20210813_bta_Pond race 1
Racers leave the starting line during the Central Vermont Runners’ annual Berlin Pond 5-Mile race on Thursday.

 Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo

Berlin Pond Five Miler

Berlin, VT

Aug. 12, 2021

Place Name Age S City Time

1 Avery Smart 16 M Montpelier 27:29
2 Neal Graves 38 M Stowe 27:55
3 Ethan Mashtare 17 M Saint Albans 29:03
4 George Deane 41 M Waterbury 29:04
5 Brent Wilmot 39 M Claremont, NH 30:02
6 Jeremy Huckin 38 M Waterbury 32:31
7 Tony Bates 62 M Salisbury 33:54
8 Loghan Hughes 17 F Georgia 34:12
9 Justin MaGill 19 M Moretown 34:19
10 Ricky McLain 35 M Cabot 34:20
11 Dylan Broderick 30 F Montpelier 35:15
12 Richarda Ericson 45 F Montpelier 36:22
13 Allison Drozda 26 F Brighton, MA 36:31
14 Michael Flanders 63 M Cape Elizabet, ME 36:36
15 Nicholas Reid 37 M Somerville, MA 37:06
16 Scott Nichols 55 M Essex 37:14
17 Mack Gardner-Morse 60 M Calais 37:19
18 Chris Bedell 47 M St Albans 37:36
19 Mark Duchaine 43 M Huntington 38:16
20 Jeff Hope 44 M Montpelier 38:17
21 Max Crosby 49 M Montpelier 38:49
22 Craig Manning 46 M Norwich 39:44
23 Bill Kaigle 51 M Milton 40:05
24 Jeff Savage 33 M East Montpelier 40:48
25 Christian Andresen 65 M Adamant 40:57
26 Ella Bradley 17 F Calais 41:32
27 Kari Bradley 53 M Calais 41:32
28 Mark Howard 59 M Marshfield 42:01
29 Joseph Merrill 55 M Montpelier 42:15
30 Abby Erwin 27 F Montpelier 44:03
31 Katherine Kauffman 30 F Brookfield 44:50
32 Robert Monette 58 M Jericho 45:22
33 Heather Tomlins 41 F Montpelier 45:58
34 Al Hermsen 37 M Brookfield 46:21
35 Dot Helling 71 F Adamant 46:54
36 Laura Medalie 58 F Montpelier 46:58
37 Andrew Shuford 61 M Winterville, NC 46:58
38 Jeff Prescott 57 M Montpelier 47:45
39 Katherine Erwin 58 F Boothbay Harbor, ME 48:49
40 William Acosta 12 M Montpelier 49:40
41 Cari Causey 42 F Jericho 50:24
42 Sal Acosta 49 M Montpelier 50:24
43 Michael Gordon 64 M Essex 51:36
44 Elise Seraus 56 F Shelburne 52:41
45 Bob Murphy 81 M Barre 53:49
46 Jen Kaigle 51 F Milton 54:13
47 Peter Sloan 56 M Essex 54:18
48 Celine Blais 74 F Montpelier 56:25

Barre Heritage Festival 5K Trail Race

Barre Town Forest

Websterville, VT

July 31, 2021

1 Seth Jackson 31 M Montpelie 21:36
2 Seth Morgan 19 M Websterville 23:51
3 Shawn Gardner 58 M Dallas, TX 24:14
4 Steve Grunewald 37 M Barre 25:07
5 Mack Gardner-Morse 60 M Calais 25:15
6 Mark Elmore 55 M Bethel 25:45
7 Anna Kaigle 18 F Milton 26:23
8 Carl Drethelm 25 M Hampton, NY 26:37
9 Brad Battin 41 M Worcester 27:12
10 Bill Kaigle 51 M Milton 28:05
11 Matthew Caldwell 33 M Northfield 28:18
12 Freya Aebi 11 F Corinth 28:38
13 Kimberly Caldwell 32 F Northfield 28:40
14 Mark Howard 59 M Marshfield 29:15
15 Joe Merrill 55 M Montpelier 29:43
16 Jeremy Lindquist 31 M Saint Albans 29:56
17 Scott Widmer 55 M Northfield 30:01
18 Thomas Hogeboom 70 M Hardwick 30:04
19 Caspar Hare 49 M Somerville, MA 30:37
20 Tamer Alamuddin 50 M East Burke 30:44
21 Richard Wiswall 64 M Plainfield 30:57
22 Allyson Mill 19 F Plainfield 31:14
23 Kaylan Duncan 24 M Northfield 31:14
24 Emily Wivell 32 F Barre 31:36
25 Dave Kissner 55 M Montpelier 31:37
26 Matt Walker 32 M Williamstown 32:01
27 Zackary Alamuddin 14 M East Burke 32:19
28 Newton Kasinge 27 M Saint Johnsbury 32:24
29 Toby Cromer 32 M Barre 32:33
30 Jennifer Kaigle 51 F Milton 34:31
31 Alexandra Hilliard 31 F Poultney 34:41
3 Michelle Gullage 41 F Adamant 35:59
33 Elise Seraus 56 F Shelburne 38:17
34 Stephanie Arnold 42 F Birmingham, AL 39:18
35 Desiree Hallock 39 F Moretown 40:37
36 Timothy Rivers 30 M Saint Albans 40:38
37 Victoria Battin 38 F Worcester 44:31
38 Terri Sincyr 44 F Montpelier 45:05
39 Lindsay Kirol 35 F Williamstown 45:05
40 Fred Pond 66 M Barre 56:54

