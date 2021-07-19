Playing with its back against the wall revealed the gritty character in this year’s Central Vermont 10-to-12-year-old Little League team.
Montpelier’s Brody Stanton helped his squad stave off elimination twice in two days, resulting in a rare berth to the upcoming state championship. Central Vermont trailed by three runs entering the seventh inning of Sunday’s game before rallying to an 8-7 victory over previously undefeated Connecticut Valley.
Stanton was unstoppable during Monday’s win-or-go-home contest at Couples Field in Waitsfield. He scattered five hits during a complete-game effort, fueling a 7-0 victory over the Bradford-based powerhouse.
“We all knew we could get there, but we’ve never done it before,” Stanton said. “The minors last year did, but this is the closest the 12-year-olds on the team have ever come.”
Central Vermont avenged last week’s 7-0 loss to Connecticut Valley and punched its ticket to the upcoming four-team state championships in Bennington. Coach Coby Heise’s team will kick off the tournament Saturday with a 1 p.m. clash with the hosts.
“Right from the get-go, the coaches told the players that it was our goal to go to the state tournament,” Heise said. “So we were right up-front about that. And these guys have been there, done that. Eight out of the 14 kids on the team were on last year’s state championship minors team, so they’ve been there. And our six 12-year-olds have been in some high-pressure situations in the past before. So this is old hat for them.”
Gage Heise went 2-for-3 at the plate during Monday’s District IV finale. Teammates Jackson Mason, Jack Scribner, Liam Weller, Eli Pike and Camden Leno added singles in the victory, while Carson DeForge was a defensive standout.
“Carson threw five guys out from shortstop tonight,” coach Heise said. “He was just a vacuum.”
Rounding out the roster are Ira Alberghini, Benicio Hawkes, Isidore Hochshield, Chase Lafaille, Payten Pecor and Mike Vitti.
“I’ve played with just about all of those kids before on other All-Star teams or regular-season teams,” Stanton said. “At first it was a little bit divided, but now we’re all just one team.”
The Central Vermont ace kept opposing batters frustrated by mixing things up on the mound.
“I throw a four-seam fastball and a two-seam fastball,” he said. “My two-seam fastball just gets them off-balance. And then I use my curveball against some of their bigger hitters.”
Central Vermont earned a 1-0 victory over St. Johnsbury in the tourney opener. Following an 11-1 victory over Barre, coach Heise’s team fell flat offensively during the loss to Connecticut Valley. A 10-0 victory in four innings over St. Johnbsury gave Central Vermont another few cracks at the defending champs.
“It was a close game (Sunday), so we knew it could go either way and we thought it was going to be a close game again,” Stanton said.
Connecticut Valley didn’t go down quietly Monday and was one one swing away from making it a three-run game in the final frame. However, Stanton and the Central Vermont defense made things look easy at the end.
“It was pretty close,” Stanton said. “We had a seven-run lead, but then the bases were loaded with one out. So that wasn’t the best. But then two guys grounded right to me and I got them at home.”
Stanton scored the game-winning run during Sunday’s nail-bater on a base hit by Weller, and Stanton was the undisputed hero at the plate Monday. The 12-year-old belted a solo home run for a 1-0 lead and put the game out of reach late with a grand slam.
“Brody did everything tonight but cook the hot dogs,” Heise said. “He’s just calm, cool and collected. He’s a great kid with lots of energy and kind of a man amongst boys. …And Chase Lafaille is our rock behind the plate.”
District III champ Essex Town also advanced to the state tourney and will face the winner of Tuesday’s District I title tilt between Addison County and Shelburne. The ultimate goal is to secure a spot in the Little Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA.
“Connecticut Valley is a perennial winner of this district tournament and they’re always the team to beat,” coach Heise said. “But a lot of our kids have played together on All-Star teams in past years, so there’s not a lot of unfamiliarity. They’re all friends. Our practice schedule was very intensive: two hours a night, every night for three weeks. And the team really came together, especially after we got a visit from (U-32 state champ) Owen Kellington. …Dan Winters, who’s the assistant coach for the U-32 team, is good friends with all the coaches on our team: myself, Jason DeForge and Sven Scribner. So we arranged for him to come talk to the players. And they were pretty awe-struck. It was just before the draft, but they all knew who he was. They had just seen him play in the championship game at Centennial just a couple weeks prior. And that really brought us together.”
The District IV champs draw from nine towns: East Montpelier, Montpelier, Calais, Middlesex, Plainfield, Marshfield, Cabot, Berlin and Worcester. The league teams are based out of East Montpelier, Middlesex, Montpelier, Calais and Berlin.
“All the kids gelled really well,” Heise said. “Everybody knew their role and played it perfectly. It’s just a great group of kids and it was an incredible team effort. And tonight, dominant pitching and a couple big swings of the bat from Brody carried us.”
