our school was basketball," said Neal Mulligan, a 2016 Christ Covenant valedictorian. "We had some pretty solid teams, at least for our size as a school. But the last few years we've had some kids who are really into soccer. They really love it and it's the highlight of their year - they can't wait. So I was really glad that we got to have a season this year."
Mulligan has played in 45 collegiate basketball games at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, facing off against Anthony Lamb and the high-powered University of Vermont Catamounts. He's happy to give back to his community, and treating fans to a first-ever playoff victory is not out of the question.
"We have five games: three with Craftsbury and two with Twinfield," coach Mulligan said. "If that's enough, maybe we can get in (to playoffs). We'll see. This week we're playing BFA-Fairfax and Hazen JV teams. They technically won't count, but they're good games for us to gauge things. And then we'll be ready for Twinfield next Saturday."
Christ Covenant will travel to play Twinfield on Oct. 3 at 11 a.m. The teams settled for a regular-season split in 2019.
"The first time we played Twinfield last year was our first game and they destroyed us 4-0," coach Mulligan said. "The second game they were up 2-nil at halftime and we came back, forced overtime and won late in double-overtime. So we know we're capable of beating them, but we know they're probably the strongest team on our schedule. So we have to be on our game. And some of those other chances that we left today, we have to be able to finish. Because we're not going to get so many against Twinfield."
Phoenix has made big strides in goal the past three years, holding down the starting spot for most of last season. This year he'll be supported by backup Amos Schum, who's also an up-and-coming defender.
"Connor has improved tremendously during the time that I've coached him," Mulligan said. "Unless the game is out of hand or I'm not impressed with him, he is our No. 1 option. And he'll remain that."
Phoenix, Justin Mangan, Martin Glassford, Isaiah Banta and Rory Mulligan lead he senior crew, joining juniors Anthony Mulligan and Dominic Giroux. The sophomores are John Glassford, Amos Schrum, Nathan Mulligan, Simeon Schrum, James Mangan and Jason Mulligan. Teammates Simon and Jordan Mulligan, Joseph Banta and John Mark Brandt are freshmen.
"I would say Nathan is our best player," coach Mulligan said. "He's very skilled and I certainly was impressed with his play today."
Craftsbury will travel to play Blue Mountain at 4 p.m. Monday. The Chargers will host Richford on Oct. 3 at 11 a.m. and will also face Twinfield three times: Oct. 6, 10 and 20. The Saints will visit Craftsbury again Oct. 13 before hosting the Chargers on Oct. 17 in Cabot.
"We have to do a better job of attacking the wings and utilizing our speed on the side," Blais said. "(Martin Glassford) on their team was dominating the middle. We just kept trying to go straight up the gut and he was able to control the game. We didn't do a good enough job of taking it out wide and taking it to the flag and cutting it in. We'll work on that and simple passing. But it wasn't too bad of a game: I'd give it a C-plus, B-minus."
Coach Mulligan agreed that Glassford was a game-changer defensively.
"Martin is probably our most valuable player," he said. "He's not a big player - he's probably about 5-foot-8 - but he wins everything, clears the ball, has great anticipation. And I was extremely happy with the guys on either side of him - Amos and Simeon Schrum. They're cousins and they're both 10th-graders. They played last year, but they played their best games ever today. I never really felt threatened, except for one time."
