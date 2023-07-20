History repeated itself this week for a group of rising baseball stars who captured their second state crown in three years.
The Central Vermont 13-and-under Babe Ruth All-Stars are headed to the New England Championships after rallying a 12-7 victory over Brattleboro to claim top honors in Vermont. The squad will head to Rochester, N.H., to take on the Granite State champs before facing Rhode Island powerhouse North Providence at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. A busy stretch of games will continue with a 12:30 p.m. Sunday contest against Massachusetts opponent Fairhaven-Acushnet.
The Washington Country standouts are no strangers to success, and they overcame logistical challenges after major flooding to the region by keeping their eyes on the prize. Seven members of the roster won the 8-to-10-year-old Little League state title a few years ago, while 10 of the athletes finished this year's regular season with perfect records.
"This group is determined and resilient," coach Coby Heise said. "For us to come together - kids from different towns and schools - and pull this off after barely being able to practice because of the floods is a testament to how much they love baseball."
Gage Heise, Colby Owen, Ace MacRitchie, Ira Alberghini and Chase Lafaille recorded two hits apiece in the final to lead the way offensively for Central Vermont, which erupted for six runs in the third inning. Eli Pike and Jack Scribner combined efforts on the mound during the winning effort.
"Eli and Jack both showed some grit on the mound today, and everybody pounded the ball," coach Heise said.
Brattleboro jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning and was poised to inflict more damage while loading the bases with zero outs. Central Vermont third baseman Ira Alberghini rushed to his team's rescue by snaring a one-hopper and throwing a runner out at the plate for out No. 1.
Scribner showed off his skills at shortstop on the next defensive play, flipping the ball to Noah Cepeda at second base. Their team barely missed out on a bid for a double play, allowing another runner to cross home. But then catcher Chase Lafaille threw out a Brattleboro player who was attempting to steal second base for the final out.
The momentum changed significantly in the bottom of the third frame, as Gage Heise singled, stole second and scored on a base hit by Colby Owen. Three straight singles - by Ace MacRitchie, Tirian Young and Noah Cepeda - kept the pressure on Brattleboro as Central Vermont added two more runs. Camden Leno reached base on a walk and then Alberghini, Lafaille and Scribner connected for hits to extend the lead to 6-2.
"Ira Alberghini might be one of our smallest players, but he's got the biggest heart," coach Heise said. "He played the last two games with a partially dislocated hip, but you wouldn't know it by the way he played. He's a vacuum at third base and had several clutch hits for us."
Brattleboro closed the gap to 6-4 before Central Vermont responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth. A double to the fence by Pike drove in Heise and then Pike raced across home on a wild pitch. Central Vermont added four insurance runs in the sixth frame and then Colby Owen made a diving catch in right-center field to close out the win after Brattleboro was mounting a comeback attempt in the top of the seventh.
Pike earned the victory on the mound, recording two strikeouts over the first four innings. Scribner finished up on the mound, surrendering three hits over three innings and registering four strikeouts.
Central Vermont opened the tourney with a 19-5 victory over Brattleboro, a 12-0 win over Rutland and a 9-7 loss to Franklin Country to finish first in its group during pool play. The top three teams after pool play at the regional tournament will advance to compete Monday or Tuesday in the single-elimination round.
Trent Loftus, Ace MacRitchie, Tirian Young, Camden Leno, Ethan Howe and Alexxander Pollard-Allen have also been clutch performers for Central Vermont, which is coached by Coby Heise, Sven Scribner, Dave Pike and Chris MacRitchie.