The spring Little League season is stretching deep into the summer as All-Stars across the state attempt to be the last ones standing after a busy stretch of pool play and elimination games.
Flooding and heavy rainfall threw a wrench in many of the brackets, with travel to and from venues severely impacted by the weather. But the show must go on and now teams are attempting to regroup and make one final push to capture the first-place trophy.
Some of the 2023 tournaments have already reached the state championship phase, while others were been slightly delayed as teams duke it out for top honors in their district. Central Vermont Little League and Babe Ruth teams have been among the top performers from Washington County, offering a promising sign for the future of local high school programs.
The CVLL minors (8-to-10-year-olds) and majors (11-to-12-year-olds) were both hanging tough in a highly competitive District IV tourney. The Central Vermont minors squad entered this week preparing for a high-stakes clash against Barre Red after working its way through the loser’s bracket. The prize for the winner will be a rematch with Connecticut Valley North, which is unbeaten following a 12-7 win over Central Vermont, a 14-4 romp over Mad River and a 13-3 win over Barre Red.
Either Barre Red or Central Vermont will have to beat the top dogs twice in order to earn a spot in the state tourney. The teams already eliminated following two losses were Mad River, Barre Blue, St. Johnsbury, Caledonia West and Lake Region.
Shelburne, Essex Town and Brattleboro will await the District IV winner at the state tourney. Shelburne won the District I crown with a 7-6 victory over Colchester, while Essex Town locked up the District III title with a 14-4 victory over Northeast on Saturday. Brattleboro swept Rutland during Saturday’s doubleheader, prevailing 11-1 and 18-3.
At the majors level, the CVLL All-Stars are in a dogfight with Connecticut Valley and Caledonia West after all three teams suffered narrow losses to enter the loser’s bracket. Central Vermont opened the toured with a 5-3 win over Connecticut Valley before falling short, 2-1, against undefeated St. Johnsbury on Saturday Night. Connecticut Valley bounced back with 5-2 victories over Lyndon and Caledonia West during the weekend. This week’s action kicks off with a clash between Central Vermont and Connecticut Valley. Barre, Lake Region and Lyndon bowed out of the tourney after each endured a pair of losses.
Lamoille captured the District III title with Saturday’s 4-0 victory over Essex Junction. Brattleboro beat Bennington, 7-1, in the District II final. Champlain Valley was set to take on Williston in a winner-take-all contest in District I. Williston earned a 5-2 victory over Champlain Valley last Tuesday before Champlain Valley claimed payback with Friday’s 2-1 win.
Calais has served as a crucial pipeline for the CVLL majors’ success, with residents Austin Robbins, Anders Scandale, Damien Merrill, Colton Richardson and Connor Leno excelling after their town received nearly 9 inches of rainfall during last week’s downpour. Berlin’s Cormaic Farrell, Ethan Nease, Bubba Chamberlain and Louie Chamberlain have also rose to the occasion along with Plainfield’s Ambrose Hochshield, Montpelier’s Jackson Schwartz and Middlesex athlete Tanner Alberghini. Coches for the team are Corey Robbins, Tyson Leno, James Richardson and Cory Schwartz.
The Central Vermont 13-and-under Babe Ruth All-Stars shot out to a 2-1 record during pool play at the state tournament. The team placed first in its group and earned a bye to play either Franklin County or Champlain Valley in the semifinals at Winooski High School. Central Vermont began the tournament with a 19-5 victory over Brattleboro, a 12-0 win over Rutland and a 9-7 loss to Franklin Country.
There is plenty of representation from the Granite City on the roster, which features Barre standouts Noah Cepeda, Trent Loftus, Ace MacRitchie, Colby Owen and Tirian Young. Middlesex All-Stars Ira Alberghini, Chase Lafaille and Jack Scribner are joined by Calais teammates Gage Heise, Camden Leno and Eli Pike and East Montpelier’s Ethan Howe ad Alexxander Pollard-Allen.
Seven of those players were on the minor league All-Star squad that won the state title several years ago, and 10 of the players competed for teams that recorded perfect records during the regular season. The coaching staff is led by Coby Heise, Sven Scribner, Dave Pike and Chris MacRitchie.
Howe, Pike and Heise all boast batting averages above .500 after excelling during the spring and summer. The top pitchers have been Pike, Scribner and Alberghini, who have gone a combined 11-1. Owen is a tall southpaw who is another top threat in the rotation and is also a New England champ in wrestling. Lafaille has served as catcher for every inning during the regular season and the All-Star tournament and has been supported by dynamite defensive efforts from Leno, MacRitchie and Cepeda.
The Central Vermont 15-and-under All-Stars won the District IV championships in order to advance to the state tourney. The team packed in a doubleheader Friday and another contest Saturday before Sunday’s action was postponed due to rainy conditions. The District IV champs enter this week with ambitions of earning a semifinal victory in order to secure another chance to defeat Lyndon.
A team of rivals is powered by a handful of high school standouts who played against each other while suiting up at the varsity level for Spaulding, U-32 and Montpelier. Soren Bay-Hansen and Aren Bar are two stars from the Capital City, while the Barre contingent is led by Riley Cadorette, Mathieu Fecteau, Zachary Parker and Finegan Fletcher. Athletes in the U-32 district are East Montpelier’s Carson DeForge and Henry Novak, Berlin’s Cavan Farrell and East Calais standouts Ethan Wichrowski and Owen Dyer. East Barre’s Carlo Concessi also competed for the Raiders, while Tanner Arsenault is the lone player from Websterville. The coaches are Michael Wichrowski and Michael Concessi.
The District IV champs enjoyed a hot start to the tourney Friday, serving up a 14-5 victory over District I Franklin County and a 9-4 win over District II Rutland. Central Vermont suffered an 8-1 loss to District III Lyndon on Saturday.
After a leadoff walk to Concessi in the opener against Franklin Country, Dyer was hit by a pitch. Parker followed with two-run single to give his team a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Bay-Hansen recorded two quick outs in the bottom of the first before issuing back-to-back walks. The Solons standout settled down and recorded the third out of the frame to end the threat. Bay-Hansen struck out the first two batters in the bottom of the second before issuing a walk and then allowing four straight singles, which led to a 3-2 Franklin lead.
Central Vermont tied things up in the top of the third when Concessi reached base on a walk, stole second and scored on a stand-up double down the left-field line by Arsenault. Fecteau took over pitching duties in the bottom of the third and wound up limiting Franklin to a pair of hits over three-plus innings. He gave up one unearned run, issued one walk and recorded three strikeouts while only requiring 42 pitches.
Owen led off the fifth inning with a single to left, stole second base and scored on a throwing error. Parker was hit by a pitch and moved to second on a passed ball before Farell followed with a single. Wichrowski and Cadorette both delivered one-run singles for a 6-3 advantage.
A seven-run sixth frame helped Central Vermont open the floodgates. Leadoff walks to Owen and Tanner and a two-run blast by Parker over the center fielder’s head set the tone for the inning. Deforge drove in another run, Wichrowski was hit by a pitch, Cadorette singled and then Mathieu knocked in another run with a single. Wichrowski and Cadorette crossed home on passed balls, leading to an insurmountable lead. Concessi pitched the final one-plus inning, allowing no runs on two hits while striking out two batters.
Following a quick turnaround, Arsenault started on the mound during his team’s second game Friday against the District II champs. He threw 59 pitches over three innings, allowing one run on one hit. He issued three walks and registered three strikeouts.
Arsenault advanced to first on a two-out walk in the top of the first inning and advanced all the way to third on a pair of stolen bases. Parker also reached first on a walk and promptly recorded a stolen base to put runners at second and third. Finegan belted a two-run single to right-center field and moved to second on the throw home. A one-run single to left field by Deforge resulted in a 3-0 lead.
Concessi and Owen reached base on walks in the second inning and then Arsenault loaded the bases with an infield single. Parker drove in Concessi with a single and then Finegan added a one-run single to left field. Another RBI by Deforge helped push Central Vermont in front 6-0.
Bay-Hansen pitched three innings of relief, giving up one run on two hits while throwing 42 pitches. He issued one walk and struck out two batters. Deforge limited the opposition to one hit while issuing two walks during the final inning.
Central Vermont’s offense came alive again in the bottom of the fifth inning following singles by Wichrowski and Fecteau. Concessi laid down a bunt to advance the runners and then Dyer sent a two-run single to left field. Their team added one more insurance run when Bay-Hansen hit a sacrifice fly to deep left field.
Dyer was the starting pitcher during Sunday’s loss to Lyndon, which scored five runs on a combination of two errors and three wild pitches. Dyer issued six walks and his team struggled to recover after falling behind 5-1 in the third inning. Fecteau threw three-plus innings, allowing one unearned run on five hits. He issued one walk and recorded one strikeout. Arsenault scored Central Vermont’s lone run after reaching base on a two-out walk in the first inning. He crossed home on a single by Parker.