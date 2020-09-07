MONTPELIER — A two-run triple by Gage Heise in the top of the seventh inning helped power the Central Vermont Little League 9-and-10-year-old All-Star team to an 11-5 victory over Addison during the state championship.
Addison loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but Central Vermont clamped down defensively and escaped the jam. Following two force-outs at home, an Addison player attempted to keep his at-bat alive by making decent contact with a pitch. First baseman Camden Leno got a jump on the play, sprinting deep into foul territory and making an acrobatic catch to end the threat.
Central Vermont claimed its first championship in program history, capping a five-year journey to the top after teams from Montpelier and Central Valley merged in 2015.
“Winning a state championship is a big deal for our league, and I’m confident we’ll look back on it as a watershed moment,” coach Coby Heise said.” There were a lot of little sisters and brothers at that game, and we hope it will drive them and others who heard about our win to sign up for baseball and softball next season.”
Heise, Sven Scribner and Gabe Pike coach the squad, which peaked at the right time during a 25-day playoff run.
“What a great group of kids,” coach Heise said. “We’ve been playing baseball for 19 out of the last 25 days, and these kids have been so dedicated And we’ve gotten contributions from everybody.”
Starting pitcher Ira Alberghini reached his 75-pitch limit as he wrapped up the fourth inning for Heise’s team. Benecio Hawkes threw 63 pitches in five complete innings to earn the victory on the mound. Addison used five pitchers, with none throwing more than three innings.
The Central Vermont roster features Chase Lafaille, Jack Scribner, Alberghini and Hawkes from Rumney School. Eli Pike, Gage Heise and Leno represent the contingent from Calais Elementary School, while fellow All-Stars Finnegan Conner and Cormaic Farrell attend Berlin Elementary School.
They are joined by Ethan Howe from East Montpelier Elementary School, Dylan Pelletier from Montessori School of Central Vermont, Teigen Reimer-Tatistcheff from Cabot School and Plainfield home school student Ambrose Hochschild. Completing the roster are alternates Tanner Alberghini from Rumney School and Sophia Ridge from Union Elementary School.
The Central Vermont league features a total of 124 players from Berlin, Cabot, Calais, East Montpelier, Marshfield, Middlesex, Montpelier, Plainfield and Worcester. This year’s season was delayed by the pandemic, but games finally started in July after youth players were cleared to play ball. Athletes compete either in the minors (9-and 10-year-olds) or majors (10-to-12-year-olds) with a “player pitch” format.
Also competing in the District IV tournament were Connecticut North, St. Johnsbury and Lyndonville. Central Vermont secured a 9-6 win over St Johnsbury during the title game. Addison County coasted to the District I title, outscoring opponents 58-19 along the way.
Addison built leads of 3-0 and 5-3 in the state championship, forcing Central Vermont to play catch-up after the opening innings.
“We knew they were good,” coach Heise said. “Our kids had that ‘deer-in-the-headlights’ look early in the game.”
Central Vermont attempted to rally in the top of the fourth inning when Jack Scribner led off with a single and scored on a wild pitch. One inning later, Ira Alberghini laced a single to drive in Hochschild. Alberghini came around to score on a wild pitch and an error, tying the game at 3.
Addison grabbed a 5-3 lead in the bottom of the fifth with nobody out. The Central Vermont defense limited any further damage, as Lafaille made a diving catch behind the plate before Hawkes sparked a 2-4-3 double play to end the inning.
After a leadoff single by Howe and a walk to Pelletier to start the sixth inning, Gage Heise delivered a triple to left to tie the game.
“You could feel the momentum swinging our way,” coach Heise said.
When Addison loaded the bases with nobody out in the seventh, Central Vermont recorded three outs on the next three pitches. Consecutive runners were gunned out at the plate before Leno made the diving catch in foul territory.
“That was amazing,” coach Scribner said. “It’s not every day you see 10-year-olds getting out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam like that.”
Smart base-running by Ira Alberghini gave Central Vermont the lead for good in the eighth inning. After drawing a walk, Alberghini never broke stride and continued on to second base. His aggressive style prompted a throw from the Addison County catcher, allowing Farrell to race home from third. Two more runs followed and Central Vermont was officially in the driver’s seat.
Farrell and Leno added insurance runs on wild pitches in the top of the ninth inning, while Gage Heise recorded a one-run double. Hawkes struck out the final two batters in the the bottom of the frame to preserve the final outcome.
“Many of the kids on this team have played with and against each other in multiple sports since they were 6 years old,” coach Heise said. “It’s no surprise that they’ve developed some chemistry and learned how to play for one another.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.