CHICAGO — Montpelier senior Jonah Cattaneo was named the Gatorade Vermont Boys Basketball Player of the Year on Wednesday.
The 6-foot, 165-pound senior guard led the Solons to a 23-1 record this winter. Montpelier captured its second consecutive Division II championship with a 66-39 victory over Mount St. Joseph (18-6) during Sunday's title game.
Cattaneo became the eighth MHS boys player to score 1,000 career points during a 91-45 victory over Lamoille on Feb. 9. He joined MHS graduates Leo Riby-Williams, John Cody, TJ Bottiggi, Russ Kembel, Bill Patno, Brad Belleville and Dave Nelson in the elite club.
The point guard's 43-point performance in a 75-55 victory over U-32 was the second-highest single-game scoring output by a Solon, trailing Nelson's 48-point performance. Cattaneo was also red-hot during a 40-point effort that fueled an 82-36 victory over Harwood.
The Solons continued to flex their muscles during the post-season, earning a 82-29 playdown win over Missisquoi and a 66-33 quarterfinal win against Mount Abraham. Montpelier matched up against Spaulding for the third time of the season during the semifinals and pulled away in the second half to secure a 66-43 victory over the Crimson Tide at the Barre Aud. Cattaneo made his third consecutive appearance in a championship after reaching the final with Montpelier as a sophomore and with D-I South Burlington as a junior.
A four-year varsity standout, Cattaneo is the only player from the Solons' program to receive the Gatorade award. Recipients from across the country are recognized each year for their outstanding athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court.
Cattaneo is now a finalist for the prestigious National Boys Basketball Player of the Year award to be announced in March. He joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners in 12 sports, including Jayson Tatum (2015-16, Chaminade College Preparatory School, Mo.), KarlAnthony Towns (2012-13 & 2013-14, St. Joseph High School, N.J.), Jabari Parker (2011-12, Simeon Career Academy, Ill.) and Dwight Howard (2003-04, Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy, Ga.).
Cattaneo averaged 23 points, 3.7 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game. He was also an All-Metro selection as a junior while playing for the Wolves and was the Capital Division Player of the Year as a sophomore. Cattaneo has volunteered locally on behalf of youth basketball programs.
“Jonah Cattaneo can fill it up in a hurry,” Spaulding coach Jesse Willard said. “He’s incredibly shifty, very quick and handles the ball really well. He can attack the rim or pull up from 25 feet, which makes him incredibly hard to defend.”
Cattaneo has maintained a 3.64 GPA in the classroom. He remains undecided upon a collegiate destination.
The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field. The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which leverages experts including coaches, scouts, media and others as sources to help evaluate and determine the state winners in each sport.
Cattaneo joins recent Gatorade Vermont Boys Basketball Players of the Year Michel Ndayishimiye (2020-21, Rice), Logan Wendell (2019-20, St. Johnsbury), Jamison Evans (2018-19, Rutland, and Kam Farris (2017-18, Rice) among the state’s list of former award winners.
