Montpelier point guard Jonah Cattaneo swept the post-season awards after the winter season and makes a strong case as the top basketball player in school history.
His on-court mastery left fans and opponents in awe every game, and his unselfish nature made it easy to command respect.
After helping the 23-1 Solons capture their second straight championship, Cattaneo was honored as the best athlete in the Capital Division before winning the top individual prize from the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association. The awards kept coming when he became the first Solon to be named Gatorade Player of the Year — no small feat for a MHS program that’s been around for over a century.
And it should come as no surprise that Cattaneo is the hands-down selection as Times Argus Player of the Year following a season for the ages.
The 6-foot, 165-pound senior will graduate with 1,212 career points after making three trips to the finals, including one with South Burlington last year. He averaged 23.3 points per game this past winter to go along with four assists, 3.4 rebounds and 2. 5 steals. Cattaneo became the eighth Montpelier player to score 1,000 points, adding his name alongside Leo Riby-Williams, John Cody, TJ Bottiggi, Russ Kembel, Bill Patno, Brad Belleville and Dave Nelson.
He torched U-32 for 43 points in a 75-55 victory and trails only Nelson for the most points at MHS in a single game. His 40-point performance against Harwood was enough to singlehandedly outscore the Highlanders during an 82-36 romp. And Cattaneo’s season stats were even more impressive because he sat out the lion’s share of fourth quarters in order to give his teammates more playing time.
The Solons turned most contests into a blowout before halftime, cruising to an 82-29 playdown victory over Missisquoi and a 66-33 quarterfinal win against Mount Abraham. A highly anticipated semifinal clash with Spaulding at the Barre Aud also turned into a rout, with Cattaneo guiding his team to a 66-43 victory. The title clash with MSJ remained close in the first quarter before Montpelier silenced the Mounties and closed out a 66-39 win.
Cattaneo credits a lot of his success to his older brother Oliver, who endured a winless season with the Solons in 2014-15. Oliver Cattaneo helped the program return to its winning ways the following year, with Montpelier finishing at 16-6. Since then, the Solons’ meteoric rise has been undeniable and the victories have piled up like clockwork.
Next winter coach Nick Foster’s team will attempt to make its fourth straight championship appearance and will be shooting for the program’s ninth crown. Cattaneo will cheer on from afar as he takes his game to Lasell University, where he plans to major in data analytics.
Here are a handful of questions for the rising star:
TA: Do you remember some of your earliest memories with Oliver or some other guys when you started shooting around and playing basketball?
Cattaneo: “It was definitely Oliver, because he always played throughout and he’s five years older than me. So when he was in middle school and playing, I was just in elementary school and starting. And he would always be in the driveway shooting, so I would go out there and shoot with him. When he was a freshman and sophomore, he would go to the high school for workouts and I would always tag along when I was in fifth and sixth grade. So him always being around it made me always be around it.”
TA: With your early AAU and Mini Metro teams, did you play with kids from other schools and were you pretty successful early on?
Cattaneo: “My first year in AAU was fourth grade and I played with Orange County Crush. So that was Williamstown, Barre and me. And we weren’t that bad. We would always lose to Vermont Elite, but everybody did. We’d go out of state a few times and we held our own. So that was really the first experience I’ve ever had with AAU. Thomas Parrott was on that team with Blake Clark, Cole Banks, Michael Murphy, James DeForge. There were two Spaulding twins who transferred to (Burlington) and Isaiah Terrill played with us for a few tournaments.”
TA: Can you recap some of your teams when you were at Union Elementary and then Main Street Middle School?
Cattaneo: “I remember in Rec. ball it was always me and Will (Bruzzese) and Ronnie (Riby-Williams) — we would always play together and always be on the same teams. Bill Bruzzese was the coach, and then when we got to middle school Bill was still the coach. And that just our grade with me, Will, Cabot (Hart), Evan (Smith). And throughout middle school AAU, we would always have Leo (Riby-Williams), Tyler (Ricker), Ronnie, me, Will. We would basically have our (eventual) high school team for AAU.”
TA: Was that a powerhouse team at that point for AAU?
Cattaneo: “No, because we would always lose to Vermont Elite again. But other than Vermont Elite, we pretty much beat every team.”
TA: You were saying after the championship how you don’t get too nervous for games anymore. But would you describe yourself as pretty competitive with basketball or some other things?
Cattaneo: “Oh yeah, I’m pretty much competitive with everything. There’s very little stuff that I don’t take super seriously. Even in my house — just with my brothers — any little thing becomes a competition between us. I have the inner-competitions with myself too. I think that’s a part of what pushes me.”
TA: When you got to ninth grade, did you know you were going to try out for varsity right away?
Cattaneo: “Eighth-grade year I would watch all the varsity games and I remember watching the point guard at the time and I would just be like, ‘No offense, but there’s no way this dude is better than I was at that point.’ So I always had confidence I was going to be on varsity. And then before tryouts I knew that me and Will were going to be on varsity, so it took the pressure off of it and didn’t stress me out as much. We ended up starting off 0-3 that year, and the first three games I was on the bench. And then the point guard tweaked his ankle in practice and I got in the starting lineup and then we went on a huge win streak.”
TA: That was a 16-6 season where you lost by five points to Milton in the quarterfinals. Do you have some main memories or takeaways from that season in general?
Cattaneo: “That was really a big eye-opener for me. We started off 0-3 and everybody was like, ‘Oh wow. We know we have talent, but can we put it together and how is the season going to go?’ And we ended it as the No. 4 seed, 15-5. And we’d beat Milton before by one point on a game-winner. So we had confidence going into that game. But they were just so old and they had three seniors starting and they just were physical and tall.”
TA: And your sophomore year, you basically couldn’t have scripted a better season up until the last second of that championship. How did getting so far and being so close change your mentality?
Cattaneo: “It definitely made me hungrier to get a championship, and I really wanted to win one with Montpelier. But then Covid hit and I was sitting in my house a lot and all my friends from South Burlington were texting me and saying, ‘If you come here, we have a chance to beat Rice.’ And at that point, when I made my decision to go, nobody knew how big Covid would be. I thought it would calm down by the time that school started, but obviously that didn’t happen.”
TA: When you were a sophomore you guys crushed U-32 in that semifinal game. Especially after watching Oliver’s teams struggle against U-32, what was it like to really turn the tables against those guys?
Cattaneo: “We lost to them twice that season. And I remember we had a team dinner at the Wayside before the semis and all of us were talking about it. I was talking with Ben Gambill and for some reason we just felt super confident about it. We even said, ‘I don’t think we’re going to lose. I just feel way too confident about this game.’ The whole team was crazy confident and we came out and we just walloped them.”
TA: How would you describe the jump to D-II to D-I when you transferred to South Burlington?
Cattaneo: “It’s definitely not as big as everyone makes it seem. Everyone is like, ‘Oh, D-I schools are so much better.’ But that’s usually not the case. I’d say the best D-II teams are always going to be among the best teams in the state. Some of the bad D-I teams are going to be better than some of the D-II teams obviously. But competition-wise, it’s not that big of a deal. I didn’t think it was that big of a jump at all.”
TA: Do you think playing those 11 D-I games affected your game individually when you came back to D-II?
Cattaneo: “I definitely think it did because it also allowed me to just be over there and make friends over there. I was able to do workouts with Michel (Ndayishimiye) and Mo (Awayle) and Bila (Bogre). Those are obviously gifted athletes, and Michel is D-I (at UVM). So that helped me a ton just being around him and being around those guys.”
TA: During preseason this year did you guys ever get together with coach Foster and talk about team goals and big-picture stuff, or was it more game-to-game?
Cattaneo: “Actually Will and I had a sit-down with Nick and (Bill Bruzzese) and we set team goals and we set individual goals. Since freshman year Nick tries to sit down with every player and set three individual goals and a team goal with everyone, just to get them focussed and ready for the season.”
TA: And what were your individual goals?
Cattaneo: “One was scoring 1,000 points, and I accomplished that one. Another one was trying to get Gatorade Player of the Year, and I accomplished that one. And then the third one was just trying to be the best teammate and leader I could be.”
TA: If you look at the results of the season, you won by an average of 30 points a game — and in playoffs it was an average of 34 points a game. What would say about your first quarters this year and that margin of victory?
Cattaneo: “I think we were always just the most prepared team out of every team in the state. Before every game, me, Will and Nick would watch film on the other team. We’d watch our film, we’d break down player tendencies, we’d figure out our best matchups and we’d just neutralize every team and what they wanted to do — we just got rid of it. With Spaulding at the Aud, we watched them play Hartford and they set a lot of flare screens and got open 3’s. We put the little guys on their shooters and they got around screens and (Spaulding) barely made any 3’s. We were just so much more prepared than everyone else.”
TA: If someone looked at your body of work this season, it would almost seem like a walk in the park. But were there a couple challenges or tough points that stick out?
Cattaneo: “Yeah, the beginning of the year was a lot harder than it should have been. We only beat Essex by one point and we played bad that game. And then you go and lose to Rice and you question everything. And the next game was Lamoille and that was a terrible game for us. That was probably the worst game of the season and the worst game for my season as well. Everybody played bad except Will. That seems to be a theme: Will always plays good. And then we had a break of about five days before another game and those practices were really intense. And I think that’s what we needed to get us up and get us going. Ever since then, we were just on point.”
TA: What can you say about your classmates like Will and Rashid (Nikiema)?
Cattaneo: “I’ve played with Will since second grade and I’ve been best friends with him since second grade. His whole family is basically my second family and the Bruzzese’s are super nice people. I don’t know where I’d be without Will or Bill — or even Carter (Bruzzese). And Karen, their mom, is the team mom right there and she’d always provide the snacks. There would be no championship without Karen. And I knew Rashid sophomore year because he lived in Montpelier, but he didn’t go to the school. I played basketball with him sometimes at the Rec. and then I watched all their games junior year and I saw that this kid is pretty good. And then senior year we played open gym and we played AAU together in the fall and we built some chemistry.”
TA: This year, what was it like playing in front of fans again and having the 20-game regular season schedule again?
Cattaneo: “The 20 games is definitely nice. I’ve always said that I don’t really care about the fans. I like playing in away games: I like getting the crowd quiet, rather than getting the crowd loud. So no fans, fans — I don’t really care. It didn’t really matter to me.”
TA: Was the 20-game schedule a grind? Does it take a toll on your body?
Cattaneo: “Not really, because throughout the year we were playing AAU. We’d been practicing basketball and there was no break for me between junior year and the beginning of senior year. I just played basketball throughout that, so I didn’t feel like it was a grind. By the end my knees were kind of giving out on me, but we’re all good now.”
TA: Were you doing stuff outside of the court during the season or the off-season just to prevent those injuries and make sure you’re good to go?
Cattaneo: “I stretch and I work out every day, so my muscles never get too relaxed. Thankfully I’ve never had a big injury, so hopefully that keeps up.”
TA: What would you say looking back at your Barre Aud experience this year?
Cattaneo: “I enjoyed every moment of it. It was a packed Barre Aud and all of Barre was pretty much there for the semifinals. We got some adversity in the first half, but we made adjustments like we did all season. We came out and we showed we’re the best team in Division II. We accomplished everything we wanted to accomplished. There’s no sore memory with the Barre Aud, except for sophomore year.”
TA: Scoring 1,000 points, can you describe the individual progression with scoring 43 points against U-32 and 40 against Harwood?
Cattaneo: “In the beginning of the year me and Will would look at if I averaged 20 points a game, where would I get it. We tried to predict what game I would get it in, and we came up with Thetford at the end of the year. But that obviously didn’t happen and we got it a lot sooner, so that was nice. I never really shot for it, because I remember I had a sit-down with Bill. And Bill was talking about how Leo was close to getting it last year, and by the end they would force feed Leo with the ball to get it. And Bill was like, ‘Leo would try to get it, but he never hurt the team by trying to get it.’ He really gave me that message and said, ‘Listen: Even if you don’t get 1,000 points, we still win a state championship and it’s a successful year.’ So I never felt the pressure to get 1,000 points. But it happened anyway.”
TA: Forty-three points is only five points off the school record. What’s it like scoring 43 when you know that U-32 is throwing everything but the kitchen sink just trying to stop you?
Cattaneo: “The fact that it was against U-32 makes it so much better. And (U-32’s) Ryan Booth was coaching that game and he’s my AAU coach. So it was just that much sweeter, knowing that he’s a big reason I’m the basketball player I am. And he got to see all of it. I never knew I had 43 either — I thought I had mid-30s or something. And then when Bill sent me out with five minutes left, he told me and I was genuinely surprised.”
TA: You won Capital Division Player of the Year, VCBA Player of the Year, the Gatorade award. What do those individual honors mean to you?
Cattaneo: “I don’t really see them as individual — I see them as team awards. Because I wouldn’t be as good as I am if I didn’t practice with the guys I practice with and train with the guys I train with in the off-season. Without Will, I wouldn’t nearly be as good offensively. So even though it has my name on the trophy, I feel like it’s a team goal that made me get this. I wouldn’t have got it if I wasn’t with the team I was with.”
TA: Do you ever feel like Vermont basketball players get passed over for some of the college-level stuff?
Cattaneo: “100%. It’s just really hard to get recognized in Vermont. The only way I’ve gotten to play in front of these coaches is traveling out of state, going to these big tournaments. It’s just hard to get seen in Vermont.”
