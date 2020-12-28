BURLINGTON – San Antonio Brinson banked in the game-winning layup as time expired in double overtime to give the New Jersey Institute of Technology men’s basketball team an 81-80 victory over the University of Vermont on Monday.
The Catamounts fall to 2-2 after settling for a split with NJIT.
“It was a tough game today,” Vermont coach John Becker said. “It’s difficult to play back-to-back days, but NJIT played better than us today and made the play at the end of the game. We just have to continue to get better and we’ll get back to practice this week in preparation for UAlbany.”
Ryan Davis had a career-high 27 points and made 11 of 14 field-goal attempts. He collected four rebounds, dished out two assists and recorded a steal. Teammate Ben Shungu reached double figures with 16 points. He grabbed six boards and matched a career high with six assists. Vermont’s Stef Smith was the third Catamount with double digits. The senior scored 11 points and tallied three assists.
UVM and NJIT went back-and-forth for most of the first half. The Cats pulled ahead 16-10 at the 11-minute mark after Tomas Murphy and Isaiah Powell drained 3-pointers. Bailey Patella and Davis added layups in traffic for UVM.
The Green and Gold held a lead for the ensuing five minutes but relinquished it with 6:08 left in the first half. NJIT pulled ahead 27-25 when Zach Cooks hit a runner in the paint. The Catamounts countered with 10 unanswered points and closed the half on a 12-4 run for a 37-31 advantage at the break.
Vermont extended its lead to double digits 48-38 to start the second half. But the Highlanders responded with a 10-0 run and tied the game at the 12:14 mark after Cooks buried another 3-pointer in front of his own bench.
NJIT went up 62-60 with three minutes to go after Dylan O’Hearn made a step-back jumper. Justin Mazzulla tied the game on UVM’s next possession with a layup, then Smith sank two free throws to give the Cats a 64-62 edge with 1:24 on the clock. Souleymane Diakite forced another tie with a hook shot in the paint at the 1:01 mark.
Cooks attempted to end the game in regulation with a 3-pointer from the left wing, but he missed and Powell tipped the rebound away to force the extra session.
UVM grabbed a 68-64 lead at the start of the first overtime on layups from Ben Shungu and Davis. O’Hearn responded with two 3-pointers to put NJIT up 70-68 with 2:29 remaining in the extra period. Diakite made another jumper with 47 seconds to go but Shungu sank two free throws on Vermont’s next trip down the floor to even the score at 72. NJIT’s Antwuan Butler drove into the paint a few seconds later but his runner bounced off the front of the iron.
The conference foes traded baskets for the majority of the second overtime period. With the Highlanders clinging to a 79-78 lead in the final seconds, Davis buried both attempts from the foul line to put UVM up 80-79. On the last possession of the game, Diego Willis air-balled a desperation three from the right wing. Luckily for NJIT, Brinson caught the ball and threw it off the glass at the buzzer.
The Catamounts nearly swept NJIT after earning a 92-78 victory Sunday. Davis’ first appearance of the season proved to be a good one, as he scored 22 points on 10 field goals. Smith led all scorers with 27 points and five 3s to pace the Catamounts. Smith was one point off his career high and Davis matched his career high in points.
“We got off to a great start offensively and it was great to see,” Becker said. “After last weekend, it was a little bit of a relief. I thought after the first 10 minutes it turned into a really good game.”
UVM dominated the early stages, scoring 15 unanswered points in the first four minutes. The Catamounts ballooned their lead to 25 points after 10 minutes. The Highlanders woke up and outscored UVM by six the rest of the half to cut the lead to 19. NJIT outscored the Catamounts in the second half as well, but the early deficit was too much to overcome.
Vermont will host Albany at 6 p.m. Saturday.
NJIT 81, Vermont 80, 2OT
NJIT (2-2)
Brinson 6-15 1-1 14, Diakite 8-10 4-6 20, Butler 0-3 1-2 1, Cooks 7-15 0-0 16, Willis 1-4 0-0 2, O’Hearn 11-16 1-1 26, Gray 1-2 0-0 2, de Graaf 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-66 7-10 81.
VERMONT (2-2)
Davis 11-14 4-4 27, Powell 2-5 0-0 5, Mazzulla 1-5 0-1 2, Shungu 5-9 6-6 16, Smith 4-11 2-4 11, Patella 1-1 0-0 2, Fiorillo 4-9 0-0 9, Deloney 0-1 1-2 1, Duncan 1-6 0-0 2, T.Murphy 2-3 0-0 5, Demuth 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-66 13-17 80. Halftime—Vermont 37-31. 3-Point Goals—NJIT 6-18 (O’Hearn 3-5, Cooks 2-6, Brinson 1-3, Butler 0-1, Willis 0-3), Vermont 5-21 (T.Murphy 1-1, Davis 1-2, Powell 1-2, Smith 1-5, Fiorillo 1-6, Deloney 0-1, Mazzulla 0-1, Shungu 0-3). Fouled Out—Butler. Rebounds—NJIT 32 (Diakite 12), Vermont 33 (Powell 7). Assists—NJIT 9 (Butler, Cooks 3), Vermont 19 (Shungu 6). Total Fouls—NJIT 19, Vermont 15.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
UVM, NJIT split
NEWARK, N.J. — A dominant first quarter was the difference in the UVM women’s basketball team’s 65-45 win against NJIT on Monday.
With the game tied 4-4 in the opening minutes, the Catamounts went on a 12-0 run, finished off by a pair of Leiya Stuart layups. UVM finished the quarter up 13.
The Catamounts pushed their lead to as much as 22 on multiple occassions in the second quarter and 25 in the third quarter.
The Highlanders cut the lead to 15 points in the fourth, but the deficit was too much to make a dent in.
Four different UVM players scored in double figures. Madelyn Roel and Josie Larkins led the way with 12, Emma Utterback had 11 and Delaney Richason had 10 points.
The Catamounts couldn’t handle the NJIT 3-point attack in a 70-60 loss in opening game on Sunday.
The Highlanders shot 52.9% from long range. Dani Evans and Kendle Dalrymple both hit three treys and Kimi Evans knocked down a pair. In the second quarter alone, NJIT was 100% from downtown.
Kimi Evans was a force in all facets. She scored a game-high 20 points, pulled in nine rebounds and blocked four shots.
The game remained pretty tight throughout. UVM’s Maddy Smith scored five points in the opening 35 seconds and had seven in the first quarter, but the Catamounts trailed 14-13.
Both teams went on runs with NJIT taking a four-point advantage into the half after an 8-0 run spurred on by Dalrymple triples.
The Highlanders kept the momentum with a 5-0 run out of the half, but UVM responded with an 11-0 run that knotted the score at 44-44 heading into the fourth.
Freshman Anna Olson, the reigning America East Rookie of the Week, keyed that run. Olson finished with a team-high 17 points, along with seven boards.
NJIT dominated the latter stages of the fourth to grab a comfortable win.
UVM, at 2-2, is on the road at Albany on Saturday and Sunday.
