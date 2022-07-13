CRAFTSBURY - For a young lad, Tanner Alberghini played like a seasoned pro Wednesday.
The Central Vermont Little League baseball All-Star earned the victory on the mound and belted his third home run of the playoffs, leading his team to a 2-1 victory over St. Johnsbury in District IV action. Alberghini struck out 12 batters during five innings, forcing a win-or-go-home Game 3 at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the 8-to-10-year-old title series. The winner will advance to play in the upcoming state tournament.
"We have practiced nearly every day since the regular season ended and are seeing the results in this run to the championship round," Central Vermont head coach Gregory Fox said. "The kids have been absorbing complex baseball strategies, exhibiting sportsmanship and camaraderie and fighting through challenges and adversity. And they're having a blast doing it."
Central Vermont kicked off the All-Star tournament with a 24-0 victory over Barre and an 11-1 win against Northfield. Fox's team suffered a 2-1 loss to St. Johnsbury before claiming payback against the Northeast Kingdom squad.
Catcher Hank Fox recorded a double during Wednesday's victory and teammate Louie Chamberlain added a single. Jacob Dunkling scored the winning run in the sixth inning by stealing home. Fox, Chamerlain and infielder Caleb Gould were defensive standouts.
"Hank did a really good job catching," Alberghini said. "Louie saved us a couple runs, Caleb saved us a run. Jacob scored the winning and he did a good job."
Assistant coach Jason DeForge told Albergini to "make it count" before his final at-bat. Albergini delivered the goods with a long shot off a fastball to put his team on the scoreboard.
Central Vermont's starting pitcher faced 15 batters before reaching the limit of 75 pitches. Shahab Majboor finished the job on the mound, setting up a grudge match with St. Johnsbury for all the marbles.
"Shabab and his family are refugees from Afghanistan who needed to flee in August when the Taliban took control of the country," coach Fox said. "They arrived in Montpelier in December and Shahab only picked up a baseball, glove and bat in March. He took to the game instantly and became a true All-Star at all facets of the game, with one of the best arms I've ever seen on a 9-year-old in terms of speed and accuracy. Little League has been instrumental in helping Shahab and his entire family integrate into the community. It's been special to be a part of and I can't wait to see what the future holds for him and his younger siblings, who are champing at the bit to play too. It's wild to imagine they were running for their lives a year ago and are now in a community where they have supportive neighbors and friends and are thriving."
Rounding out coach Fox's lineup are outfielders Kaitlyn DeForge, Colton Richardson, William Moore and Austin Robbins, third baseman Jackson Schwartz and utility player Carsen Keara. Cory Schwartz is an assistant coach and Bo Moriath-Corson serves as a volunteer assistant who ran the batting cage during all of the team's practices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.